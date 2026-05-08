Illustrator Alternative: A Practical Guide to Switching to Linearity Curve (2026)
This guide helps designers evaluate Linearity Curve as an Adobe Illustrator alternative.
Linearity Curve covers the core vector workflow, pen tool, path editing, shape construction, type, colour and export, at a fraction of Illustrator's cost and with a significantly lower learning curve. For designers doing logo design, icon work or illustration primarily on Mac and iPad, it handles the work well. This guide covers what the migration actually involves: which shortcuts transfer, how your existing files come across, and how common Illustrator tasks map to Linearity Curve tools.
What you'll learn in this guide:
- Why designers look for Illustrator alternatives
- What Linearity Curve is — and isn't
- Feature comparison: Curve vs Illustrator
- Making the switch: what transfers and what doesn't
- Keyboard shortcuts: from Illustrator to Curve
- Working with AI files in Curve
- Common Illustrator tasks in Curve
- How Curve compares to other alternatives
- Who should switch, and who shouldn't
Why designers look for Illustrator alternatives
Designers leave Illustrator for a few consistent reasons: the subscription cost, the complexity of a tool used at a fraction of its capability, and the iPad workflow — Illustrator on iPad is a reduced version of the desktop application, while Curve is built natively for it. If you're still weighing Curve against other alternatives, the full comparison guide covers all the options. If you've already decided Curve is worth evaluating, the rest of this guide covers the migration.
What Linearity Curve is and isn't
Linearity Curve is a native Mac and iPad vector design tool that covers the core vector workflow, pen tool, path editing, shape construction, type, colour, and export, built around Apple Pencil and touch input from the ground up rather than adapted from a desktop application.
What Curve does well:
- Vector illustration and logo design
- Icon and UI asset creation
- Auto Trace to convert raster images to editable vector paths
- Cross-device workflow between Mac and iPad
- SVG, PDF, PNG, and .ai format export
- Clean, focused interface that doesn't require learning hundreds of tools
Where Curve is more limited than Illustrator:
- No multi-page document support at the level Illustrator offers
- No 3D effects or perspective tools
- Fewer advanced typographic controls (OpenType features, complex text flow)
- No scripting or Actions equivalent for automating repetitive tasks
- Smaller plugin ecosystem
- Apple ecosystem only, no Windows or Android version
For designers moving into animation alongside illustration work, Linearity Move, Curve's companion animation tool, handles motion graphics, UI animation, and Lottie export. The animation and motion design guide covers how the two tools work together in a single workflow.
The honest framing: Curve covers the 80% of vector design work that most designers do most of the time, with a significantly lower learning curve and a better iPad experience. The remaining 20%, complex print production, heavy typographic work, multi-page document systems, is where Illustrator's additional capability is genuinely relevant.
Feature comparison: Curve vs Illustrator
The most important differences between Linearity Curve and Adobe Illustrator come down to platform, price, Apple Pencil integration, and the depth of features at the edges of the workflow, print production, advanced typography, and scripting.
|Feature
|Platform
|Linearity Curve
|Mac, iPad, iPhone
|Adobe Illustrator
|Mac, Windows, iPad (limited)
|Feature
|Price
|Linearity Curve
|Free tier + Pro at $79/year
|Adobe Illustrator
|$22.99/month (Illustrator only)
|Feature
|Pen tool
|Linearity Curve
|Full Bezier control
|Adobe Illustrator
|Full Bezier control
|Feature
|Apple Pencil support
|Linearity Curve
|Native, full pressure + tilt
|Adobe Illustrator
|Supported, not native
|Feature
|Auto Trace / Image Trace
|Linearity Curve
|Yes — AI-assisted
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes — manual settings
|Feature
|Background removal
|Linearity Curve
|One-tap
|Adobe Illustrator
|Requires pen tool or plugins
|Feature
|SVG export
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|AI file export
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes (native)
|Feature
|PDF export
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|CMYK support
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|Multi-artboard
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|Multi-page documents
|Linearity Curve
|Limited
|Adobe Illustrator
|Full support
|Feature
|3D effects
|Linearity Curve
|No
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|Variable fonts
|Linearity Curve
|Limited
|Adobe Illustrator
|Full support
|Feature
|Scripting / automation
|Linearity Curve
|No
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes (Actions, scripts)
|Feature
|Plugin ecosystem
|Linearity Curve
|Small (Figma)
|Adobe Illustrator
|Large
|Feature
|Offline use
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|Cloud sync
|Linearity Curve
|Linearity Cloud
|Adobe Illustrator
|Adobe Cloud
|Feature
|Team collaboration
|Linearity Curve
|Yes
|Adobe Illustrator
|Yes
|Feature
|Animation
|Linearity Curve
|Via Linearity Move
|Adobe Illustrator
|Limited (basic)
|Feature
|Learning curve
|Linearity Curve
|Low
|Adobe Illustrator
|High
|Feature
|Linearity Curve
|Adobe Illustrator
|Platform
|Mac, iPad, iPhone
|Mac, Windows, iPad (limited)
|Price
|Free tier + Pro at $79/year
|$22.99/month (Illustrator only)
|Pen tool
|Full Bezier control
|Full Bezier control
|Apple Pencil support
|Native, full pressure + tilt
|Supported, not native
|Auto Trace / Image Trace
|Yes — AI-assisted
|Yes — manual settings
|Background removal
|One-tap
|Requires pen tool or plugins
|SVG export
|Yes
|Yes
|AI file export
|Yes
|Yes (native)
|PDF export
|Yes
|Yes
|CMYK support
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi-artboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi-page documents
|Limited
|Full support
|3D effects
|No
|Yes
|Variable fonts
|Limited
|Full support
|Scripting / automation
|No
|Yes (Actions, scripts)
|Plugin ecosystem
|Small (Figma)
|Large
|Offline use
|Yes
|Yes
|Cloud sync
|Linearity Cloud
|Adobe Cloud
|Team collaboration
|Yes
|Yes
|Animation
|Via Linearity Move
|Limited (basic)
|Learning curve
|Low
|High
Making the switch: what transfers and what doesn't
The transition from Illustrator to Curve is more straightforward than most tool switches because the underlying vocabulary is identical: Bezier paths, anchor points, layers, and stroke and fill properties all work the same way in both tools. The vocabulary transfers even when the interface doesn't.
What transfers directly:
- Vector design fundamentals: paths, anchors, handles, fills, strokes all work the same way
- File formats: Curve imports and exports .ai, SVG, PDF, PNG, and most formats you're already using
- Design thinking: composition, hierarchy, and colour principles don't change between tools
What requires adjustment:
- Keyboard shortcuts: many are different or don't exist in Curve (see the shortcuts section below)
- Workflow habits: tools you reach for automatically in Illustrator may be in different locations or work differently in Curve
- Effect and appearance panel equivalents: Illustrator's appearance panel and live effects have no direct equivalent; some effects work differently
- Text handling: Illustrator's text tools are more advanced; complex typographic work may require adjustment
What you may need to give up:
- Specific Illustrator-only effects and filters
- Actions and scripts you've built for repetitive tasks
- Plugins that only exist for Illustrator
Choosing between these tools also depends on which illustration style and output format your work requires. The illustration styles guide covers how flat, line art, isometric, and corporate illustration styles each have different tool requirements.
The most important step before committing to a full switch: identify the 10 tasks you do most often in Illustrator and verify you can do each of them in Curve. Most designers find 8 or 9 transfer cleanly. The 1 or 2 that don't are what determines whether the switch is viable for your specific workflow.
Keyboard shortcuts: from Illustrator to Curve
Keyboard shortcuts are the biggest day-to-day friction in any tool switch, the following table maps the most commonly used Illustrator shortcuts to their Curve equivalents so you can get up to speed without relearning from scratch.
|Action
|Select tool
|Illustrator
|V
|Linearity Curve
|V
|Action
|Direct select (node edit)
|Illustrator
|A
|Linearity Curve
|N
|Action
|Pen tool
|Illustrator
|P
|Linearity Curve
|P
|Action
|Type (Text) tool
|Illustrator
|T
|Linearity Curve
|T
|Action
|Hand tool (pan)
|Illustrator
|H / Space
|Linearity Curve
|H
|Action
|Zoom in
|Illustrator
|Cmd +
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd +
|Action
|Zoom out
|Illustrator
|Cmd −
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd −
|Action
|Fit to screen
|Illustrator
|Cmd 0
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd 0
|Action
|Undo
|Illustrator
|Cmd Z
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Z
|Action
|Redo
|Illustrator
|Cmd G
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd G
|Action
|Ungroup
|Illustrator
|Cmd Shift G
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Shift G
|Action
|Lock layer
|Illustrator
|Cmd 2
|Linearity Curve
|—
|Action
|Copy
|Illustrator
|Cmd C
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd C
|Action
|Paste in place
|Illustrator
|Cmd Shift V
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Shift V
|Action
|Bring to front
|Illustrator
|Cmd Shift ]
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Shift ]
|Action
|Send to back
|Illustrator
|Cmd Shift [
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Shift [
|Action
|Save
|Illustrator
|Cmd S
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd S
|Action
|Export
|Illustrator
|Cmd Shift E
|Linearity Curve
|Cmd Shift E
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Select tool
|V
|V
|Direct select (node edit)
|A
|N
|Pen tool
|P
|P
|Type (Text) tool
|T
|T
|Hand tool (pan)
|H / Space
|H
|Zoom in
|Cmd +
|Cmd +
|Zoom out
|Cmd −
|Cmd −
|Fit to screen
|Cmd 0
|Cmd 0
|Undo
|Cmd Z
|Cmd Z
|Redo
|Cmd G
|Cmd G
|Ungroup
|Cmd Shift G
|Cmd Shift G
|Lock layer
|Cmd 2
|—
|Copy
|Cmd C
|Cmd C
|Paste in place
|Cmd Shift V
|Cmd Shift V
|Bring to front
|Cmd Shift ]
|Cmd Shift ]
|Send to back
|Cmd Shift [
|Cmd Shift [
|Save
|Cmd S
|Cmd S
|Export
|Cmd Shift E
|Cmd Shift E
Most of the fundamental shortcuts are identical or very close. The main differences appear in selection tools (A in Illustrator = N in Curve) and in layer management. The full shortcut mapping — including less common shortcuts — is covered in the dedicated guide.
Go deeper: Illustrator shortcuts in Curve: the complete mapping
Working with AI files in Curve
Linearity Curve imports .ai files and preserves the most important elements, vector paths, layers, colours and basic effects, though complex Illustrator-specific features may not transfer perfectly.
Importing an AI file into Curve:
The process is straightforward: open Curve, use File > Import, and select the .ai file. Curve renders what it can and flags elements it can't fully interpret. In most cases, the path data comes across cleanly, which is the most important part.
What imports reliably:
- Vector paths and shapes
- Colour fills and strokes
- Layer structure (with some flattening of complex layer hierarchies)
- Text (may require font substitution if the font isn't installed)
- Basic gradients
What may not import perfectly:
- Illustrator-specific live effects (drop shadows, glows)
- Linked raster images (need to be embedded before export from Illustrator)
- Complex pattern fills
- 3D effects and perspective distortions
- Artboards with bleed and print marks
Best practice before switching: export clean SVG versions of any files you need to work with in Curve rather than relying on .ai import. SVG is an open standard and transfers more reliably between tools than .ai, which is an Illustrator-native format.
Go deeper: How to open and work with AI files without Illustrator
Common Illustrator tasks in Curve
The cluster pages connected to this guide cover specific Illustrator tasks and how they're done in Curve. Here's a quick reference for the most common ones.
|Task
|Crop an image
|How it works in Illustrator
|Clipping mask or Image Crop tool
|How it works in Curve
|Clipping mask — similar process
|Task
|Remove background
|How it works in Illustrator
|Pen tool path + clipping mask, or plugins
|How it works in Curve
|One-tap background removal tool
|Task
|Create a dotted line
|How it works in Illustrator
|Stroke panel > Dashed Line, set dash to 0
|How it works in Curve
|Stroke panel > Dashed stroke options
|Task
|Merge / flatten layers
|How it works in Illustrator
|Layer panel > Merge Selected
|How it works in Curve
|Layer panel > Merge layers
|Task
|Curve text
|How it works in Illustrator
|Type on a Path tool
|How it works in Curve
|Text on path — select path, attach text
|Task
|Drop shadow
|How it works in Illustrator
|Effect > Stylize > Drop Shadow
|How it works in Curve
|Style panel > Shadow
|Task
|Vectorize an image
|How it works in Illustrator
|Image Trace panel
|How it works in Curve
|Auto Trace — single step with AI settings
|Task
|How it works in Illustrator
|How it works in Curve
|Crop an image
|Clipping mask or Image Crop tool
|Clipping mask — similar process
|Remove background
|Pen tool path + clipping mask, or plugins
|One-tap background removal tool
|Create a dotted line
|Stroke panel > Dashed Line, set dash to 0
|Stroke panel > Dashed stroke options
|Merge / flatten layers
|Layer panel > Merge Selected
|Layer panel > Merge layers
|Curve text
|Type on a Path tool
|Text on path — select path, attach text
|Drop shadow
|Effect > Stylize > Drop Shadow
|Style panel > Shadow
|Vectorize an image
|Image Trace panel
|Auto Trace — single step with AI settings
Each of these tasks has a dedicated guide with step-by-step walkthroughs for both tools: cropping, transparent backgrounds, dotted lines, merging layers, curving text, and drop shadows.
Some tasks that require multiple steps in Illustrator are one-step operations in Curve, background removal being the clearest example.
How Curve compares to other alternatives
If you're still deciding between Curve and other Illustrator alternatives, Affinity Designer, Inkscape, Procreate, Figma, the full comparison guide covers each one with honest pros, cons, and a decision framework for matching tool to workflow.
Who should switch, and who shouldn't
Whether to switch from Illustrator to Curve depends entirely on what your workflow actually requires, the honest answer is that Curve is the right choice for some designers and the wrong choice for others.
Curve is likely the right switch if:
- You do logo design, illustration, icon work, or branding — and don't need Illustrator's advanced print production features
- You work primarily on iPad or split your time between Mac and iPad, and Apple Pencil input matters to your workflow
- You find yourself using 20–30% of Illustrator's features and paying for 100% of its cost
- You're a freelancer or independent designer for whom the $22.99/month vs $6.58/month difference is meaningful
- You're a student or early-career designer who doesn't yet have Illustrator muscle memory to un-learn
Stay with Illustrator if:
- You work in print production where CMYK precision, bleed settings, and professional prepress features are regularly needed
- You work with complex multi-page document systems
- You rely on Illustrator-specific plugins or scripts that don't have Curve equivalents
- Your team or clients share .ai files as a working format and expect round-trip compatibility
- You use advanced OpenType typography features regularly
- You work on Windows
Consider both if:
- You're a team with mixed use cases — some members primarily illustrating, others doing production work
- You want the iPad workflow for sketching and concept work, with Illustrator as a production tool for final output
- You're evaluating a phased transition rather than an immediate full switch
Whichever tool you land on, the design principles that govern good vector work — composition, colour systems, typographic hierarchy — stay the same. The design principles guide covers those fundamentals independently of any specific tool.
The best way to decide is to run a real project in Curve before committing. The free tier covers the core workflow — you can evaluate whether it handles your actual work without paying anything.
Explore this topic in depth
Each section connects to a dedicated deep-dive. Use this map to jump to what's most relevant, or read the full guide below.
|Topic
|What it covers
|Switch from Illustrator to Curve
|A practical walkthrough of the switching process
|Illustrator shortcuts in Curve
|How Illustrator keyboard shortcuts map to Curve
|Open AI files without Illustrator
|Importing and working with .ai files in Curve
|How to crop in Illustrator
|Cropping in Illustrator — and how Curve handles it
|Transparent background in Illustrator
|Background transparency in Illustrator vs Curve
|Dotted line in Illustrator
|Creating dotted and dashed lines — both tools compared
|Merge layers in Illustrator
|Layer management in Illustrator and Curve
|Curve text in Illustrator
|Text on a path — Illustrator vs Curve
|Drop shadow in Illustrator
|Applying effects — how the approaches differ