Designers leave Illustrator for a few consistent reasons: the subscription cost, the complexity of a tool used at a fraction of its capability, and the iPad workflow — Illustrator on iPad is a reduced version of the desktop application, while Curve is built natively for it. If you're still weighing Curve against other alternatives, the full comparison guide covers all the options. If you've already decided Curve is worth evaluating, the rest of this guide covers the migration.

Linearity Curve is a native Mac and iPad vector design tool that covers the core vector workflow, pen tool, path editing, shape construction, type, colour, and export, built around Apple Pencil and touch input from the ground up rather than adapted from a desktop application.

What Curve does well:

Vector illustration and logo design

Icon and UI asset creation

Auto Trace to convert raster images to editable vector paths

Cross-device workflow between Mac and iPad

SVG, PDF, PNG, and .ai format export

Clean, focused interface that doesn't require learning hundreds of tools

Where Curve is more limited than Illustrator:

No multi-page document support at the level Illustrator offers

No 3D effects or perspective tools

Fewer advanced typographic controls (OpenType features, complex text flow)

No scripting or Actions equivalent for automating repetitive tasks

Smaller plugin ecosystem

Apple ecosystem only, no Windows or Android version

For designers moving into animation alongside illustration work, Linearity Move, Curve's companion animation tool, handles motion graphics, UI animation, and Lottie export. The animation and motion design guide covers how the two tools work together in a single workflow.

The honest framing: Curve covers the 80% of vector design work that most designers do most of the time, with a significantly lower learning curve and a better iPad experience. The remaining 20%, complex print production, heavy typographic work, multi-page document systems, is where Illustrator's additional capability is genuinely relevant.

The most important differences between Linearity Curve and Adobe Illustrator come down to platform, price, Apple Pencil integration, and the depth of features at the edges of the workflow, print production, advanced typography, and scripting.

Feature Platform Linearity Curve Mac, iPad, iPhone Adobe Illustrator Mac, Windows, iPad (limited) Feature Price Linearity Curve Free tier + Pro at $79/year Adobe Illustrator $22.99/month (Illustrator only) Feature Pen tool Linearity Curve Full Bezier control Adobe Illustrator Full Bezier control Feature Apple Pencil support Linearity Curve Native, full pressure + tilt Adobe Illustrator Supported, not native Feature Auto Trace / Image Trace Linearity Curve Yes — AI-assisted Adobe Illustrator Yes — manual settings Feature Background removal Linearity Curve One-tap Adobe Illustrator Requires pen tool or plugins Feature SVG export Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature AI file export Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes (native) Feature PDF export Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature CMYK support Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature Multi-artboard Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature Multi-page documents Linearity Curve Limited Adobe Illustrator Full support Feature 3D effects Linearity Curve No Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature Variable fonts Linearity Curve Limited Adobe Illustrator Full support Feature Scripting / automation Linearity Curve No Adobe Illustrator Yes (Actions, scripts) Feature Plugin ecosystem Linearity Curve Small (Figma) Adobe Illustrator Large Feature Offline use Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature Cloud sync Linearity Curve Linearity Cloud Adobe Illustrator Adobe Cloud Feature Team collaboration Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Feature Animation Linearity Curve Via Linearity Move Adobe Illustrator Limited (basic) Feature Learning curve Linearity Curve Low Adobe Illustrator High Feature Linearity Curve Adobe Illustrator Platform Mac, iPad, iPhone Mac, Windows, iPad (limited) Price Free tier + Pro at $79/year $22.99/month (Illustrator only) Pen tool Full Bezier control Full Bezier control Apple Pencil support Native, full pressure + tilt Supported, not native Auto Trace / Image Trace Yes — AI-assisted Yes — manual settings Background removal One-tap Requires pen tool or plugins SVG export Yes Yes AI file export Yes Yes (native) PDF export Yes Yes CMYK support Yes Yes Multi-artboard Yes Yes Multi-page documents Limited Full support 3D effects No Yes Variable fonts Limited Full support Scripting / automation No Yes (Actions, scripts) Plugin ecosystem Small (Figma) Large Offline use Yes Yes Cloud sync Linearity Cloud Adobe Cloud Team collaboration Yes Yes Animation Via Linearity Move Limited (basic) Learning curve Low High

The transition from Illustrator to Curve is more straightforward than most tool switches because the underlying vocabulary is identical: Bezier paths, anchor points, layers, and stroke and fill properties all work the same way in both tools. The vocabulary transfers even when the interface doesn't.

What transfers directly:

Vector design fundamentals: paths, anchors, handles, fills, strokes all work the same way

File formats: Curve imports and exports .ai, SVG, PDF, PNG, and most formats you're already using

Design thinking: composition, hierarchy, and colour principles don't change between tools

What requires adjustment:

Keyboard shortcuts: many are different or don't exist in Curve (see the shortcuts section below)

Workflow habits: tools you reach for automatically in Illustrator may be in different locations or work differently in Curve

Effect and appearance panel equivalents: Illustrator's appearance panel and live effects have no direct equivalent; some effects work differently

Text handling: Illustrator's text tools are more advanced; complex typographic work may require adjustment

What you may need to give up:

Specific Illustrator-only effects and filters

Actions and scripts you've built for repetitive tasks

Plugins that only exist for Illustrator

Choosing between these tools also depends on which illustration style and output format your work requires. The illustration styles guide covers how flat, line art, isometric, and corporate illustration styles each have different tool requirements.

The most important step before committing to a full switch: identify the 10 tasks you do most often in Illustrator and verify you can do each of them in Curve. Most designers find 8 or 9 transfer cleanly. The 1 or 2 that don't are what determines whether the switch is viable for your specific workflow.

Keyboard shortcuts are the biggest day-to-day friction in any tool switch, the following table maps the most commonly used Illustrator shortcuts to their Curve equivalents so you can get up to speed without relearning from scratch.

Action Select tool Illustrator V Linearity Curve V Action Direct select (node edit) Illustrator A Linearity Curve N Action Pen tool Illustrator P Linearity Curve P Action Type (Text) tool Illustrator T Linearity Curve T Action Hand tool (pan) Illustrator H / Space Linearity Curve H Action Zoom in Illustrator Cmd + Linearity Curve Cmd + Action Zoom out Illustrator Cmd − Linearity Curve Cmd − Action Fit to screen Illustrator Cmd 0 Linearity Curve Cmd 0 Action Undo Illustrator Cmd Z Linearity Curve Cmd Z Action Redo Illustrator Cmd G Linearity Curve Cmd G Action Ungroup Illustrator Cmd Shift G Linearity Curve Cmd Shift G Action Lock layer Illustrator Cmd 2 Linearity Curve — Action Copy Illustrator Cmd C Linearity Curve Cmd C Action Paste in place Illustrator Cmd Shift V Linearity Curve Cmd Shift V Action Bring to front Illustrator Cmd Shift ] Linearity Curve Cmd Shift ] Action Send to back Illustrator Cmd Shift [ Linearity Curve Cmd Shift [ Action Save Illustrator Cmd S Linearity Curve Cmd S Action Export Illustrator Cmd Shift E Linearity Curve Cmd Shift E Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Select tool V V Direct select (node edit) A N Pen tool P P Type (Text) tool T T Hand tool (pan) H / Space H Zoom in Cmd + Cmd + Zoom out Cmd − Cmd − Fit to screen Cmd 0 Cmd 0 Undo Cmd Z Cmd Z Redo Cmd G Cmd G Ungroup Cmd Shift G Cmd Shift G Lock layer Cmd 2 — Copy Cmd C Cmd C Paste in place Cmd Shift V Cmd Shift V Bring to front Cmd Shift ] Cmd Shift ] Send to back Cmd Shift [ Cmd Shift [ Save Cmd S Cmd S Export Cmd Shift E Cmd Shift E

Most of the fundamental shortcuts are identical or very close. The main differences appear in selection tools (A in Illustrator = N in Curve) and in layer management. The full shortcut mapping — including less common shortcuts — is covered in the dedicated guide.

Go deeper: Illustrator shortcuts in Curve: the complete mapping

Linearity Curve imports .ai files and preserves the most important elements, vector paths, layers, colours and basic effects, though complex Illustrator-specific features may not transfer perfectly.

Importing an AI file into Curve:

The process is straightforward: open Curve, use File > Import, and select the .ai file. Curve renders what it can and flags elements it can't fully interpret. In most cases, the path data comes across cleanly, which is the most important part.

What imports reliably:

Vector paths and shapes

Colour fills and strokes

Layer structure (with some flattening of complex layer hierarchies)

Text (may require font substitution if the font isn't installed)

Basic gradients

What may not import perfectly:

Illustrator-specific live effects (drop shadows, glows)

Linked raster images (need to be embedded before export from Illustrator)

Complex pattern fills

3D effects and perspective distortions

Artboards with bleed and print marks

Best practice before switching: export clean SVG versions of any files you need to work with in Curve rather than relying on .ai import. SVG is an open standard and transfers more reliably between tools than .ai, which is an Illustrator-native format.

Go deeper: How to open and work with AI files without Illustrator

The cluster pages connected to this guide cover specific Illustrator tasks and how they're done in Curve. Here's a quick reference for the most common ones.

Task Crop an image How it works in Illustrator Clipping mask or Image Crop tool How it works in Curve Clipping mask — similar process Task Remove background How it works in Illustrator Pen tool path + clipping mask, or plugins How it works in Curve One-tap background removal tool Task Create a dotted line How it works in Illustrator Stroke panel > Dashed Line, set dash to 0 How it works in Curve Stroke panel > Dashed stroke options Task Merge / flatten layers How it works in Illustrator Layer panel > Merge Selected How it works in Curve Layer panel > Merge layers Task Curve text How it works in Illustrator Type on a Path tool How it works in Curve Text on path — select path, attach text Task Drop shadow How it works in Illustrator Effect > Stylize > Drop Shadow How it works in Curve Style panel > Shadow Task Vectorize an image How it works in Illustrator Image Trace panel How it works in Curve Auto Trace — single step with AI settings Task How it works in Illustrator How it works in Curve Crop an image Clipping mask or Image Crop tool Clipping mask — similar process Remove background Pen tool path + clipping mask, or plugins One-tap background removal tool Create a dotted line Stroke panel > Dashed Line, set dash to 0 Stroke panel > Dashed stroke options Merge / flatten layers Layer panel > Merge Selected Layer panel > Merge layers Curve text Type on a Path tool Text on path — select path, attach text Drop shadow Effect > Stylize > Drop Shadow Style panel > Shadow Vectorize an image Image Trace panel Auto Trace — single step with AI settings

Each of these tasks has a dedicated guide with step-by-step walkthroughs for both tools: cropping, transparent backgrounds, dotted lines, merging layers, curving text, and drop shadows.

Some tasks that require multiple steps in Illustrator are one-step operations in Curve, background removal being the clearest example.

If you're still deciding between Curve and other Illustrator alternatives, Affinity Designer, Inkscape, Procreate, Figma, the full comparison guide covers each one with honest pros, cons, and a decision framework for matching tool to workflow.

Whether to switch from Illustrator to Curve depends entirely on what your workflow actually requires, the honest answer is that Curve is the right choice for some designers and the wrong choice for others.

You do logo design, illustration, icon work, or branding — and don't need Illustrator's advanced print production features

You work primarily on iPad or split your time between Mac and iPad, and Apple Pencil input matters to your workflow

You find yourself using 20–30% of Illustrator's features and paying for 100% of its cost

You're a freelancer or independent designer for whom the $22.99/month vs $6.58/month difference is meaningful

You're a student or early-career designer who doesn't yet have Illustrator muscle memory to un-learn

You work in print production where CMYK precision, bleed settings, and professional prepress features are regularly needed

You work with complex multi-page document systems

You rely on Illustrator-specific plugins or scripts that don't have Curve equivalents

Your team or clients share .ai files as a working format and expect round-trip compatibility

You use advanced OpenType typography features regularly

You work on Windows

You're a team with mixed use cases — some members primarily illustrating, others doing production work

You want the iPad workflow for sketching and concept work, with Illustrator as a production tool for final output

You're evaluating a phased transition rather than an immediate full switch

Whichever tool you land on, the design principles that govern good vector work — composition, colour systems, typographic hierarchy — stay the same. The design principles guide covers those fundamentals independently of any specific tool.

The best way to decide is to run a real project in Curve before committing. The free tier covers the core workflow — you can evaluate whether it handles your actual work without paying anything.

Each section connects to a dedicated deep-dive. Use this map to jump to what's most relevant, or read the full guide below.