Happy Holidays Poster Template

Step into the festive season with a poster that blends nostalgia and joy in a modular grid design. This template features bold geometric shapes, a playful mix of stars, and a color scheme of green, pink, and black, echoing the timeless charm of mid-century holiday decor. It's a cheerful greeting for the holidays, suitable for event promotions, season's greetings, or as a stylish backdrop for your holiday sale announcements.
If you're looking to add a personal touch, Linearity Curve makes it a breeze. You can shift the colors to match your brand, add your logo, or rearrange the shapes to fit your message. The design's modular nature means endless possibilities. And for that extra sparkle, Linearity Move allows you to animate the elements, perhaps making the stars twinkle or the shapes to shift, giving your poster a lively, dynamic feel.
With your custom touches, this poster is set to capture the hearts of viewers and fill them with holiday cheer. It's more than a poster. It's a gateway to the festive spirit, inviting everyone to a season filled with wonder and delight, all while showcasing your creative flair.
Industry
Events
Topics
New Year, Christmas, Entertainment
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Simple, Illustrative, Retro
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity