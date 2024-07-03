Hello Greeting Card Template

This greeting card is a playful salute to the past, featuring a ‘Hello’ in chunky, 3D lettering with a color palette pulled straight from a 70s sitcom. The drop shadow adds depth, and the highlights on the letters give it a slightly glossy look, reminiscent of vintage signage. It's the perfect blend of retro style and contemporary design, a cheerful way to say hello that's bound to stand out on any mantelpiece.

With Linearity Curve, you can make this greeting uniquely yours. Change up the colors to suit your mood or the recipient's taste. The layout and font are fully customizable, so you can transform the vibe from disco to punk with just a few clicks. And why not go a step further with Linearity Move? Add a smooth animation to the lettering to make your hello pop off the page, or have the background colors cycle for a real throwback feel.

This card is your ticket to brightening someone's day with a blast from the past. It's a fun way to connect or reconnect, sure to evoke a smile and perhaps a bit of nostalgia. After you’ve put your spin on it, this greeting will be more than a message — it'll be a mini time machine, delivering a dose of retro cool straight to the heart.