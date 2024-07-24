Easily add motion to your selections by a simple drag to change position, rotation, or scale. Alternatively, experiment with presets for animation effects like blur and fade, or effortlessly incorporate position and scale changes with just a click. Every change generates a new keyframe on the timeline. From there, you can easily adjust the timing of any movement.

If you have multiple scenes, add smooth transitions between them to keep your final animation engaging and seamless. You can play back your changes immediately, allowing you to enjoy a smooth and glitch-free animating experience that keeps up with your creative flow.