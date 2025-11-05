Technical drawings need clean lines, clear structure,and reliable accuracy. Many CAD tools are complex, while traditional illustration apps aren’t built for technical layout work.

Linearity Curve gives you a simple way to create technical diagrams, component layouts, product sketches and reference drawings on Mac and iPad with precise shapes, grids, snapping and layers to keep everything aligned and readable.

Document ideas, plan concepts, trace references with Auto Trace and export clean vector files for sharing or printing.