Use Case
Technical drawing made easy
Draw precise technical diagrams and schematics on Mac and iPad, no CAD required
Create clear and accurate technical drawings
Technical drawings need clean lines, clear structure,and reliable accuracy. Many CAD tools are complex, while traditional illustration apps aren’t built for technical layout work.
Linearity Curve gives you a simple way to create technical diagrams, component layouts, product sketches and reference drawings on Mac and iPad with precise shapes, grids, snapping and layers to keep everything aligned and readable.
Document ideas, plan concepts, trace references with Auto Trace and export clean vector files for sharing or printing.
- Precision vector shapes and curves
- Grids, guides, and snapping tools
- Import sketches and reference images to trace
- Export to SVG, AI, PDF, PNG, JPEG or TIFF
Vector technical drawing for Mac & iPad
Linearity Curve offers familiar vector tools with precise snapping, guides and grids, making it easier to create clean diagrams, product sketches, and structural layouts without heavy CAD complexity.
Work smoothly on Mac and iPad, stay organized with layers, and keep your workflow efficient from concept to final draft.
Stay focused on the design, not the software
Technical drawing often requires thinking through ideas step-by-step. Linearity Curve keeps the workspace simple and clear, so you can sketch, adjust, label and organize your design without interruption.
Start from a blank canvas, place shapes as needed, and refine as your understanding grows. Add callouts, notes, and layers to keep parts and ideas structured. Curve gives you a clean space to think visually and build a drawing at your own pace.
Built for makers, designers and technical creators
Many technical creators turn to Linearity Curve when they need accuracy without heavyweight engineering software. Linearity gives you a clean, precise space to think visually.
Vector precision without complexity
Alignment tools and editable curves
Organized layers
Learn the tools for technical drawing
New to Linearity Curve or technical sketching? Explore our user guides to get familiar with key tools like snapping, grids, vector editing, and layers. See how to set up a clean drawing, trace references, and build precise shapes step by step.
Step-by-step learning
If you’re new to Linearity Curve, follow this video tutorial by our educator, Aysel.
This lesson takes a practical, hands-on approach, showing you how to create precise technical diagrams and sketches. Follow along as she builds a complete drawing, so you can see how to apply snapping, layers, vector tools, and guides to your own projects.