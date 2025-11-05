Use cases

Use Case

Technical drawing made easy

Draw precise technical diagrams and schematics on Mac and iPad, no CAD required

technical drawing example in linearity curve with layers

Create clear and accurate technical drawings

Technical drawings need clean lines, clear structure,and reliable accuracy. Many CAD tools are complex, while traditional illustration apps aren’t built for technical layout work.

Linearity Curve gives you a simple way to create technical diagrams, component layouts, product sketches and reference drawings on Mac and iPad with precise shapes, grids, snapping and layers to keep everything aligned and readable.

Document ideas, plan concepts, trace references with Auto Trace and export clean vector files for sharing or printing.

  • Precision vector shapes and curves ic-shape icon
  • Grids, guides, and snapping toolsic-grid icon
  • Import sketches and reference images to trace ic-pen icon
  • Export to SVG, AI, PDF, PNG, JPEG or TIFFic-export icon
technical drawing with grids

Vector technical drawing for Mac & iPad

image 1
image 2
image 3

Linearity Curve offers familiar vector tools with precise snapping, guides and grids, making it easier to create clean diagrams, product sketches, and structural layouts without heavy CAD complexity.

Work smoothly on Mac and iPad, stay organized with layers, and keep your workflow efficient from concept to final draft.

Technical drawing often means refining shapes, adjusting angles and keeping everything aligned. Linearity Curve gives you practical tools to stay accurate without heavy CAD complexity.

Use snapping, guides and grids to line up components. Draw and edit precise vector curves. Import a hand sketch or photo and trace over it for clean, consistent lines. Every element stays editable as you refine the design.

Use it for concept sketches, clean diagrams, component layouts, product ideas, or simple mechanical plans.

Presenting technical work clearly matters.

Export your drawings in standard formats like SVG, AI, PDF, PNG, JPEG or TIFF, so your work can move into reports, slide decks, prototypes, or print.

Linearity Curve makes it easy to keep lines clean, text readable, and structure clear, so your drawings communicate well wherever they go.

Stay focused on the design, not the software

Technical drawing often requires thinking through ideas step-by-step. Linearity Curve keeps the workspace simple and clear, so you can sketch, adjust, label and organize your design without interruption.

Start from a blank canvas, place shapes as needed, and refine as your understanding grows. Add callouts, notes, and layers to keep parts and ideas structured. Curve gives you a clean space to think visually and build a drawing at your own pace.

marketing asset

Built for makers, designers and technical creators

Many technical creators turn to Linearity Curve when they need accuracy without heavyweight engineering software. Linearity gives you a clean, precise space to think visually.

Vector precision without complexity
Draw a diagram
Alignment tools and editable curves
Get started for free
Organized layers
Start a sketch

Learn the tools for technical drawing

New to Linearity Curve or technical sketching? Explore our user guides to get familiar with key tools like snapping, grids, vector editing, and layers. See how to set up a clean drawing, trace references, and build precise shapes step by step.

Watch the full series

Step-by-step learning

If you’re new to Linearity Curve, follow this video tutorial by our educator, Aysel.

This lesson takes a practical, hands-on approach, showing you how to create precise technical diagrams and sketches. Follow along as she builds a complete drawing, so you can see how to apply snapping, layers, vector tools, and guides to your own projects.

Get started for free

Learn more in our User Guide

Alt images

Drawing tools

Alt images

Auto Trace

Frequently asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity today

Try out Curve for free
illus-2