Getting started with Linearity Move

This tutorial is the right place for you to get started in your creative journey inside Linearity Move, diving straight into the essentials of design and animation.

Begin by creating a new document, navigating video resolution, and learn about frame rate dynamics, as well as how to switch seamlessly between Animate mode and Design mode.

Under the expert guidance of Maddy, you'll learn to craft visually engaging scenes with dynamic text and vibrant shapes. Explore the intricacies of layer management, duplication, and styling.

As you progress, grasp the fundamentals of keyframes, object properties, and smooth transitions, laying the groundwork for compelling animations. Through hands-on experience, you'll gain proficiency in crafting captivating sequences that seamlessly transition between Animate and Design modes.

Upon completion, export your animation, equipped with the skills to navigate Linearity Move and showcase your creative potential in the world of design and animation.