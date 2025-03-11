Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsHow to work seamlessly between Curve and Move
How to work seamlessly between Curve and Move

Animate with Move

How to work seamlessly between Curve and Move

Learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. You'll animate your designs seamlessly, starting with your existing creations in Curve. Follow simple steps that involve layer management, animation planning, text reveals, swinging shapes, and scrolling illustrations. Learn how to transition from Curve to Move effortlessly and enhance your animation.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Beginner

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

In this tutorial, you'll learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

Educational value

In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn a seamless animation workflow for your projects.

Begin by importing designs from Linearity Curve to Linearity Move. Learn to plan and execute animations, refining your motion design with creative transitions. Elevate your workflow, ensuring easy collaboration between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. And finally, export your animated masterpiece and share your creativity!

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

Related

Getting Started with Linearity Move

ic-external-link icon

Lettering Animation in Linearity Move

ic-external-link icon

Logo Animation in Linearity Move

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2