Animate with Move
How to work seamlessly between Curve and Move
Learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. You'll animate your designs seamlessly, starting with your existing creations in Curve. Follow simple steps that involve layer management, animation planning, text reveals, swinging shapes, and scrolling illustrations. Learn how to transition from Curve to Move effortlessly and enhance your animation.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
In this tutorial, you'll learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.
Educational value
In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn a seamless animation workflow for your projects.
Begin by importing designs from Linearity Curve to Linearity Move. Learn to plan and execute animations, refining your motion design with creative transitions. Elevate your workflow, ensuring easy collaboration between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. And finally, export your animated masterpiece and share your creativity!
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator