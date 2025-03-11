Illustration
How to draw hands
In this tutorial, we will learn how to draw hands for character design. We'll explore the anatomy of hands, break down the structure into simple shapes, and practice drawing hands in various positions, such as open, closed fists, side view, and holding objects. By the end of this tutorial, you'll have the skills to create realistic and expressive hands for your characters, enhancing the overall quality of your illustrations.
Level
Advanced
Device
iPad
Category
Illustration
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Master the art of drawing hands for character design, including different hand poses, and gain valuable design skills.
Educational value
This tutorial offers a practical guide to understanding the anatomy of hands and provides simple techniques for drawing hands in different positions. Mastering hand drawing is essential for character design, adding depth to your creations, and improving your overall illustration skills. So, whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your character design abilities, this tutorial will equip you with valuable knowledge and hands-on practice.
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator