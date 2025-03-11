Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsDesign a weekly planner
Design a weekly planner

Marketing

Design a weekly planner

Dive into the creative world of designing a personalized weekly planner for the year 2023 with Maddy. She'll guide us in this step by step tutorial to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing planner from scratch.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Intermediate

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Marketing

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Learn to design a customized weekly planner, covering document setup, layout grids, color palettes, and fonts.

Educational value

This tutorial offers valuable insights into graphic design and layout principles, providing viewers with a hands-on experience in creating a practical and visually appealing weekly planner.

You'll gain proficiency in using our design software tools, setting up grids for layout consistency, choosing harmonious color palettes, and enhancing typography for clear communication.

Furthermore, you'll develop illustration skills and learn how to incorporate engaging visuals into your designs. These skills can be applied to planner design and various graphic design projects, making this tutorial an excellent resource for anyone interested in improving their design abilities and organizational tools.

Maddy, our in-house illustrator will guide us in:

  • how to set up a document ic-document-tab icon,
  • design layout grids ic-show-grid icon,
  • choose color palettes ic-palettes-tab icon,
  • incorporate fonts ic-text icon,
  • add charming illustrations and stickers ic-smile icon,
  • how to maintain a clear visual hierarchy ic-textbox icon.

By the end of this tutorial, you'll have a beautifully designed planner ready to help you stay organized and inspired throughout the year.

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

Related

User Guide: Color palettes

ic-external-link icon

Video: How to design a postcard

ic-external-link icon

How to use custom fonts on iPad

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2