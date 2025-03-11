Marketing
How to draw a party invitation
The party's not over yet! Let's wrap up this spooky season with a positively spine-chilling yet adorable invitation that will get people's attention.
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!
Educational value
Get ready for a spooky design adventure as Maddie takes you through the process of creating a cool invitation for your Halloween party. You'll learn how to set up the Artboard, choose the perfect font, and create a captivating color palette.
But that's not all! Maddie will guide you through the world of typography, emphasizing the importance of visual hierarchy and helping you create a captivating layout. You'll discover the tricks to aligning and styling text elements flawlessly. As you add finishing touches such as a blood moon, glowing spheres, and playful bat-shaped creatures, your invitation will come to life with a spooky charm.
So gather your friends, prepare for a night of frightful fun, and impress your guests with a personalized invitation that sets the tone for a thrilling Halloween celebration.
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator