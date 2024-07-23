Marketing
Pattern packaging
What's a merch series without custom packaging? Sandra created this beautiful pattern for the silk paper she will use to wrap all her products.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Marketing
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.
What you’ll learn
Create a cool gift wrap made of your illustration. You could use it for your brand or to spice up a Christmas gift.
Educational value
In this tutorial, Sandra will guide us through the process of creating a minimalist pattern that will be used to wrap her merchandise.
As part of her merch series, Sandra is designing a collection based on her illustrations, and this tutorial focuses on the creation of a pattern for silk paper. Starting with a square format, Sandra demonstrates how to design a pattern that repeats horizontally and vertically to fit the desired dimensions. Using shapes such as circles, drops, crystals, and more, Sandra adds elements to the canvas, following a consistent color scheme and aesthetic.
Sandra shares tips and techniques for vectorizing sketches, adjusting paths, and refining the design. She will explain how to export and prepare the final file, ready for printing, so you could also have beautiful minimalist wrapping paper.
Click play to create your own branded wrap paper with Sandra and Curve!
Published on:
Sandra Staub
Illustrator