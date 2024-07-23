In this tutorial, Sandra will guide us through the process of creating a minimalist pattern that will be used to wrap her merchandise.

As part of her merch series, Sandra is designing a collection based on her illustrations, and this tutorial focuses on the creation of a pattern for silk paper. Starting with a square format, Sandra demonstrates how to design a pattern that repeats horizontally and vertically to fit the desired dimensions. Using shapes such as circles, drops, crystals, and more, Sandra adds elements to the canvas, following a consistent color scheme and aesthetic.

Sandra shares tips and techniques for vectorizing sketches, adjusting paths, and refining the design. She will explain how to export and prepare the final file, ready for printing, so you could also have beautiful minimalist wrapping paper.

Click play to create your own branded wrap paper with Sandra and Curve!