Hello Vectornators! 👋

We hope this update finds you safe and well; drawing and creating like never before!

We're starting off 2021 with something big. For months now, the Vectornator team has been hard at work on the next big step in Vectornator's journey.

Today, we're thrilled to announce Vectornator 4.0; our new feature-packed mega-update that is coming at the end of March. We've got a lot of new stuff for you in this one, and we think you're gonna love it.

Vectornator 4.0 is bigger than just a normal update.

We take feedback from our users very seriously, and that's why we're using this update to include a lot of features that our community specifically requested over at our Feedback page. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your support and inspiration!

If you have any Vectornator features or improvements in mind that you would like to see, drop us a note. Our team will be happy to assist you, and we'll even alert you when your requested feature gets implemented in a new update!

Join the Vectornator Beta Program

Don't forget that you can sign up for our Beta program here.

The beta version is for testing purposes only, so please make sure you backup your Vectornator files before installing our beta software).

Stay tuned for further announcements soon over at our Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

So stay tuned in the next few weeks for more announcements and details about Vectornator 4.0. You might spot a couple of hints and previews online 👀 at #Vectornator.

M1 Giveaway

To celebrate the launch of Vectornator 4.0 with our community, we're announcing a Giveaway over on our social media channels:

We're giving one of our Vectornator users the chance to win one of Apple's latest M1 Macbooks, including our Made with #Vectornator sticker pack, featuring five beautiful illustrations made by our community directly in Vectornator.

Follow us on Instagram or Twitter and stay tuned for our Giveaway announcement soon! You won't want to miss this!

Our new 4.0 update isn't the only change happening around here. We've got an ever-growing list of exciting new features and updates that are constantly being added to our website or our community. Here are a few recent ones:

Iconator Library Beta (New)

Do you love using Iconator inside Vectornator to find the perfect icon for your project? Well, now you can browse our library of over 80K royalty-free icons online! And don't worry about licensing or crediting. These icons are completely free for everyone to use, forever.

Template Hub (New)

We've just launched our new Template Hub on our website. If you've ever been confused about creating visual assets for the web, this new section is for you.

We have guides for the most common social media and community platforms; telling you exactly what size your images need to be, and any key pointers you need to keep in mind when creating them. (Coincidentally, they're all super easy to make in Vectornator, hmm, weird how that works.)

We're going to keep expanding this section as well, so check back often!

We've been preparing some new things for you in the Learning Hub. (Shoutout to the Learning Hub Team!) We improved a lot of our Learning Hub sections and we added new sections that you can explore here.

We've got a lot of things planned for our Learning Hub. In the next few weeks, you'll be seeing even more updates and quality-of-life improvements, so keep an eye on this space!

Online Events (Soon)

Last year, we had the pleasure to host a couple of community events at our office. This year, we're planning to take things online so that Vectornator users can participate in these events from anywhere in the world!

We're very excited to meet you all and have a conversation about design and digital art later this year! Follow us on social media so you don't miss any announcements! We'll see you there!

Blog Previews

We're going to be announcing more details and sneak previews about our Vectornator 4.0 release in a series of new articles coming in the following weeks, so stay tuned on our social media and the Vectornator News Tab for more details!

Digital Art Community

Our team has been working on new ways to connect with our community and to empower and celebrate digital art together 🎉. Don't forget to send us your latest Vectornator illustrations and creations by using the button inside the Export Tab labeled Submit Artwork for a chance to be featured on our website and more ;).

That's it for our first Vectornator 4.0 community update! Are you excited about the upcoming changes? Leave a comment below and stay tuned for our first article previewing Vectornator 4.0's first major feature update next week!