If you’re a teacher or student returning to school after summer break, getting organized and back into the swing of things can be a real challenge. However, using a daily, weekly, or monthly planner can help you stay on top of your assignments and manage your time more effectively.

There’s no need to go out and buy one, though—you can easily create your own with our customizable planner templates in Linearity Curve. Our in-app template collection offers a variety of free course schedule planners and daily organizers, all pre-designed and ready for customization.

Why use a planner?

Going back to school can cause anxiety, even for those who enjoy it. With all the new information—such as class schedules, coursework, and meeting new students and teachers—it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. However, using a planner to keep track of everything can help you feel more at ease and ready for the year ahead. Plus, once you get started, customizing your planner can be a lot of fun.

Here are a few reasons to use a planner when you go back to school:

Organization : Keep track of classes, assignments, and extracurricular activities.

: Keep track of classes, assignments, and extracurricular activities. Time management : Allocate specific time slots for studying, homework, and relaxation.

: Allocate specific time slots for studying, homework, and relaxation. Productivity : Prioritize tasks and ensure meeting deadlines.

: Prioritize tasks and ensure meeting deadlines. Stress reduction: Avoid last-minute rushes and reduce anxiety.

Templates to get you started

Our Templates Hub is home to a range of templates tailored for educational and organizational purposes. Whether you need a simple monthly planner or a detailed daily planner with an hourly schedule and task list, we got your covered. Get out some of our favorites below.

Since publishing this article, you can now access these high-quality, professionally designed templates directly within Linearity’s software, eliminating the need to manually download templates as separate files.

The Monthly Planner

This simple template functions just like a calendar. You can use it to write down your daily classes, homework deadlines, and exam schedule. There’s also a section for notes and a to-do list.

The Weekly Planner

When you need to get more detailed, our Weekly Planner template provides ample space to plan everything out. Use the Text Tool to add your daily and weekly priorities, and include any special notes to remember.

Looking for more weekly plans? We have more planner templates here.

The Daily Planner

Now for the real nitty gritty. A daily planner like this helps keep you organized throughout the day, ensuring you never miss a class or deadline. Use it to plan your mornings, afternoons, and evenings while keeping track of important daily tasks. This template even includes a reminder to drink water, which is essential, especially if you’re studying a lot.

If this daily planner isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out the others here.

Once you’ve chosen and downloaded your planner template, it’s time to make it your own with customization in Linearity Curve. There are several tools you can use to quickly add details about the days ahead.

Add your details with the Text Tool

Use Linearity Curve’s Text Tool to enter all the details you need to remember in your planner. Our software comes preloaded with a wide variety of classic fonts to suit any style. In the Style Panel, you can further customize your text's appearance with options such as font size, alignment, kerning, tracking, and line height.

Whether you’re marking important deadlines or jotting down classroom notes, the Text Tool lets you keep your life organized while adding a touch of visual appeal. You can even add emojis!

Color-coding can be a game-changer for staying organized. Linearity Curve’s color customization options let you change the colors of text, shapes, and backgrounds to match your mood or organizational style. Use different colors to categorize subjects, prioritize tasks, or simply make your planner more vibrant and fun.

Add icons and other visuals

Adding icons to your planner can help you quickly identify different types of tasks and events. Choose from an in-app library of royalty-free icons or add your own shapes with the Shape Tool. You can color, resize, rotate, and position them anywhere on your planner.

Save frequently-used elements in your Assets Tab

The Assets Tab is located within the Library Tab in the Inspector. This handy feature allows you to easily store and access anything on your canvas for future use. Everything you need is right next to your document, so you can quickly grab your pre-designed elements with just a click or tap.

You can use the Assets Tab to save frequently used text elements, icons, or stickers. Then, when you’re refreshing your planners each day, week, or month, simply tap to add them in.

Don’t wait any longer to take control of your time and boost your productivity. Explore Linearity’s plan templates and tools and start designing your way to a successful new school year.