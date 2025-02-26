How to edit SVG files using Linearity Curve

SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files are a file format for vector images . Unlike pixel-based images, SVGs use mathematical paths, allowing them to scale infinitely without losing quality. Thanks to this scalability, they’re perfect for web design, logos, and icons.

Since SVGs store shapes, colors, and paths as XML code, they’re inherently editable with the right vector software. Linearity Curve makes this process simple and intuitive, allowing you to adjust an icon, customize a logo, or make quick edits to a design in no time. Just import your SVG, and you’re ready to go.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to edit SVG files, change colors, and save your designs in just a few steps.

Editing SVGs in Linearity Curve is as simple as it gets — you don’t need years of experience to do it. Plus, with automatic syncing across your Apple devices, you can start a logo on your desktop and refine it later on your tablet. And yes, everything saves to the cloud, so you’ll never lose progress.

Here’s how to edit SVG files in four simple steps:

Open Linearity Curve and bring in your SVG file. You can do this by selecting File > Import or simply dragging and dropping the file onto your canvas. Once imported, the SVG remains editable, with each shape, path, and color ready to be modified.

Select the Node Tool from the editing toolbar .

Click your SVG to reveal its nodes (anchor points) and paths.

Modify the shape: Move nodes to reshape curves, angles, or entire elements. Delete extra nodes to simplify complex paths and reduce clutter. Adjust Bézier handles (the lines extending from nodes) to smooth or sharpen curves. Add new nodes by double-clicking paths for finer control over details.



Editing colors in your SVG is simple. Just select any shape or path and open the Color Palette to adjust fills, strokes, or gradients.

Need precise colors? Use HEX, RGB, or CMYK values for accurate control.

Want to keep your colors consistent? Save them in a custom palette for easy reuse.

If your SVG is for web use, stick to RGB for screen accuracy. For printing, switch to CMYK to avoid unexpected color shifts.

Once you're happy with your edits, save your file as an SVG or PDF to keep it fully editable, or export it in other formats like PNG, or JPG.

If you're working on a web project, an SVG keeps your design lightweight and scalable. For sharing or printing, PNG or JPG might be the better choice. Pick the format that suits your needs, and you're all set.

SVG files are a go-to for designers, developers, and marketers because they scale without losing quality and are easy to modify. Whether you’re working on a website, branding, or digital content, knowing how to edit SVGs lets you fine-tune logos, adjust graphics, and personalize assets without starting from scratch.

One of the most common applications? Icons. They’re everywhere — on websites, apps, presentations, and social media graphics. If you need to edit SVG icons quickly, we’ve gathered a set of free SVG icon templates from our Template Hub — ready to be customized for any project.

Bright, bold, and full of personality, this set is made for brands that embrace fun, expressive visuals. The playful palette of the symbols make them perfect for social media graphics or promotional materials aimed at younger audiences.

How to make them yours:

Turn them into stickers by adding a bold outline or a drop shadow.

Swap out the colors to fit your brand palette.

Want to personalize further? Combine icons — add a heart behind the lightning bolt, or layer text over the shapes for a custom badge.

A well-designed Instagram profile keeps followers engaged, and highlight covers play a big role in that. But these icons aren’t just for Instagram — they can work anywhere you need clean, stylish symbols.

Creative ways to use them:

Match your brand colors by adjusting the gradient. Soft pastels? High-contrast neon? Make it yours.

Swap out icons to better fit your content. Replace the speech bubble with a camera for a photography-themed highlight.

Use them as navigation buttons on your website or app. A well-placed icon can make a UI more intuitive.

Add short text labels under each icon and turn them into category markers for digital presentations or marketing materials.

Ideal for restaurant menus, food blogs, or product packaging, these vibrant fruit-themed icons add a fresh touch to any design.

How to customize them:

Create a seasonal version by tweaking the colors — darker hues for autumn, brighter tones for summer.

Use them in web design as fun category icons on a food blog, menu callouts, or visual accents in an email newsletter.

Adjust the shape and size to fit different formats, like printed menus or ingredient labels for food packaging.

Make them pop by adding a background shape. A soft shadow or a rounded square can make the icons stand out.

This clean, minimalist icon set is perfect for presentations, dashboards, and marketing materials. These icons can help visualize data, illustrate business concepts, or add clarity to infographics.

How to customize them:

Match your brand by adjusting the colors and line thickness.

Use them in pitch decks by pairing them with key data points for better readability.

Optimize for web or mobile. Resize and refine the icons to fit navigation menus or UI elements.

Mix and match elements to create new icons or add simple animations with Linearity Move .

This set is a great starting point for corporate visuals, whether you're creating reports, social media content, or an internal presentation.

This abstract icon set blends surreal and symbolic elements, featuring eyes, geometric shapes, and organic forms in a minimalist monochrome palette. Whether you're designing for branding, posters, album covers, or digital ads, these icons add an artistic and unconventional touch.

How to customize them:

Experiment with composition by rearranging elements into unique patterns.

Modify colors to match a brand’s aesthetic or create striking contrasts.

Use them as background elements in social media graphics, presentations, or marketing visuals.

Combine symbols to craft a visual language that tells a story or reinforces a theme.

Even with the right tools, vector editing has its challenges. Here’s how to fix common issues and get the most out of Linearity Curve .

Too many anchor points? Clean up paths with the node tool

Some SVGs are cluttered with unnecessary nodes, making edits a pain. Delete extra points to smooth out shapes, adjust Bézier handles for cleaner curves, or double-click a path to add control where needed.

Struggling with complex shapes? Use Boolean operations

Manually adjusting paths isn’t always the best move. Boolean tools let you merge, subtract, or intersect shapes instantly — great for cutting out elements or combining parts into one clean design.

Colors looking off? Save palettes for consistency

Picking colors by eye leads to mismatched shades. Save key colors in the palette for quick access, switch between RGB and CMYK for accuracy, and use the eyedropper tool to grab exact tones from your design.

Icons too stiff? Adjust strokes and curves

If an icon looks rigid, increasing the stroke weight can add impact, rounding corners softens the look, and tweaking nodes helps balance proportions without warping the design.

Layers a mess? Stay organized

Grouping elements keeps related parts together, locking layers prevents accidental edits, and renaming them (instead of leaving everything as “Layer 27”) makes navigation easier.

SVG files give you total flexibility, whether you’re updating a logo, refining icons, or customizing graphics for a website. With Linearity Curve, editing SVGs is fast, intuitive, and completely free to try. Just import your file, make your edits, and export in the format you need — that’s it!

Download Linearity Curve for free on the App Store and start editing SVGs today.