Why and how to create your own printables

Even though everything is just a click away, there’s something uniquely satisfying about having physical materials you can touch and use every day. Whether it’s a beautifully designed planner, a stylish piece of wall art, or a handy meal planner, printables offer a simple and budget-friendly way to add personality and organization to your life.

The best part? Printables are endlessly versatile. They let you showcase your personal style, choosing colors, themes, and layouts that truly reflect your taste.

But while downloading ready-made printables is convenient, they don’t always match your exact needs or vision. That’s why learning to create your own prints can be a game-changer, giving you full creative control to design something that’s both functional and uniquely yours.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get Started

Designing your own prints can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience for several reasons. It allows you to explore your creativity, develop new skills, and produce unique pieces of art that reflect your personal style.

Whether you're a hobbyist or looking to share your work with others, the process of creating printables can be incredibly satisfying. Here are some key benefits to consider:

📒 Learn how to create a daily planner in 6 steps.

Cost-effective: Instead of purchasing a planner, birthday card, or poster — which can be quite expensive due to branding — you can save money by creating a unique printable using a template or your existing design skills.

Learning experience: Designing printables mixes creativity with technical skills. You get to try out different visual elements like color, fonts, and layout. This helps you learn how these parts work together to create the idea you have in mind.

Customization: Finding in stores the perfect birthday card for your friend or poster that matches your room's colors can be challenging. That's why designing these items yourself offers a great opportunity to customize each piece and make it special. Additionally, tools like planners often need personalization to fit your unique style of organization, which is hard to find.

Market potential: Selling your designs could become a viable option for a side gig. If you create printables for commercial use, having distinctive designs can provide you with a competitive advantage in selling your products.

Making your own printable is easier than you think. Whether you want to create planners, invitations, art prints, or educational materials, you can do it all with just a few simple steps. Here’s a guide to help you get started:

When deciding what type of printable you want to create, it's essential to let your creativity flow. Think about the emotions you want to evoke with your printable. For personal use, like a planner, consider incorporating colorful designs or motivational quotes that resonate with you. This adds a personal touch and makes your planner more enjoyable to use.

If you're creating something for an event, such as invitations, consider the theme and atmosphere of the occasion. Choose colors, fonts, and graphics that align with the event's vibe. To make your invitations stand out, you could add unique elements like illustrations or custom patterns.

Don't hesitate to explore different styles and layouts. Experimenting with various design tools or templates can spark new ideas. Additionally, look for inspiration online — creative websites, social media platforms, and design blogs can help you brainstorm unique concepts.

For example, you can visit Behance or Dribbble, global platforms where designers showcase diverse printable designs. Use keywords to easily find what you need, and completed projects will appear. Additionally, you can find high-end inspiration at Print Mag or It’s Nice That, where you can discover design innovations, trends, and creative ideas.

When creating a printable, consider the dimensions to ensure it meets your intended needs. In Europe, the most commonly used paper size is A4, which measures 210 x 297 mm (8.3 x 11.7 inches). This size is ideal for standard documents, flyers, or handouts, making it a great choice for both personal and professional use.

Learn how to share and export your prints with ** this tutorial**.

A5 (148 x 210 mm) is another popular option if your project requires different sizes. It is often used for brochures, invitations, or smaller flyers. Meanwhile, A3 (297 x 420 mm) is suitable for posters or larger printables that need to grab attention.

Consider the purpose of your printable as well. Will it be displayed on a wall or handed out to people? Understanding its intended use can influence not only the size you select but also the design elements you incorporate, such as font size, image placement, and overall layout.

When designing printables, tap into your creativity by considering special dates throughout the year. For instance, during holidays like Valentine's Day, you can create romantic-themed cards or gift tags.

Seasonal changes also offer inspiration. Spring themes could feature floral designs, while winter may call for cozy, warm graphics. Consider less conventional holidays, like National Cheese Pizza Day or World Kindness Day, for more unique printable ideas.

Selling printables can be an excellent way to generate passive income, especially if you have a knack for design and creativity.

To start creating and selling printables, first identify your niche by determining the type of products you want to offer. This could range from planners, calendars, and stickers to educational materials, wall art, journaling prompts, or party invitations. Research current trends on platforms like Pinterest or Etsy to discover what’s popular in your chosen area.

Next, set up an online store on a platform that suits your needs, such as Etsy, Shopify, or WordPress. You can also consider marketplaces like Gumroad. Optimize your store with keywords to attract more customers and enhance your visibility.

Choosing the right design software as a beginner can feel overwhelming with so many options available. Here are some key factors to consider that can help make your decision easier:

User-friendliness: Look for software that is easy to navigate and has a user-friendly interface. You should prioritize tools with intuitive controls and clear tutorials so you can learn without being frustrated.

Features and tools: Assess the essential features you will need. Tools that offer vector graphics, layering, and text manipulation are important for graphic design. Features like filters, retouching tools, and export options should be considered for photo editing.

Compatibility: Ensure the software is compatible with your operating system and hardware. Some programs run best on certain platforms, while others may require high system specifications.

Budget: Evaluate your budget. There are free options (like Canva, or Figma) that are great for beginners, and more advanced programs (like Adobe Illustrator) that come with a monthly subscription or one-time fee. Check for student discounts if applicable.

Future growth: Consider whether the software will grow with you as you become more skilled. Some beginner-friendly tools have advanced features that may benefit you later on, enabling you to expand your skills without switching platforms.

By considering these factors, you can find the design software that best suits your needs and supports your creative journey. We would like to show you how to create a printable using Linearity Curve to assist you with this.

Linearity Curve is intuitive design software that is easy to use for beginners, while also offering a level of complexity for more experienced designers and the needs that today’s beginners may have later.

Choose dimensions: Set your canvas size according to your printable requirements (e.g., A4, Letter, etc.). Make sure you set the resolution to at least 300 DPI for high-quality printing.

Choose a background: If desired, add a background color or pattern by selecting the rectangle tool and covering the canvas. You can also auto generate a background with the AI backgrounds feature.

Insert shapes: Use the Shape Builder tool to add elements to your design. You can create circles, rectangles, or custom shapes as needed.

Add text: Select the text tool to insert any text you want. Choose a font from the library or import your custom fonts and modify sizes, colors, and effects to match your design aesthetic.

Adjust colors: Use the color picker to select colors for your shapes and text. For a more dynamic look, explore gradient options.

Apply effects: Experiment with shadows, strokes, and other effects to enhance the visual appeal of your elements.

Layering: Utilize layer management to arrange your objects, ensuring that the most important elements are on top.

Ready to create unique printables with Linearity Curve? Master Linearity Curve with all our free courses and tutorials. Learn more

Preview: Zoom out and view your design as a whole. Make any necessary adjustments.

Export for printing: When you are satisfied with your design, go to the Export menu. Choose PDF or PNG format for high-quality output suitable for printing. Adjust the export settings to ensure the best quality.

In this simple process, you can create various printable designs. Here is a brief list of ideas to kickstart your creative process.

Planner pages: Daily, weekly, and monthly planners, goal-setting worksheets, habit trackers

Educational printables: Flashcards for vocabulary or math facts, educational posters (e.g., multiplication tables, historical timelines.)

Art and craft printables: coloring pages, paper crafts (origami templates.)

Checklists and organizers: To-do lists, cleaning and meal prep checklists, travel packing lists

Motivational and inspirational printables: Affirmation cards, motivational quotes, vision board elements.

These ideas can cater to various target audiences and can be customized to fit specific themes or needs.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity Curve offers templates for every use case like posters, planners, calendars, and more. Get Started

Whether you're designing printables for personal or professional use, embracing creativity and experimentation is key. By exploring various design styles and drawing inspiration from online resources or leveraging existing templates, you can discover new layouts and color schemes that elevate your projects.

Remember, the possibilities are endless when it comes to design, so don’t be afraid to push your creative boundaries. Download Linearity Curve for free and start creating printables today!