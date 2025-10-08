Flat illustration guide: how to create flat design in Linearity Curve (2026)

Flat illustration is a vector-based style built on simple shapes, solid colours, and minimal detail — the dominant approach in digital product design, branding, and UI illustration. This article covers what defines the style, why it still works in 2026, and how to create flat illustrations step by step in Linearity Curve.

Flat illustration is a visual style based on simplified shapes, solid colors, and minimal detail. It removes unnecessary visual complexity to focus on clarity, structure, and communication. Unlike realistic or highly detailed illustration styles, flat design avoids textures, gradients, and perspective-based rendering in favor of clean, geometric forms.

At its core, flat illustration is about abstraction. Instead of trying to replicate reality, it simplifies objects into their most essential visual components. A tree becomes a circle and a rectangle. A person becomes a combination of basic shapes. This reduction makes visuals easier to understand and faster to process, especially in digital environments.

One of the key strengths of flat illustration is its ability to communicate ideas quickly. Because there is less visual noise, users can focus on the message rather than the details. This is why flat design is widely used in user interfaces, onboarding flows, and product visuals.

Flat illustration also supports scalability. Since it relies on vector shapes, designs can be resized without losing quality. This makes it ideal for responsive design, where assets need to work across mobile, tablet, and desktop screens.

Clarity is the most important aspect of visual communication.

In modern design systems, flat illustration often evolves into a slightly enhanced version with subtle depth. However, the foundation remains the same: simple shapes, strong color, and clear structure.

Flat design has been around for years, but it continues to evolve rather than disappear. In 2026, it remains one of the most widely used illustration styles, especially in digital products and branding. The reason is simple: it solves real design problems efficiently.

Modern interfaces demand speed, clarity, and scalability. Flat design delivers on all three. Because it avoids heavy textures and complex rendering, flat illustrations are lightweight and performant. This is especially important for web and mobile applications, where load times and responsiveness directly impact user experience.

Another reason for its relevance is consistency. Flat illustration works well within design systems. Teams can define a set of shapes, colors, and rules, and apply them across multiple products and touchpoints. This ensures that everything feels cohesive, even when created by different designers.

Today’s flat design is often referred to as semi-flat. It introduces subtle enhancements like soft shadows, layering, or slight gradients to create depth while maintaining simplicity. This approach balances usability with visual richness.

Scalability Works across all screen sizes Performance Lightweight and fast-loading Consistency Easy to standardize across teams Flexibility Adapts to different design contexts Scalability Works across all screen sizes Performance Lightweight and fast-loading Consistency Easy to standardize across teams Flexibility Adapts to different design contexts

Companies like Google and Stripe rely on simplified illustration systems because they scale efficiently across products and platforms.

Flat design remains relevant because it aligns with modern needs: speed, clarity, and adaptability.

Linearity Curve is particularly well-suited for flat illustration because it emphasizes speed, simplicity, and intuitive workflows. Unlike more complex tools, it allows you to focus on building shapes and compositions without unnecessary friction.

When starting a flat illustration, preparation is key. Before drawing anything, set up your workspace properly. This includes defining your canvas size, enabling grids or guides, and preparing a color palette. These initial steps help maintain consistency and prevent issues later in the process.

Flat design benefits from structure. Using a grid ensures that elements align properly and proportions remain consistent. This is especially important when creating multiple illustrations that need to work together as a system.

Another important step is defining your visual style early. Decide whether your illustration will use rounded shapes or sharp edges, bold colors or muted tones, minimal detail or slightly more expressive elements. Making these decisions upfront reduces inconsistency later.

A good practice is to introduce constraints. Limit yourself to a small number of colors and shapes. For example, using only three colors and a few basic geometric forms forces you to think more clearly about composition and hierarchy.

By starting with a structured setup, you create a foundation that makes the rest of the workflow faster, cleaner, and more scalable.

Creating a flat illustration is less about drawing and more about constructing. The process focuses on building shapes, combining them, and refining the result into a clear and cohesive composition.

The first step is to block out your idea using basic geometric shapes. Circles, rectangles, and triangles form the foundation of most flat illustrations. At this stage, you should focus on composition rather than details. Think about how elements are arranged and how they relate to each other.

Next, refine these shapes using boolean operations. This allows you to merge, subtract, and modify shapes to create more complex forms. For example, combining circles and rectangles can quickly form recognizable objects like icons, characters, or environments.

Once the structure is in place, apply color. Flat illustration relies heavily on solid fills, so choosing the right palette is critical. Limit your colors to maintain consistency and ensure that contrast is strong enough for readability.

After applying color, focus on hierarchy. Even without realistic depth, you can create visual structure through size, spacing, and layering. Larger elements draw attention, while smaller ones provide supporting detail.

Finally, refine and simplify. Remove unnecessary elements and clean up shapes. The goal is to achieve maximum clarity with minimal complexity.

"Good design is as little design as possible." — Dieter Rams, Ten Principles of Good Design (1970) quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

This process emphasizes clarity, consistency, and efficiency — the core principles of flat design.

A modern flat illustration workflow is iterative rather than linear. Designers move between steps, refining and adjusting as they go.

The process typically begins with a rough concept. This can be a quick sketch or even just an idea of the composition. From there, shapes are constructed using vector tools, forming the base structure of the illustration.

Once the structure is defined, designers refine the shapes. This includes adjusting proportions, aligning elements, and ensuring consistency across the composition. At this stage, precision becomes important, especially if the illustration is part of a larger system.

Color is then applied, following predefined palettes or design system rules. This ensures that the illustration aligns with brand guidelines and remains consistent across different use cases.

The final steps involve refinement and export. Designers simplify shapes, adjust spacing, and prepare assets for use in digital products. In most cases, illustrations are exported as SVG files for scalability and performance.

One of the advantages of using Linearity Curve is its cross-device workflow. Designers can start a concept on iPad, refine it on Mac, and export it seamlessly. This flexibility speeds up iteration and makes the workflow more efficient.

In practice, a flat illustration in Curve moves through these key tool moments:

Shape Tool — the starting point for almost every flat illustration. Rectangles, circles, and rounded rectangles form the base of characters, icons, and environmental elements. Use the Shape Tool to block out the composition before adding any detail.

Boolean operations — Merge, subtract, intersect, and exclude let you combine simple shapes into complex forms without drawing complex paths. A circle subtracted from a rectangle becomes an arch. Two overlapping circles merged become a speech bubble. Boolean operations are how flat illustration stays fast without sacrificing precision.

Pen Tool — for organic shapes that can't be built from geometry alone. Hair, clothing folds, abstract background shapes. Use it sparingly in flat illustration — the style rewards restraint.

Style panel — solid fills, no gradients. Set stroke to none. Consistency in fill treatment is what keeps a flat illustration feeling cohesive rather than patchy.

Layers — keep background shapes, mid-ground elements, and foreground figures on separate layers from the start. Flat illustration can get complex fast — layer discipline prevents it from becoming unmanageable.

Modern workflows are not about following rigid steps, but about adapting the process to the needs of the project.

Flat illustration workflows rarely rely on a single tool. Instead, designers combine multiple tools depending on their needs.

Linearity Curve is ideal for building and refining illustrations quickly. Its intuitive interface allows designers to focus on shapes and composition without unnecessary complexity.

For more advanced vector editing, tools like Adobe Illustrator are often used. These tools provide greater control for detailed work, but can be slower for rapid iteration.

For integration into product design, Figma is widely used. It allows teams to place illustrations directly into UI layouts and collaborate in real time.

Tool Linearity Curve Strength Speed and simplicity Best use case Flat illustration workflows Tool Adobe Illustrator Strength Precision and control Best use case Complex vector editing Tool Figma Strength Collaboration Best use case UI and product design Tool Strength Best use case Linearity Curve Speed and simplicity Flat illustration workflows Adobe Illustrator Precision and control Complex vector editing Figma Collaboration UI and product design

The best workflow depends on the project. Many designers create illustrations in a vector tool, then integrate them into UI designs using collaborative tools.

Modern workflows are about flexibility. The ability to move between tools and adapt to different contexts is what makes them effective.

Flat illustration may seem simple, but it’s easy to make mistakes that reduce clarity and effectiveness.

One of the most common issues is using too many colors. A large color palette can make illustrations feel inconsistent and harder to understand. Limiting colors helps maintain visual coherence.

Another common mistake is inconsistent spacing. Without proper alignment and structure, illustrations can feel unbalanced and unprofessional. Using grids and alignment tools helps maintain consistency.

Overdesign is also a frequent problem. Adding too many details defeats the purpose of flat design. Simplicity is key, and unnecessary elements should be removed.

Problem Too many colors Solution Limit palette Problem Weak hierarchy Solution Use size and contrast Problem Clutter Solution Increase white space Problem Inconsistency Solution Use grids and guides Problem Solution Too many colors Limit palette Weak hierarchy Use size and contrast Clutter Increase white space Inconsistency Use grids and guides

By focusing on structure and consistency, these issues can be avoided.

Flat illustration is just one of many styles, each with its own strengths and use cases.

Style Flat Complexity Low Use case UI, product, branding Style Isometric Complexity Medium Use case Systems, diagrams Style Detailed Complexity High Use case Editorial, storytelling Style Complexity Use case Flat Low UI, product, branding Isometric Medium Systems, diagrams Detailed High Editorial, storytelling

Flat design prioritizes clarity and scalability. Isometric illustration introduces depth and structure, while detailed styles focus on realism and expression.

Choosing the right style depends on the context. Flat illustration is ideal for digital products, where clarity and performance are critical.

Flat illustration is one of several distinct visual approaches used in professional design. If you want to understand how it compares to isometric, line art, editorial, and character-based styles — and how to choose between them — the illustration styles guide covers the full landscape.

Flat illustration works best when clarity and scalability are the primary goals.

It is particularly effective in:

product interfaces

onboarding flows

marketing visuals

design systems

Because it is easy to maintain and adapt, it is often used in large-scale products where consistency is important.

Flat illustration is not about reducing creativity — it’s about focusing it. By simplifying visuals, designers can communicate ideas more effectively.

Flat illustration is not just a style — it’s a system for creating clear, scalable, and effective visuals.

By focusing on structure, simplicity, and consistency, you can build illustrations that work across products, platforms, and teams.