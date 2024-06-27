The .pdf file format was created to provide a universal way to share documents across various machine configurations, operating systems, and communication networks.

These documents are displayed the same way on any device and printable on any printer. It's like the gold standard of computer files.

💡 PDFs can be used for client designs, presentations, resumes, brand bibles , and more.

So, let's go back to the basics and dive deep into the PDF topic. As we advance, we'll also look into how you can import a PDF into Linearity Curve for further editing.

What's a PDF?

PDF stands for Portable Document Format, a file format that promises documents will be displayed the same way on every device.

The magic behind it is that each PDF page is a digital container that stores all the assets in your document, like fonts, images, links, GIFs, and even videos.

PDFs have helped offices around the world avoid producing mountains of paper waste, and we're grateful for that.

This versatile file format has also helped our work as designers and changed how we deliver our projects.

PDF for print and web

Because it's a near-universal standard, PDF files are almost always the file format requested by printers to send a final design into production.

You can set up your PDF to give the printing company all the information they need to print your project exactly as you intend.

PDFs are also one of the most common file formats on the web. It makes up around 80% of the total (followed by docx, xls, and others).

Image source: PDF Association

💡 sales decks and business cards. Linearity's design software suite ensures PDF compatibility for a wide range of business use cases , such as

Why use PDFs in design?

As hinted before, there are many reasons to use PDFs in your design process. Let's look at a few of them.

Fonts, colors, and layers remain intact

First of all, PDF ensures an accurate representation of the information in your design.

Imagine designing a layout for hours on end and then sending it to your client, who sees something completely different than what you spent all that time on. Or even worse, they can't even open the file.

When you use PDF, your formatting options will be perfectly preserved.

Color is reproduced with fidelity (essential for printing), and fonts stay the same. Custom typefaces can be a designer's secret weapon for winning over a client's approval.

A PDF embeds the font in the file. So, even if the client doesn't own that super fancy font you like to design with, they can still see it accurately.

It also keeps the layers intact, meaning you can use vector tools to directly edit vector design files saved in the PDF format.

Problem solved. World saved. A prime reason why PDFs are the designer's format of choice for showcasing work.

Image source: UXDesign

Easily accessible

Your PDF file can be opened on pretty much any device and with any web browser. It can be shared and viewed on a desktop, tablet, laptop, or smartphone.

This means that all your agency or project stakeholders can access the same information and see it the same way.

PDFs can also be easily uploaded, embedded, and downloaded on websites and online file-sharing platforms like Google Docs and WeTransfer.

Top-notch file compression

PDF enables you to compress unlimited information in rich media formats, such as raster images, videos, vector graphics, animations, 3D models, and more.

The generally small file size makes sharing or receiving PDFs easy without compromising quality.

Advanced PDF editors and online tools also enable you to compress PDF files even further to get the smallest possible file size.

Editable digital documents and design files

As mentioned, using PDFs for print is highly recommended (and industry standard). But PDFs are also a favorite file type for collaboratively editing digital documents and design files.

Because of its versatility, you can get documents amended and signed across platforms. Imagine the following scenario:

A contract is created in DOCX It's saved as a PDF Shared over email Signed using Linearity Curve or another PDF editor software Exported as a PDF Emailed to another stakeholder to sign

This process can literally take a few minutes to complete digitally. That's the power of PDF.

Now, let's go through the steps to import a PDF into Linearity Curve to sign or edit digital files.

How to import a PDF into Linearity Curve

There are multiple ways to read and edit a PDF with Linearity Curve. You can open the file in the folder, import it into Linearity Curve, or drag and drop it.

We'll show you how to do this using an iPad, but you can follow the same steps on a Mac or an iPhone.

1. Open a PDF file and share it with Curve

Navigate to your saved PDF file in the relevant folder.

Long-press on the file to access more options.

Tap on Share and select Linearity Curve. This action automatically opens Linearity Curve to import the PDF file into a new CURVE document.

Open the document by tapping on its card in the Homescreen Gallery.

Now you can edit the document or sign it.

2. Create a new Curve document

Another option is to open Linearity Curve and tap on the Plus icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Select Import.

Tap on the Select File button and select the PDF to import from your device. A new Curve document will automatically be created with the imported file.

This method is faster than the first one, as it requires fewer steps.

3. Drag and drop your PDF using Split View

Lastly, an easy way to start editing your PDF file is to drag and drop it directly from your folder into a Linearity Curve document.

💡 This method is also perfect for combining PDFs and design files.

You can create a new blank document or open an existing CURVE file.

Tap on the three dots at the top-center of the screen and select Split View. The Linearity view will move to the left. Select your folder view to open it on the right.

Drag and drop your PDF document into Linearity Curve.

Exporting PDFs in Linearity Curve

Once you're done editing your digital file, you can also export it as a PDF again.

Tap on the File menu and select Export, then choose the PDF file type.

💡 You can select any one page to export or toggle on the All Artboards option to export the entire document.

Design beyond PDF

The best part of importing PDFs into Curve is that some features remain editable, like text and images. You can extract vectors from the PDF file by simply isolating the graphic and exporting it as an image or adding it to a new Artboard.

Sometimes new clients don't have access to the design files created by previous designers. No problem.

If they have PDF versions of their logo, brand guide, or business cards, you can open these in Linearity Curve and start designing right away.

With Linearity's software suite, working with PDFs becomes effortless and intuitive. You can easily edit text, extract images, and combine multiple documents with just a few clicks. You can even animate PDF graphics using Linearity Move.

Want to find out if Linearity can streamline your design workflow? Get started for free below, or check out our special pricing for professionals and teams.

Frequently asked questions

Can I sign PDF documents on my iPad or iPhone without an Adobe license? Yes, you can import any PDF file into Linearity Curve to sign PDF files directly on your iPad or iPhone. This works on macOS as well. Being able to edit and sign PDFs directly on your hand-held device will save you time and effort. You can use Linearity's Pencil Tool or Brush Tool to sign documents or create a vector signature and save it in your Asset Library to reuse it.

How do I edit text in a PDF using Linearity Curve? Import the PDF and select the text you want to edit with the Text Tool. You can change the font, size, color, and other formatting options. This is especially useful for updating old documents or customizing PDF templates.

Can I combine multiple PDFs into a single document in Linearity Curve? Absolutely. You can easily combine multiple PDFs into a single document using the drag-and-drop method in Split View. Simply drag the PDF files into your Linearity Curve file and arrange them as needed. You can also import additional files using the Import option or adding graphics from your Asset Library.

Is it possible to extract images from a PDF using Linearity Curve? Yes, you can extract images from a PDF in Linearity Curve. Once the PDF is imported, select the image you want to extract. You can isolate the image and export it as a separate file or add it to a new Artboard for further editing. This feature is perfect for reusing graphics from existing documents like business cards and posters.

What file formats can I export from Linearity Curve besides PDF? Linearity Curve supports exporting files in various formats, including PNG, JPEG, SVG, AI (Adobe Illustrator), and more. This flexibility empowers you to create designs suitable for different purposes, whether for print, web, or other digital media.