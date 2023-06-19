7 strategies for optimizing your hybrid workplace

As we continue to navigate the landscape of work, a new concept is quickly evolving—the hybrid workplace.

This paradigm-shifting idea is reshaping our understanding of a work environment, blurring the lines between traditional office spaces and the comfort of our homes.

A hybrid workplace is a blend of remote and in-office work, offering the flexibility to work where and how you feel most productive. But it's more than just a mix of physical locations.

It's about creating a dynamic, adaptable work environment that enables creativity, collaboration, and productivity, regardless of your team members' locations.

But what does it really mean to work in a hybrid workplace?

And, more importantly, how can teams—particularly those in design and marketing—optimize their hybrid workspaces for maximum collaboration, creativity, and efficiency?

This post explores seven strategies to optimize your hybrid workplace, diving deep into how you can leverage the hybrid working model to your advantage.

We'll also look at how tools like Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), a robust design software by Linearity, can empower your team to collaborate creatively in a hybrid work setup.

What’s the difference: remote work vs hybrid models

Remote work and hybrid work are both desirable options for teams looking to boost productivity, creativity, and collaboration. But there are some important differences between the two that you should know about.

Remote work is almost entirely online

When it comes to remote work, the team is generally geographically dispersed or lack a physical shared space, and all day-to-day work happens virtually. Remote workers may choose to work from home, a co-working space, or travel anywhere worldwide—as long as they have their equipment and an internet connection.

Fully remote teams may occasionally come together at a physical venue to nurture emotional connections with the company and team members.

A hybrid workforce is mixed

1. Hybrid work model

A hybrid workforce, on the other hand, can be a mix of remote and in-office employees. In this model, team members who live close to a company office can come together physically in the same building during the work week.

Their remote-working colleagues, who may not be close to the office building or work remotely for other reasons, can stay connected via technology.

2. Hybrid work schedule

Another format of hybrid working is when employees work remotely part of the time and commute to an office building the rest of the time. An example is a "3/2 split model": when employees work at the office three days a week and at home or in a co-working space the other two days of the work week.

Scheduled hybrid working can be regulated by a company-wide policy, managed in shifts on a per-team basis, or implemented at will by individual employees.

It all comes down to how much autonomy you'd like to give your hybrid employees and how often teams, departments, or the entire company need to be together in a physical space.

People don't want hybrid work that forces them to be in an office 9-5 three days a week



They want the flexibility to work from wherever they want, whenever they want — Chris Herd (@chris_herd) February 24, 2021

In essence, hybrid working offers the flexibility of working remotely or in the office with access to communication and productivity tools such as video conferencing, chat platforms, and project management software.

What hybrid work means for designers and marketers

Design and marketing teams are crucial to any organization, and their needs should be considered when implementing a hybrid model.

Designers and marketers require access to a wide range of software and equipment to produce high-quality work. And they can't work in isolation.

Marketing teams must cross-collaborate, brainstorm, and communicate effectively within the company to produce desired outcomes.

An optimized hybrid workplace should be designed to enable these teams to work together seamlessly. It must provide access to essential tools like graphic design software, video conferencing, and fast internet speeds.

The workspace must also reflect the brand identity and culture of the organization while providing a comfortable and inspiring environment for creative work—whether you're a marketing designer, a content creator, or an animator.

Understanding the hybrid work environment

The idea of a hybrid workplace is becoming increasingly attractive not only to employers but also to employees. Many employers have realized that the traditional nine-to-five office work model is ineffective for various reasons.

Maintaining a physical workspace is costly, with further losses due to employee disengagement.

A hybrid office enables employers to cut down on costs by either sharing a space with other companies, or only having a small portion of employees at the office at any given time.

On the other side of the coin, employees seek opportunities that offer more flexibility, autonomy, and control over their personal and professional lives. This could be at their current companies or elsewhere.

A hybrid workplace offers the benefits of remote work, such as reduced commuting time and increased flexibility, while maintaining proximity with the team and organization.

The characteristics of a hybrid workplace include:

Flexibility: Hybrid employees have more options regarding where and when they work. This can be ideal for employees with personal commitments, such as caring for a child or sick family member.

Hybrid employees have more options regarding where and when they work. This can be ideal for employees with personal commitments, such as caring for a child or sick family member. Collaboration: Although some employees may work remotely, they still need to be able to collaborate with their team and other departments within the organization. A hybrid workplace provides various tools and technologies to facilitate effective communication between remote and office-working teammates.

Although some employees may work remotely, they still need to be able to collaborate with their team and other departments within the organization. A hybrid workplace provides various tools and technologies to facilitate effective communication between remote and office-working teammates. Culture: A hybrid workplace has a strong organizational culture supporting remote and office-based employees. The culture should be inclusive, collaborative, and flexible, reflecting the needs and values of the entire team.

A hybrid workplace has a strong organizational culture supporting remote and office-based employees. The culture should be inclusive, collaborative, and flexible, reflecting the needs and values of the entire team. Equipment and resources: In a hybrid workplace, employees can access all the tools and resources needed to do their job. This includes everything from software and hardware to office space and equipment.

The advantages and challenges of a hybrid workspace for marketing teams

Marketing teams have quickly embraced the hybrid work model, allowing them to maintain productivity and communication while working remotely and in the office. But a hybrid office also poses unique challenges that must be addressed to ensure the team remains cohesive and efficient.

Advantages of hybrid work for marketing teams

Flexibility: Employees can spend less time on daily commutes or the distractions of an office environment. They also have more control over their schedules. This kind of flexibility can help your team stay focused and increase productivity. Access to diverse talent: With the hybrid work model, marketing teams can now select top talent from anywhere in the world. This opens up a wider talent pool and allows for a more diverse team, which can lead to more innovative thinking and better problem-solving skills. Cost savings: Your company can save money on rent, utility bills, maintenance, and other office-related expenses by reducing the need for physical office space. Additionally, employees can save on transportation, parking fees, and time. Increased productivity: Do you work best after a long workout and running all your errands? Marketing professionals are empowered to work in a way that suits their lifestyles and preferences. This can increase the team's productivity and improve overall output quality. Better asynchronous collaboration: Collaboration is crucial in marketing, and the hybrid work model provides diverse marketing teams with the tools to facilitate collaboration and communication. Video conferencing, instant messaging, and project management tools make it easy for team members to work together from different locations.

Microsoft embraced hybrid working to navigate rapid global workplace changes but never set out to make extreme claims of ‘remote-forever’ policies like a number of other tech giants did. The company rather sought to create options for a more flexible work environment to empower its employees.

[Callout] “We have certain folks who don’t have the luxury of working from home. They’re on site. We have other roles that maybe you could be on site a couple days a week. We have other roles that maybe you only have to be on site once a month. It really depends.” – Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer at Microsoft

Challenges of hybrid work for marketing teams

Communication breakdown: If the right infrastructure isn't set in place, a hybrid model can actually hinder in-person collaboration. Different time zones, connectivity issues, or a lack of a clear communication policy can cause miscommunication and confusion. Distractions: Although remote work allows for fewer office distractions, the home environment could bring different distractions, such as family, pets, or chores. Frequent temperature, light, and sound changes in remote workspaces could also cause productivity dips. Managing remote teams: Managing a remote marketing team with a flexible work model differs from managing a team in a company office. Leaders should clearly understand their team's strengths, weaknesses, and workflow patterns and provide the necessary technology and support for team members to thrive. Nurturing a healthy company culture: It's important to maintain a company culture that keeps remote and office-based employees engaged and enthusiastic. This requires effective communication, team-building activities, and employee experience initiatives to build interpersonal relationships despite being in different locations. Potential burnout: Hybrid workers still have to commit time and effort to their work, whether at the office or remotely. A hybrid work schedule offers more flexibility, but your team could get burnt out due to bad time management or frequent changes in hybrid work arrangements.

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, addressed some of the disadvantages to hybrid and remote work in a company letter in February 2023. He informed Amazon employees that a company-wide ‘return-to-the-office’ policy will begin to be implemented from May 1, 2023.

Some of the reasons cited for this change include harnessing the value of real-time interpersonal interactions and more effective collaboration:

“Collaborating and inventing is easier and more effective when we’re in person. The energy and riffing on one another’s ideas happen more freely.” – Andy Jassy, CEO at Amazon

Hybrid work models provide numerous advantages that can be beneficial to marketing teams. Increased productivity and the opportunity to work with diverse talent across various locations are just two of the advantages.

However, the hybrid workplace also presents unique challenges and strategic management skills are vital to the success of a hybrid marketing team.

To nurture a flexible, inclusive work culture, companies should prioritize creating policies and strategies that support remote workers and foster high employee engagement.

Are you ready to redefine the way you work, collaborate, and create? Let's look at the seven strategies for building a hybrid workplace your team will love.

Strategy 1: building a collaborative company culture

Creating and maintaining a hybrid work culture takes deliberate effort. That's why you need strategies for fostering teamwork, trust, and open communication.

Here are some actionable tips for building a collaborative culture in a hybrid workplace:

Prioritize open communication

With remote, hybrid, and in-person work models, communication can easily become bottlenecked, leading to confusion and misinformation. If communication is prioritized, all team members feel free to express their opinions and concerns.

One way to achieve this is by scheduling regular virtual or in-person team meetings. These meetings make room for team members to share progress, discuss challenges, and ask questions.

Doing this establishes a culture of transparency and reciprocity, which helps build trust and fosters collaboration.

Create opportunities for team bonding

While working remotely, team members can feel isolated, and it can be challenging to build camaraderie.

Plan team-building activities that incorporate the interests and personalities of each team member. Happy hours, game nights, or team retreats enable team members to connect and get to know each other better.

76% of companies now allow hybrid work. To replace the social capital we build when we're all together in person, we need to create new rituals of connection. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) March 30, 2022

Encourage a cross-functional approach

A hybrid strategy can lead to employee silos, hindering collaboration and innovation. In contrast, a cross-functional approach fosters collaboration and drives your teams toward a unified goal.

Encourage cross-functional work by opening communication channels between different team members, departments, and teams. This can create a sense of a shared goal that requires collective input and encourages collaborative efforts.

Celebrate team accomplishments and milestones

Remote team members may not receive the same recognition as those working in the office. Celebrating team accomplishments and milestones can improve morale, foster collaboration, and show your team that you appreciate their efforts.

Encourage feedback and constructive criticism

Constructive criticism is a crucial element for growth. It helps individuals and teams address areas of improvement to meet their objectives. Providing feedback and constructive criticism is essential to driving a collaborative culture.

Provide the necessary tools and opportunities for employees to give positive and negative feedback safely. More importantly, encourage a culture that embraces honest reviews and constructive critiques.

Strategy 2: investing in the right technologies

Investing in the right tools is crucial for making collaboration and productivity possible in a hybrid workplace. With remote and in-person work models, technology has become even more important in facilitating communication, project management, and design collaboration.

The role of technology in facilitating collaboration and productivity

With the rise of remote work, collaboration tools and cloud-based software have become essential. In-house marketing teams have also gravitated towards designing using digital tools that can be accessed from any location, such as Linearity Curve's highly accessible design software.

Collaborative design software improves marketing teams' communication, productivity, and workflow efficiency.

Such software packages typically include tools for project management, file sharing, communication, and real-time collaboration. Some of the most popular software tools for design teams include Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Figma, and Linearity Curve.

Linearity Curve: a platform for enhanced design collaboration

Linearity Curve is a vector-based graphic design software that enhances collaboration among marketing and design teams. Marketers can create high-quality, powerful designs that can be easily shared with other team members.

Some ways Linearity Curve can improve design collaboration in a hybrid workplace include:

Mobile compatibility

Whether your team members are working on desktops at the office or mobile devices at home, collaboration among dispersed team members is more accessible with Linearity Curve. This feature allows marketers to create stunning design assets on the go while maintaining project synchronization between devices.

Asset libraries

Creating a social media post or a product label? Linearity Curve provides a library of design templates with up-to-date sizes for you. You can also create your own custom document templates and access a wide variety of pre-made icons and web-friendly fonts.

Optimized workflows

You can import and export a range of different file types. Linearity Curve is also compatible with Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and Figma files—you can import your designs from other platforms and continue working on them immediately in Linearity Curve.

Linearity Curve's AI-powered Auto Trace and Background Removal features make light work of traditionally heavy-editing tasks. Linearity also has more advanced automations in store for our software users.

Strategy 3: Effective remote team communication

Effective communication becomes more important as companies shift to hybrid workplace models. With remote and in-person teams collaborating with each other, ensuring everyone is on the same page can be challenging.

How communication works in a hybrid environment

Good communication is essential for any team but becomes even more important in a hybrid workplace. Communication helps create a sense of belonging and fosters collaboration, which are key to a successful team. When communication breaks down, misunderstandings and conflicts can arise.

Effective communication can help prevent burnout and employee turnover.

Tips to ensure effective communication across teams

Establish clear communication channels: Identify the communication technologies you need with your team and set guidelines together around how and when to use them. Common communication channels for hybrid teams include email, instant messaging, video conferencing, and project management tools. Use visual communication tools: Visual communication tools like infographics, videos, and slideshows can be effective ways to convey information. Visual communication is particularly important in a hybrid workplace where team members are not always at the same location. It makes complex ideas easier to understand and can help to foster engagement and collaboration. Avoid over-communication: While clear communication is important, you should avoid over-communication. Constantly bombarding one's team members with messages can be overwhelming and hinder productivity. Establish clear guidelines around communication for important updates and meaningful conversations.

Strategy 4: flexibility and work-life balance

In a competitive marketplace, companies need to keep up with the rapidly changing workplace landscape. One of the most significant changes is the mind shift towards flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health.

Employees are increasingly seeking opportunities that allow them to work on their own terms, whether working from home, having flexible hours, or having more control over their work-life balance.

Companies prioritizing flexibility and employee work-life balance tend to see higher employee satisfaction.

Below are some strategies for businesses to adopt a more flexible and work-life-balanced approach.

Remote work: This approach empowers employees to work from home or any location they choose, eliminating the need for providing a physical office space. Remote work has several benefits for both employees and employers, including reduced overhead costs, increased productivity, and a better work-life balance. Flexible scheduling: Another approach to flexibility is allowing employees to work flexible schedules. This could mean working outside of traditional office hours, such as starting and ending work at different times or having the option to take breaks throughout the day. Flexible scheduling can help employees manage their personal lives better and reduce work-related stress and burnout. Results-oriented work environment: This approach allows for more flexibility and can help to eliminate the need for micromanagement. A results-oriented work environment is one in which employees are judged based on the quality of their work rather than the number of hours they put in. When employees are assessed based on their productivity and results rather than their working time, they are also more likely to feel trusted and empowered. Job sharing: Job sharing is a strategy that allows two or more employees to split the responsibilities of a single job. This approach can be useful for employees seeking more flexibility in their hybrid work arrangements. Employee-initiated time off: Employee-initiated time off is a strategy that gives employees more control over their time off. This could include taking unpaid time off, reducing work hours, or taking a sabbatical. Giving employees more control over their time off can help to reduce burnout and improve overall well-being.

Strategy 5: remote team training and skills development

In a hybrid workplace, it's important to empower employees with the knowledge and skills (including soft skills) they need to succeed. Providing training and skill development opportunities can help employees feel more confident and invested in their work. It can also lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

How to implement training and skills development programs in a hybrid workplace:

Online learning and development programs: Many companies offer online training courses that employees can take on their own time from anywhere in the world. This allows employees to learn new skills and advance their knowledge at their own pace without worrying about scheduling conflicts or geographic barriers. Mentorship and coaching: Pairing employees with experienced mentors or coaches can help them develop new skills, gain new perspectives, and build relationships with others in the company. This can be especially valuable for hybrid employees, who may feel isolated or unsupported at work. Professional development conferences and events: Bringing employees together for professional development conferences and events can be a great way to build connections and accelerate learning. These events can provide opportunities for employees to network with others in their industry, learn about new technologies and trends, and gain inspiration from thought leaders and experts. Collaborative learning and development: This approach could involve setting up virtual study groups, peer-reviewing projects, or creating communities of practice (COPs) where employees can share knowledge and ideas. By working together, marketing team members can benefit from the group's collective intelligence and develop the skills they need to succeed in a hybrid workplace. Performance management and goal-setting: Setting clear expectations and providing regular feedback to hybrid-working employees is essential. This ensures that everyone is working towards the same goals. This can involve setting SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals, having regular check-ins, and providing ongoing support and guidance.

Strategy 6: technological enablement

Technology is essential for collaboration, communication, and productivity in a hybrid workplace, where some employees work remotely and others go into the office. Marketing teams are especially reliant on software and file-sharing to perform their roles.

Integrating technology into the workplace comes with its own set of challenges. Let's discuss some common technological challenges in a hybrid workplace and how to navigate them.

Connectivity issues

One of the biggest technological challenges in a hybrid workplace is connectivity. When working remotely, your internet connection is your bread and butter: it's your lifeline to the company resources and team members. Weak or unreliable internet connections can lead to delays, dropped calls, and loss of work.

Provide remote employees with a strong internet connection, either including as part of their remuneration package or reimbursing them for the monthly subscription costs.

Compatibility issues

It's difficult to collaborate when employees use different hardware, software, and operating systems. Establish clear guidelines and expectations for the software and hardware employees must use in your team.

Provide training and support to help employees install and use these tools effectively. Most importantly, encourage using cloud-based software and tools that can be accessed from anywhere.

Security issues

With employees accessing company resources from different locations and devices, security can be a major concern in a hybrid workplace. Ensure employees know your company's security guidelines and protocols, such as password requirements, VPN use, and data encryption.

You can also host regular training sessions about the risks of cyber attacks and how to avoid them. Monitor and analyze network activity to detect and address potential security threats.

Data management

In a hybrid workplace, data may be stored in multiple locations and accessed by employees from different devices, making it difficult to manage. Set up a coherent file structure and data storage solution.

Cloud-based data storage is a good idea because it allows hybrid team members to access their work from any device. It also prevents company data loss in case of device theft or if you can't get hold of a remote team member for whatever reason.

Strategy 7: implementing a hybrid work policy

As more and more companies and teams adopt a hybrid work model, it's essential to have clear and effective policies in place. A hybrid workplace policy outlines the expectations and guidelines for each employee who splits their time between working in the office and remotely.

If you take some time to create a well-crafted policy, it'll ensure that employees feel supported and the business runs smoothly.

Why you need clear policies in a hybrid workplace

A hybrid workplace policy is essential for setting up your team for success.

With so much flexibility and irregular in-person contact—and many other possible support issues—a hybrid working environment can easily become a logistical nightmare.

Set clear expectations: Ensure employees know and understand what's expected of them in their hybrid roles. This can include stipulating the expected work productivity, accessibility, working hours, meeting attendance, and deadlines.

Ensure employees know and understand what's expected of them in their hybrid roles. This can include stipulating the expected work productivity, accessibility, working hours, meeting attendance, and deadlines. Ensure consistency: A hybrid workplace policy can help ensure all employees are treated equally. As far as practically possible, you should expect the same output from fully remote, hybrid, and office-going team members.

A hybrid workplace policy can help ensure all employees are treated equally. As far as practically possible, you should expect the same output from fully remote, hybrid, and office-going team members. Provide clarity: Clarify issues like availability, communication protocols, and how to report problems. This saves employees wasted time and energy trying to guess what’s expected of them or following the incorrect reporting channels.

Clarify issues like availability, communication protocols, and how to report problems. This saves employees wasted time and energy trying to guess what’s expected of them or following the incorrect reporting channels. Demonstrate corporate responsibility: A company that doesn't have a structured hybrid workplace policy can appear indifferent to its employees' welfare. Having such a policy shows corporate responsibility and a commitment to the needs of remote and office-working employees.

Components of an effective hybrid workplace policy

Your company has targets and goals to reach. An effective hybrid workplace policy should strive to reach these goals without compromising employee wellness.

Several components make up a helpful hybrid policy. Let’s discuss them below.

1. Roles and responsibilities

The policy should outline employee responsibilities, including duties, set work hours, reporting times to the office or working remotely, and performance standards. It should also address the minimum qualifications for employees to work remotely.

It’s important to outline how your company’s hybrid scheduling works (company-wide, manager-led, or individual scheduling), giving employees options to choose from. This will ensure your hybrid setup is efficient and productive.

"Hybrid work is here to stay because office flexibility to employees is really valued and we have learned how to operate companies offering that flexibility," says $HPQ CEO @EnriqueJLores. "It's important to differentiate what work needs to be done at home and in the office." pic.twitter.com/qlJZO643au — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 29, 2023

2. Communication protocols

The hybrid workplace policy should outline how employees communicate with their managers and colleagues regarding work projects and issues. It should also outline the process for reporting IT support issues, internet connectivity issues, or device troubleshooting.

3. Equipment and resources

List all the equipment and resources available for hybrid and remote employees to perform their duties, such as laptops and desk chairs. The policy should also address who's responsible for acquiring and maintaining equipment.

4. Privacy and confidentiality protocols

The policy should outline how employees are expected to handle sensitive company information and the methods used to protect data. It should address how and when to use VPN access, company-owned devices, and personal devices.

5. Health, safety, and well-being

Ergonomics and safety precautions of remote workstations should be a company concern. The hybrid workplace policy can provide guidelines for disconnecting from work to manage home responsibilities and rules regarding office safety and well-being practices during in-person meetings.

6. Accessibility and accommodations

Your hybrid policy should address accommodations for teammates with impairments or specific preferences, allowing them appropriate access to the infrastructure and physical office spaces.

7. Training and development

From initial onboarding to ongoing skills development, the hybrid working policy should outline employee training opportunities. This includes setting up and using new tools and technologies and the best practices and etiquette for remote collaboration. These training sessions also help fill skills gaps in your teams.

8. Legal compliance

Any work policy should comply with all related state and federal laws, including Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) regulations and data protection and privacy laws. You can condense this information in a palatable format for employees and provide links to the comprehensive legal resources for more information.

Your marketing team's next steps

The traditional nine-to-five office model is no longer effective for many employers and employees. The rise of digital technology and communication tools has made remote work more accessible and productive, leading to the popularity of the hybrid workplace.

An optimized hybrid workplace should provide access to essential tools and equipment, reflect the brand identity and culture of the organization, and consider the needs of design and marketing teams.

A successful hybrid workplace requires:

Commitment to effective communication

Strong company culture

Clear expectations

Employee health and well-being programs

Regular in-person meetings

Professional development opportunities

Clear boundaries

By embracing these strategies, your team can maximize the benefits of a hybrid work setting and create a productive and happy work environment.

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) offers many collaboration and automation tools marketing teams need to work together remotely, including communication and file-sharing features.

With a highly compatible platform, impressive template libraries, and an easy-to-learn interface, Linearity Curve is a smart option for employees working in hybrid teams. Ready to try new and innovative design software?