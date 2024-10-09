Last year we introduced the Linearity Templates Hub, featuring thousands of customizable design templates for social media, ads, posters, and more. And now with our latest software update, you can access these high-quality, professionally designed templates directly within Linearity’s software, eliminating the need to manually download templates as separate files.

Inspiration at your fingertips

A blank canvas can be intimidating, even for the most seasoned designers. And when you're working against a deadline, it can feel downright paralyzing.

Fortunately, templates provide a solution to creative block, allowing you to dive straight into customization without the stress of starting from scratch.

This update brings over 4,000 customizable templates to your fingertips, covering a wide range of design needs—from social media graphics and ads to posters and infographics. Each template is thoughtfully crafted to inspire creativity, reduce creation time, and demonstrate the full capabilities of Linearity’s software suite.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

How to start using our in-app templates

If you want to create professional-looking designs without having expert skills, templates make it all possible. And if you’re already a pro, they offer a great head start and a boost of inspiration to get you going.

Here’s how to access and edit them using Linearity's software.

Explore the template library

All Linearity templates are conveniently located on your Workspace home screen, organized by use case. You can also browse the full collection by selecting “All templates.”

Open Linearity. Click or tap on “All templates” to explore the three collections: Business, Events, and Social Media. Templates are displayed as thumbnails, offering a quick preview of their style and layout.

Choose your favorite

Did a template catch your eye? Follow the next steps:

Tap on your chosen template to see it in full. You can zoom in on this preview screen to see all the details. Tap the “Use Template” button to open it in the Editor.

Make it truly yours

Each template is fully customizable, allowing you to make them their own while benefiting from a strong, professionally designed foundation.

Use Linearity's editing tools to customize your selected template and tailor it perfectly to your brand or project.

Change up the colors

Adjust the color scheme of your template to match your brand’s palette or project’s theme. Just tap or click on an element to select it, then use the Color Widget to change the hue.

Swap any photos

Replace any photos in your template with your own images, ensuring that your design is uniquely tailored to your content. For the most efficient process, use Linearity’s paste to replace function, which pastes your new photo in the exact position of the original, preserving the layout perfectly.

Switch out the text

Use the Text Tool to quickly update the text in your template so it perfectly matches your message. Plus, if the template’s font isn’t quite right, you can easily swap it out for one that better fits your style.

Excited to dive in? Update your software now.