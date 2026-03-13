Is the iPad Pro good for drawing in 2026?

Yes, the iPad Pro is one of the best devices for digital drawing in 2026, thanks to its Apple Pencil support, high-refresh-rate display and powerful performance for creative apps. Let's deep dive in this topic.

The iPad has become one of the most popular tools for digital artists. What started as a tablet for browsing and media consumption is now a powerful creative device used by illustrators, designers and animators around the world. With Apple Pencil support, high-resolution displays and an expanding ecosystem of drawing apps, many artists now use the iPad as a primary drawing device. But one question still comes up frequently: is the iPad Pro actually good for drawing in 2026?

The short answer is yes, but whether it’s the right device depends on your workflow, drawing style and budget.

In this guide we’ll look at what makes the iPad Pro a strong drawing tool, compare it with other iPad models and help you decide which device makes the most sense for digital art.

If you’re specifically looking to animate your designs on Apple devices, check out our guide to the best animation apps for iOS and Mac in 2026.

Many artists choose the iPad Pro because it combines portability with professional-level performance. Instead of working at a desk with a graphics tablet, you can draw directly on the screen anywhere.

The key reason for this experience is the Apple Pencil. Drawing directly on the display feels closer to traditional sketching than working with a mouse or trackpad.

Modern iPad Pro models also offer powerful processors, high refresh-rate displays and excellent color accuracy. These are the features that make a noticeable difference when working on detailed illustrations or design projects.

ProMotion display (120Hz) - the high refresh rate reduces visible lag between the Apple Pencil and the screen.

the high refresh rate reduces visible lag between the Apple Pencil and the screen. Apple Pencil precision - pressure sensitivity and tilt detection allow for natural brush strokes.

pressure sensitivity and tilt detection allow for natural brush strokes. Powerful processors - recent chips like the M-series handle large canvases and complex files without slowing down.

recent chips like the M-series handle large canvases and complex files without slowing down. Portable workflow - artists can sketch, paint and edit projects anywhere without needing a full desktop setup.

Image: Apple

For many designers, three apps dominate the conversation: Adobe Illustrator, Affinity by Canva and Linearity Curve. Procreate is more popular for digital painting and illustration Each of them solves a different problem.

Adobe Illustrator remains the default vector tool for professional design work.

remains the default vector tool for professional design work. Affinity by Canva changed significantly when Canva turned the entire suite into a single free professional application . For many designers Affinity removes the cost barrier but replaces it with a learning curve.

changed significantly when Canva turned the entire suite into a . For many designers Affinity removes the cost barrier but replaces it with a learning curve. Linearity Curve stands out because it’s designed for the way many designers work today across Mac and iPad with Apple Pencil.

Curve isn’t designed for every scenario. Large print production workflows and extremely complex typography systems still favor Illustrator. But for designers working on iPad or switching between devices, Curve offers a workflow that feels far more natural.

If you’re also comparing software for iPad and desktop workflows, read our guide to the best Adobe Illustrator alternatives in 2026. Read More

Not everyone needs the most powerful iPad to draw. Apple offers several models, and each one can work well depending on your needs. The main differences are display quality, performance and Apple Pencil support.

Model Best for Display Chip Apple Pencil Starting price iPad Pro Professional artists Liquid Retina / XDR, 120Hz M-series Pencil Pro / 2nd Gen $799 iPad Air Advanced hobbyists Liquid Retina M-series Pencil Pro / 2nd Gen $599 iPad (10th gen) Beginners Liquid Retina A14 Pencil USB-C $449 iPad mini Portable sketching Liquid Retina A15 Pencil Pro / 2nd Gen $449

For many artists, the biggest decision is choosing between the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. Both devices support the Apple Pencil and run the same drawing apps, but the Pro offers several advantages.

iPad Pro advantages ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate iPad Air advantages Lower price iPad Pro advantages Larger screen options (11” and 12.9”) iPad Air advantages Lighter device iPad Pro advantages More powerful GPU for heavy projects iPad Air advantages Still powerful enough for most drawing apps iPad Pro advantages Better display brightness and color accuracy iPad Air advantages iPad Pro advantages iPad Air advantages ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate Lower price Larger screen options (11” and 12.9”) Lighter device More powerful GPU for heavy projects Still powerful enough for most drawing apps Better display brightness and color accuracy

For hobby artists and students, the iPad Air is often more than capable. For professionals working with large files or detailed illustrations, the iPad Pro provides a smoother experience.

Linearity Education at 58% off the Pro Plan Students, teachers, schools and institutions save 58% on the yearly Pro Plan, with even greater savings for groups. Start verification

Many artists also compare the iPad Pro with traditional drawing tablets like Wacom devices.



iPad advantages Drawing tablet advantages Portable and wireless Larger screens available Direct drawing on the screen Better integration with desktop software All-in-one device (apps, storage, export) Often preferred for studio setups

The iPad Pro has become a popular option for artists who want to sketch ideas on the go and continue working later on desktop software because of its portability.

The iPad Pro is especially useful for creators who want flexibility in their workflow.

It’s a great choice for:

Illustrators and digital painters

Concept artists

Graphic designers

Motion designers and animators

Artists who travel or work remotely

If most of your creative work involves sketching, illustration or ideation, the iPad Pro can easily become your main drawing device.

You may prefer another device if:

You mainly work with desktop design software

Your projects require extremely large canvases or multiple monitors

You prefer working with keyboard and mouse workflows

In those cases, a desktop computer or laptop may still be the better primary tool.

To conclude, yes, the iPad Pro is one of the best drawing devices available in 2026. It offers an excellent experience for digital artists. However, it’s not the only option. The iPad Air can handle most drawing workflows at a lower price. Ultimately, the best device depends on your creative workflow, budget, and how you prefer to work.

About the blog author

Nadya Kunze runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.