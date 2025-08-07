Line Art Illustration Techniques in Linearity Curve

Line art illustration is a vector drawing style built entirely from strokes with no fills, no shading, no gradients. This article covers the core techniques for creating clean, controlled line art in Linearity Curve: pen tool control, stroke weight management, brush settings, layer organisation and export with comparisons to other vector tools for context.

In digital work, line art usually refers to vector-based drawings where each stroke is a scalable path. That distinction matters: raster line art (drawn in Procreate or Photoshop, for example) is pixel-dependent, while vector line art scales to any size without losing crispness. For logos, print work, iconography, or anything that needs to exist at both 24px and 2400px, vector is the obvious choice.

The challenge with clean line art isn't drawing the lines — it's controlling them. Every wobble, every unintentional taper, every slight inconsistency in stroke weight is visible. Good line art tools need to give you precision without making you fight the software.

What line art illustration actually means Line art is any image built primarily from lines — with no fills, gradients, or shading doing the heavy lifting. The lines themselves carry all the weight: they suggest form, depth, texture, and movement. It"s one of the oldest drawing traditions, from woodblock prints and technical blueprints to the bold outlines of comic books and the spare elegance of editorial illustration. In digital work, line art usually refers to vector-based drawings where each stroke is a scalable path. That distinction matters: raster line art (drawn in Procreate or Photoshop, for example) is pixel-dependent, while vector line art scales to any size without losing crispness. For logos, print work, iconography, or anything that needs to exist at both 24px and 2400px, vector is the obvious choice. The challenge with clean line art isn"t drawing the lines — it"s controlling them. Every wobble, every unintentional taper, every slight inconsistency in stroke weight is visible. Good line art tools need to give you precision without making you fight the software.

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is a vector design tool built natively for iPad and Mac. It's designed around touch and Apple Pencil input, which makes it genuinely good at the kind of expressive, hand-guided work that line art requires. Unlike Illustrator, which started as a desktop tool and has Apple Pencil support grafted on, Curve treats pen input as a first-class interaction.

For line art specifically, a few things stand out. The pen tool gives you direct Bezier control without a cluttered interface around it. Stroke options — width, cap style, pressure mapping — are accessible in a single panel. And the canvas scales smoothly, so zooming into fine detail and back out again doesn't break your working flow.

It's also worth noting what Curve doesn't do: there's no 3D, no mesh gradients, and no multi-page document support as of early 2026. For pure line art work, none of that matters. The tool stays out of your way.

"The best digital drawing tool is the one that disappears. You stop thinking about the software and start thinking about the line." — Josef Müller-Brockmann, paraphrased on tool philosophy quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Line art is one of several distinct illustration approaches used in professional design. If you want to understand how it sits alongside flat, isometric, editorial, and character-based styles, and how to choose between them, the illustration styles guide covers the full landscape.

The pen tool in Linearity Curve works on the same Bezier curve principles as Illustrator or Sketch. Click to create a corner anchor. Click and drag to create a smooth curve. The handles that appear when you drag control the arc of the curve entering and leaving that point.

For line art, the biggest habit shift is learning to use fewer anchor points. New users tend to click every few millimetres, producing hundreds of tiny segments that create jagged, uneven strokes when scaled. Experienced illustrators place anchors only at the key inflection points of a curve — where it changes direction — and let the handles do the shaping.

Activate the pen tool from the toolbar (keyboard shortcut P). Tap the canvas to place your first anchor. For straight lines , tap each point without dragging. Curve places a corner anchor with no handles. For curves , tap and drag from each new point. Drag direction sets the curve's arc. The further you drag, the more pronounced the curve. Close a path by clicking the first anchor point again. An open path becomes a closed shape — useful for filled areas, but for line art you often want open paths. Edit after placing with the Node tool (N). Click any anchor to expose its handles and reposition them individually.

Hold Option (Alt) while dragging a handle in the Node tool to break the smooth anchor into a corner anchor with independent handles on each side. This is essential for sharp direction changes within a flowing line.

Using fewer anchors is the single biggest quality improvement most line art beginners can make.

In Linearity Curve, stroke properties live in the Style panel on the right. For line art, the most important settings are stroke width, cap style, and join style.

Line weight is one of the main expressive tools in line art. Heavier strokes read as closer or more prominent; lighter strokes recede. A single illustration might use three or four distinct stroke weights — a 3pt outer contour, a 1.5pt inner detail, and a 0.5pt texture or crosshatch.

Curve lets you set stroke width per path in the Style panel, or apply it globally to a selection. You can also use variable width profiles (see Brushes section) for strokes that taper or swell along their length.

These small settings make a visible difference in line art quality.

Setting Stroke cap Option Butt When to use Technical, architectural illustration Line art character Precise / flat Setting Stroke cap Option Round When to use Organic, character, editorial work Line art character Soft / natural Setting Stroke cap Option Square When to use Bold graphic style, poster work Line art character Graphic / bold Setting Stroke join Option Miter When to use Sharp corners — geometric illustration Line art character Crisp Setting Stroke join Option Round When to use Smooth corners — organic shapes Line art character Fluid Setting Stroke join Option Bevel When to use Mid-weight graphic style Line art character Geometric Setting Option When to use Line art character Stroke cap Butt Technical, architectural illustration Precise / flat Stroke cap Round Organic, character, editorial work Soft / natural Stroke cap Square Bold graphic style, poster work Graphic / bold Stroke join Miter Sharp corners — geometric illustration Crisp Stroke join Round Smooth corners — organic shapes Fluid Stroke join Bevel Mid-weight graphic style Geometric

Curve's stroke panel also lets you set dash patterns — the length of dashes and the gaps between them. For line art, dashed strokes are useful for dotted construction lines, suggested movement, or decorative detail. Keep the dash and gap values consistent across a piece for visual coherence.

Linearity Curve includes a brush engine that works with Apple Pencil pressure and tilt. For traditional line art workflows — where a heavy press makes a thick line and a light touch makes a thin one — this is the closest digital equivalent to working with a dip pen or brush.

There are two ways to get a tapered line in Curve. The first is a fixed width profile: a preset shape (like a leaf taper or a pointed end) that's applied to the entire stroke path regardless of how it was drawn. The second is pressure response: a live mapping of Apple Pencil pressure to stroke width, so the variation comes from how you actually drew the line.

Fixed profiles work well when you're using the pen tool and constructing paths deliberately. Pressure response works better when you're using the freehand brush tool and drawing more loosely.

Stroke variation is one of the most effective ways to add energy and depth to line art without introducing fills or shading.

Curve lets you create brushes from existing shapes or textures. For line art, a simple oval or pointed shape works well as a brush stamp — it mimics the feel of a real pen nib. In the brush settings, you can control stamp spacing (lower values produce a continuous stroke, higher values create a dotted pattern), pressure-to-size mapping, and opacity variation.

Custom brushes in Curve produce rasterised strokes — they"re not editable vector paths. For line art that needs to scale cleanly, stick to the pen or pencil tool with vector strokes, and use custom brushes only for textural accents.

Clean layer organisation is what separates a working file you can actually edit later from a tangled mess you'll never want to open again. For line art, a consistent layer structure saves an enormous amount of time, especially when revisions come back.

Most experienced illustrators working in Curve use something close to this:

Keeping outline, main, and detail strokes on separate layers means you can adjust the heaviest strokes independently — which is almost always what a client revision will ask for.

Use Curve"s group function (Cmd+G) to nest related paths. A character"s face can be a group containing eyes, nose, mouth paths — which lets you move or scale the whole element without disrupting its position relative to other parts.

Beyond the tools themselves, line art quality comes down to a handful of techniques that experienced illustrators apply consistently. Here are the ones that make the most difference.

Stroke overlap at corners.

Where two lines meet at a corner, let one slightly overlap the other rather than meeting precisely at the tip. This creates a more natural, hand-drawn look and avoids the gap that sometimes appears at join points. Consistent direction.

Draw strokes in a consistent direction throughout a piece — usually top-to-bottom, left-to-right. Changing direction mid-work introduces inconsistencies in taper and pressure that are hard to catch until you zoom out. Silhouette-first.

Draw the outer contour of any form before adding interior detail. This gives you a solid shape to build on and makes it much easier to catch proportion errors early. Line weight hierarchy.

Use heavier lines for outer edges and shadows, lighter lines for interior detail. This three-tier approach — heavy, medium, light — gives the illustration instant depth without any shading. Negative space as shape.

The space between your lines is as important as the lines themselves. Practise seeing the white gaps as deliberate shapes, and you'll find your compositions become much more intentional. Implied detail.

You don't need to draw everything — a few well-placed strokes can imply a texture or surface that the viewer's eye completes. Over-detailing a line illustration makes it visually noisy.

Line weight hierarchy is the fastest route from flat-looking line art to something with genuine visual depth.

Curve isn't the only option for vector line art. Here's how it sits relative to the most common alternatives, specifically in the context of line art illustration work.

Linearity Curve

Native iPad and Mac — Apple Pencil pressure built in

Clean pen tool with direct Bezier control

Good stroke width profiles

Free tier available; Pro is a one-time purchase or subscription

Smaller feature set — fewer distractions

SVG, PDF, PNG export

Adobe Illustrator

Industry standard — widest ecosystem

More complex pen tool (more options, steeper curve)

Variable width tool (Width Tool) is very powerful

Subscription required — higher cost

Slower on iPad; desktop-first

Best for complex multi-artboard projects

Affinity Designer

Strong alternative to Illustrator; one-time purchase

Good Apple Pencil support on iPad

Pixel and vector modes in one file

Solid stroke options; slightly less intuitive than Curve

Better for mixed vector/raster work

AFDESIGN, SVG, PDF export

Procreate (raster)

Best-in-class drawing feel; most natural

Not vector — can't scale without quality loss

Pressure and tilt feel unmatched

Good for sketching and texture; not for clean scalable line art

Export as PNG for use in vector tools

Common workflow: sketch in Procreate, trace in Curve

Feature Native iPad app Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Limited Affinity by Canva Yes Procreate Yes Feature Apple Pencil pressure Linearity Curve Full support Adobe Illustrator Partial Affinity by Canva Full support Procreate Full support Feature Variable stroke width Linearity Curve Yes (profiles) Adobe Illustrator Yes (Width Tool) Affinity by Canva Yes Procreate Yes (raster) Feature Learning curve Linearity Curve Low Adobe Illustrator High Affinity by Canva Medium Procreate Low Feature Price model Linearity Curve Free + Pro Adobe Illustrator Subscription Affinity by Canva Free + Canva Pro Procreate One-time purchase Feature SVG export Linearity Curve Yes Adobe Illustrator Yes Affinity by Canva Yes Procreate No Feature Linearity Curve Adobe Illustrator Affinity by Canva Procreate Native iPad app Yes Limited Yes Yes Apple Pencil pressure Full support Partial Full support Full support Variable stroke width Yes (profiles) Yes (Width Tool) Yes Yes (raster) Learning curve Low High Medium Low Price model Free + Pro Subscription Free + Canva Pro One-time purchase SVG export Yes Yes Yes No

Export settings have a real impact on how your line art looks in its final context. Curve offers several formats, and the right one depends on where the work is going.

Format SVG Best for Web, UI, anywhere you need infinite scalability Notes Vector paths fully preserved. Can open and edit in Illustrator or Affinity. Format PDF Best for Print, client delivery, archiving Notes Vector preserved. Most reliable for print production workflows. Format PNG Best for Social media, presentations, web images Notes Export at 2× or 3× for retina screens. Keep a vector master. Format JPEG Best for Avoid for line art Notes JPEG compression introduces artefacts on hard edges. Always use PNG for raster line art. Format Best for Notes SVG Web, UI, anywhere you need infinite scalability Vector paths fully preserved. Can open and edit in Illustrator or Affinity. PDF Print, client delivery, archiving Vector preserved. Most reliable for print production workflows. PNG Social media, presentations, web images Export at 2× or 3× for retina screens. Keep a vector master. JPEG Avoid for line art JPEG compression introduces artefacts on hard edges. Always use PNG for raster line art.

Flatten invisible layers — delete any reference or guide layers before export to keep the file clean. Check stroke expansion — if delivering to print, consider expanding strokes to filled paths (Object → Expand Stroke) so widths don't depend on the receiving application's interpretation. Set the correct artboard size — make sure your canvas dimensions match the intended output. For print, work at 300dpi equivalents. Embed or outline text — if your illustration includes text, convert to outlines before export to avoid font substitution.

Line art takes time to feel natural. A few things that experienced illustrators consistently mention when working in Curve:

I always start with a rough sketch in Procreate, import it as a reference layer at 40% opacity, and then build clean vector paths on top. The reference layer means I"m not second-guessing proportion while I"m also trying to make clean lines. quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

A few more things worth keeping in mind:

Work large and zoom in for detail. Curve handles large canvases well, and working bigger means any slight inaccuracy in your paths matters less at the final output size. Always keep your master file as a Curve project file and export from it — don't work from an exported PNG and re-import.

Use the Scissors tool to cleanly break paths at specific anchor points when you need to split a single path into two editable segments. It's much cleaner than trying to redraw from a point.

If you're tracing a sketch, use Auto-Trace sparingly. It's fast, but the resulting paths are typically dense and uneven. For clean line art, manual tracing with the pen tool will almost always produce better results.