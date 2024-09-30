Our latest update, version 5.12.0, is here, introducing AI Grab—an exciting new feature—and enhanced export functionalities for Linearity Curve.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

Read on to discover what’s waiting for you in the latest software update.

Make quick photo selections with AI Grab

AI Grab allows you to quickly separate a photo’s subject from the background with one tap, turning it into its own layer for easy repositioning and manipulation. Think of it like a combination between Magic Eraser and Background Removal.

This time-saving feature is perfect for redefining photo compositions, creating digital collages by layering isolated elements, enhancing your social media graphics with fresh layouts, and quickly adding photo elements to design mockups. You could even make custom digital stickers from any image.

Update your Linearity Curve software to try AI Grab today.

To use AI Grab, you'll need a device with the A14 chipset or newer.

Enjoy flexible exports

We listened to your feedback and made it happen—now you can export multiple files at once!

Now, when you go to File > Export within a document, you'll see a new export screen. This view displays all the Artboards in your document, giving you the option to export them all at once or select a specific range. You can export multiple Artboards in all formats, including JPEG, PNG, TIFF, SVG, and CURVE.

You can also resize each individual Artboard directly in this new export screen, allowing you greater control and convenience.

We've also added the ability to export multiple elements at once. Simply select the assets, right-click in the Layers tab, hit “Export,” and choose your preferred format and size.

Update now to try multi export for yourself.

Customize your Apple Pencil even more

Linearity, an iPad, and an Apple Pencil make the ultimate creative setup.

With customizable double-tap gestures, you can effortlessly switch between tools, and the Apple Pencil's Scribble feature lets you write directly in text fields for naming layers, artboards, or documents. You can also use intuitive gestures like circling to select and scribbling to delete, streamlining your workflow in Linearity Curve.

But, that’s not all.

With the 5.12.0 update, you can now customize the squeeze gesture on your Apple Pencil Pro for even more control while using Linearity Curve. And with the Apple Pencil Pro or 2nd generation, this gesture let's you open the color picker right where your pencil is hovering.

It’s a game-changer for your workflow.

Update your software and head to your settings in Linearity Curve to make the most of your Apple Pencil.

