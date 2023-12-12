Dear Linearity Community,

We're excited to announce some significant updates about Linearity Curve and the much-anticipated Linearity Move. It's important to us that we can continue offering you cutting-edge design tools and bringing you new improvements and features. With this in mind, we’re introducing a range of new subscription plans in February 2024 that will allow us to pursue that goal sustainably.

Introducing our tailored subscription plans

Our new subscription tiers–Starter, Pro, and Org–are carefully designed to have an option available for everyone, whether you're a hobbyist, a professional designer, or a large-scale enterprise. All of these subscription tiers include access to both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

Linearity Starter (free)

Ideal for hobbyists or those kicking off their design journey. The plan has some limitations but includes:

AI background removal and vector tracing



Standard quality video exports



3,000+ customizable templates



Design resources (tutorials, courses and user guides)



Design on the go - sync across devices

Linearity Pro ($14.99/month)

For professional and frequent users, featuring everything in the Starter plan, plus:

Unlimited files and editors



Unlimited design space



Full export capabilities



Advanced video capabilities



License for commercial use



Priority support and advanced commenting



Additional AI features for enhanced creativity

Linearity for Education ($4.00/month)

Use Linearity Curve and Linearity Move without limits. Get quickly verified to save 58% on the yearly Pro plan, or an even bigger discount for groups of 10+ users.

Linearity Org

For companies who want more powerful features and controls.

Everything in Pro, plus:

Premium support

Personalized onboarding workshop

Custom motion design help

Dedicated account manager

Why we're introducing pricing

We believe in transparency and honesty. Introducing a pricing structure is a step towards continued sustainability and innovation for us. It allows us to continually develop exciting new features that make Linearity Curve and Linearity Move the go-to tools for graphic designers and animators around the world. While we still strive to offer as much as possible for free, introducing these plans ensures we can keep delivering cutting-edge features and boosting our products’ overall performance.

Ensuring a seamless transition for existing users

We understand changes can be daunting, but rest assured; your files are safe. All existing documents created before the pricing rollout will remain accessible and editable, regardless of your selected plan. This smooth transition reflects our commitment to ensuring your creative flow remains uninterrupted.

Looking ahead

The introduction of these plans marks the beginning of a new era in Linearity's journey. With Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, we're not just providing tools—we're partnering in your creativity. The introduction of pricing represents our commitment to empower you with some of the most cutting-edge design tools in the industry. This will enable us to bring you support for custom fonts, animation presets, premium templates, more educational resources, and so much more.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. Together, we're redefining the future of design.