Key trends in Meta Being the largest social network in the world,Meta naturally becomes the top choice for social media advertising and marketing, with 94% of marketers worldwide using it in their strategies. As of January 2024, the largest group of Facebook users were men aged 25 to 34 years, making up 18.3% of users worldwide. The second biggest group consisted of men aged 18 to 24 years. In 2023, Meta achieved its highest annual revenue ever, reaching $134.9 billion, an increase from $116 billion in 2022. In January 2024, in the UK, Meta's social media sites were particularly popular among those aged 25 to 34. Within this age group, women accounted for nearly 13% of Meta Platforms' entire user base, compared to 12% for men. In December 2023, an average of 3.19 billion people used Family products daily, up 8% from the previous year.

What this means: These statistics show Meta's strong position in the online world, attracting marketers who want to reach a young and active audience. Its record revenue in 2023 highlights its success in keeping users engaged and attracting businesses. Meta's platforms are especially popular with people between 25 to 34 years old, a key group for advertisers due to their spending power and online activity. The growing number of daily users shows that Meta remains an important place for people to connect and for businesses to get noticed. This continued growth and broad appeal make Meta a critical space for digital marketing.

Wondering who's using Meta's platforms, like Facebook and Instagram? You're not the only one. We’ve garnered essential information to help marketers understand the audiences that use these services. This data will provide a clearer picture of Meta’s user demographics.

India has the largest number of Facebook users, almost 367 million, more than any other country.2 To put it simply, if the number of Facebook users in India were to form a country, it would be the third largest in the world by population.2 Outside of India, the United States, Indonesia, and Brazil are also big on Facebook, boasting 190 million, 117 million, and 111 million users respectively.2 By the third quarter of 2021, Meta's apps and products had roughly 3.5 billion monthly users globally.2 Facebook, with its 2.9 billion monthly active users, is the world's most popular social media platform.2 In July 2021, it was discovered that 98.5% of Facebook users used the platform on mobile devices.2 About 82% of Facebook users globally use the platform exclusively on their mobile phones.2 Facebook can be accessed not just on a mobile browser but also through various mobile apps developed by the company. By the third quarter of 2021, Meta's four main products were among the top-downloaded mobile apps globally, with WhatsApp reaching around 6 billion downloads.2 As of January 2024, about 57% of Facebook's users were men and 43% were women. By the close of 2023, more than 3 billion people were using Facebook every month.3 In the last three months of 2023, Meta announced that daily 3.19 billion people used at least one of its main services—Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger. This number is slightly higher than the 3.14 billion daily users reported in the preceding quarter.4

The numbers from Meta's platforms show us how deeply social media is woven into our daily lives worldwide, with India at the forefront. These platforms are more than just websites. They're places where people connect, share, and learn from each other, increasingly through mobile devices.



This trend points to a bigger picture: as we all come online, we're creating a huge, diverse community that's changing how we interact globally. Facebook and Instagram are shaping how we communicate and connect today.

11. In January 2024, in the UK, Meta's social media sites were particularly popular among those aged 25 to 34. Within this age group, women accounted for nearly 13% of Meta Platforms' entire user base, compared to 12% for men.6

12. Only 10.4% of Meta's users in the UK are 64 years old or older.6

13. Also, by January 2024, the UK had more than 56 million people using social media.6

14. From December 30, 2021, to March 28, 2022, Facebook saw a 6.6% rise in the daily use of the platform by British consumers over the first three months of 2022.7

15. In May 2021, Meta had 50.6 million users in the UK, and its UK branch, Facebook UK Limited, made £1.1 billion in revenue in 2019. That same year, the company's UK operations reported an operating profit of £121.9 million.8

16. In the second quarter of 2017, Meta crossed the 2 billion active users mark, achieving this in just over 13 years. Meanwhile, Instagram (which is part of Meta) reached this milestone in 11 years, and Google's YouTube did so in just over 14 years.9

17. In January 2021, people in the United States used Facebook more than any other platform each day.9

18. In 2021, people typically spent about 33 minutes a day on Facebook, making it the most used social media platform , while TikTok came in close at 32 minutes, and X (formerly Twitter) followed with an average of 31 minutes spent daily.9

19. By the close of 2021, more than 25% of Facebook's US users were between the ages of 25 and 34, while 18.2% were aged 35 to 44. Overall, there were more female users on Facebook.9

20. Facebook.com ranks as the third most popular website, with users typically spending around 10 minutes and 37 seconds per visit.11

21. In the last three months of 2023, 32% of the news feed content US users saw on Facebook came from their friends. More than 25% of the posts they saw were from sources they didn't follow, including people, Pages, or Groups outside their network.12

Meta's platforms are central to how people consume news and connect with others, appealing to a wide range of users, especially the younger generation.

Looking ahead, Meta's ability to respond to the diverse needs and worries of its global audience will be important. Their continued success depends on creating spaces that not only connect billions but also foster genuine interaction and understanding.

Meta’s platforms are collectively referred to as its Family of Apps, and they continue to attract more users.

Instagram for $1 billion . 22

. WhatsApp for $19 billion . 22

. Oculus VR for $2 billion . 22

. LiveRail for $500 million . 22

. Threads for an undisclosed amount.22

By the end of 2023, nearly 4 billion people were using Meta's platforms each month.1 Within the first two hours of its launch, Meta's new app, Threads, attracted two million users.20

Meta's new Threads app is designed to compete with X. It allows users to share posts up to 500 characters, as well as photos and videos up to five minutes long. Its creators describe it as a platform for "friendly" discussions.

3. When Meta launched Threads in July 2023, many people in the media saw it as similar to X because both platforms focus on sharing text. Within just five days of its debut, Threads attracted an astounding 100 million users.1

4. Furthermore, Threads quickly became one of the speediest mobile apps to hit 150 million downloads.1

5. By the end of 2023, Threads had more than 130 million people using it every month.1

6. By the third quarter of 2023, WhatsApp led as the most popular social network in the UK, used by 79% of internet users. Facebook was a close second, with 73% usage, and Facebook Messenger came in third at 60.1%.7

7. In the last three months of 2023, Facebook deleted 691 million fake accounts. During the same time, they also addressed 7.7 million posts that included bullying or harassment.12

8. As of November 2023, the typical engagement rate for Meta page posts was 0.06%. Posts with images received the most attention from fans, with an engagement rate of 0.1%, while posts with links had the least, at 0.03%.16

9. In 2022, every week, over 1 billion people interacted with business accounts through Meta’s messaging platforms.17

10. In 2022, over 200 million businesses used Meta's apps monthly to set up online stores and connect with customers.17

11. In 2022, millions of people turned to Meta's tools for help in moving their activities online due to the pandemic.17

"At Facebook, we build tools to help people connect with the people they want and share what they want, and by doing this we are extending people's capacity to build and maintain relationships."– Mark Zuckerberg letter before IPO, 2012

Top countries ranked by Threads app downloads in 2022 (in millions)

12. By January 2023, WhatsApp was used by two billion people every month. The app is especially popular outside of the United States, making it one of the leading social media applications globally.21

13. Since its initial purchase in 2005, Meta has invested over $23 billion in various technology, app, and software firms.22

Most of these Facebook purchases were not made public, suggesting the actual total could be even greater.22

14. Only the purchase prices of 27 Facebook acquisitions have been shared publicly. Together, these 27 acquisitions are worth over $23 billion.22

Top 10 Facebook disclosed acquisitions and the year they were acquired

15. On April 9, 2012, Facebook made its biggest purchase to date by acquiring Instagram for $1 billion.22

16. Today, Instagram has a billion users every month, with half logging in daily. It's thought to have added $8–9 billion to Facebook's income in 2018.22

17. Facebook's five largest shareholders are:

Mark Zuckerberg, with 11.92 million Class A shares and 392.71 million Class B shares, giving him 53.3% of the voting rights. 22

Class A shares and Class B shares, giving him of the voting rights. Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Meta, owning 48.9 million Class B shares. 22

Class B shares. Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta, holding 6.1 million Class A shares and 47.2 million Class B shares. 22

Class A shares and Class B shares. Jan Koum, co-founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, with 14.2 million Class A shares. 22

Class A shares. Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, possessing 1.5 million Class A shares and 2 million Class B shares.22

Class A shares provide one vote each, while Class B shares grant ten votes each.22

Meta Platforms, with strategic buys like Instagram and WhatsApp and the launch of Threads, has become a digital giant. It connected nearly 4 billion users monthly by the end of 2023. With over $23 billion invested in tech, Meta's evolution from a single domain to a global leader showcases its commitment to innovating how the world communicates and interacts online, underscoring its significant impact on shaping the future of digital interaction.

Meta Platforms stands at the intersection of revenue generation and digital advertising, attracting advertisers keen to access its extensive user base across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This overview of Meta's financial and advertising metrics will showcase its impact on connecting brands with audiences worldwide.

Most of Meta's income comes from advertising.1 In 2023, Meta achieved its highest annual revenue ever, reaching $134.9 billion, an increase from $116 billion in 2022.1 Additionally, about 98.5% of Meta's yearly income comes from its Family of Apps, while Reality Labs contributes the remaining 1.5%.1 Being the largest social network in the world, Meta naturally becomes the top choice for social media advertising and marketing, with 94% of marketers worldwide using it in their strategies.5 In 2022, the social network made most of its money from ads, earning about $113 billion. Other sources, like payments and fees, brought in about $2 billion.5 Facebook's vast audience and strong user interaction make it a great place for businesses to advertise. The top fan pages on Facebook boast over 100 million followers, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Shakira being among the most followed celebrities, highlighting their importance as influential brand representatives.5 Even with recent growth, Meta continues to hold a strong position in the UK market, with an estimated 55% market share.8 In 2021, Meta made $117 billion, an increase from about $86 billion in the prior year.9 Over 10 million advertisers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses, use Meta's targeted advertising features.10 Social media companies are looking for new ways to make money beyond ads, and now people who like Facebook can pay to use Meta's services without ads. Younger people are more open to paying for these services. In the US, 40% of social media users aged 18 to 24 are ready to pay, while only 5% of those aged 55 to 64 are interested.12 In 2021, Meta made $117.92 billion, a significant rise from the $85.97 billion earned in 2020. Over ten years, the company's yearly income grew by about $114 billion. Last fiscal year, more than $115 billion of Meta's earnings came from its suite of apps.12

Let’s take a look at this case study from Hof van Saksen and the impact that Facebook (now Meta) ads have had on their campaign:

Following a campaign where they showcased enticing videos and pictures on Facebook and Instagram to highlight their new water slide, the resort noticed a notable uptick in interest. Specifically, they saw a 13-point rise in how many people remembered the ad, a 2.7-point increase in people's intention to act on the ad, and a 5-point jump in how well people associated the message with the resort.



Hof van Saksen is a luxurious resort tailored for families, boasting deluxe accommodations, top-tier dining and shopping, a water park with impressive slides, spa amenities, and a wide array of children's activities. The goal of their advertising was to draw attention to their 'waterfun' feature and the new slide, aiming to encourage bookings, especially from first-time visitors.



The strategy involved a mix of visually engaging ads, including video and image content, shared across Facebook and Instagram. Targeting was refined to reach families, couples, and similar demographic profiles, with ad performance optimized for maximum outreach, viewer engagement, and conversion rates. The effectiveness of these efforts was confirmed through a Meta brand lift study, revealing significant improvements in ad recall, action intent, and message association.

“This campaign has helped us boost the association potential guests have with 'waterfun' in relation to our brand. It also created extra awareness about our new slide. By focusing on reach we were able to target a large audience with potential new guests and saw a significant uplift in engaged visitors and bookings against lower costs, compared to previous campaigns.”–Gwendolyn Jelgerhuis, Brand Manager at Hof van Saksen

12. In 2022, brands typically posted on Facebook about 5 times a week across different industries. Top media companies shared around 74 posts each week, while food and drink companies usually made about 2 or 3 posts weekly.18

13. In March 2023, the clothing and shoe sector had the highest rate of people clicking on their Meta ads worldwide, with a 2.06% success rate. On the other hand, ads for technology products and services saw the lowest click rate, just 0.93%.19

14. In the second quarter of 2023, Meta's click-through-rate (CTR) for social media was 1.36%, showing a 13% rise from the quarter before.19

15. In the last quarter of 2023, Meta's advertising income increased by 23.8% compared to the same time the previous year, exceeding what was anticipated.23

16. In the fourth quarter of 2023, advertising sales reached $38.7 billion, up from $31.3 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This increase contributed to Meta's overall revenue rising by 25%, going from $32.2 billion in the last quarter of 2022 to $40.1 billion in the same period of 2023.23

Year Meta Ad Revenue (in Billions) 2020 $84.17 billion 2021 $114.93 billion 2022 $112.68 billion 2023 $121.90 billion 2024 $134.72 billion

In 2023, Meta Platforms hit a record high in earnings, showing how vital it is for businesses wanting to advertise online. Almost all of its revenue comes from ads on apps like Facebook and Instagram. Their ability to target ads so well has made these platforms a top pick for companies big and small to reach out to potential customers.

The story of Hof van Saksen, a resort that boosted bookings through Meta's ads, shows how powerful and effective Meta's ad platform can be. Even as Meta finds new ways to make money and adapts to what users want, like offering ad-free options, it continues to be a key place for businesses to get noticed by more people.

Why did Facebook change its name to Meta? The company changed its name to Meta in October 2021 to reflect its focus on building the "metaverse." The metaverse is a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality, augmented reality (AR), and the internet. The rebranding signifies the company's ambition to go beyond social media and create new immersive digital experiences.

What’s the metaverse? The metaverse is envisioned as a fully immersive digital universe where people can meet, work, shop, and play using virtual reality (VR), AR, and the internet. It's a space where digital and physical realities converge, offering endless possibilities for social interactions, entertainment, and business.

How does Meta make money? Meta primarily makes money through advertising. Businesses can place ads across Meta’s platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, targeting specific demographics, interests, and behaviors. This model allows for highly personalized advertising, driving the majority of the company's revenue.

Can I delete my information from Meta’s servers? Yes, you can delete your information from Meta's servers by deleting your account on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Deleting all your information from backup systems may take up to 90 days. Some information, like messages you’ve sent to friends, may remain in their inboxes.

How does Meta handle user privacy and data security? Meta has various policies and tools to handle user privacy and data security, such as end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp messages, privacy checkup tools, and settings that allow users to control who sees their content. But the company has faced criticism and legal challenges regarding data privacy and handling user data.

