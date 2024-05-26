Designing posters can seem daunting, especially if you're running a small business or brand alone. Deciding on the right print size can be challenging, as there's no true standard poster size.

While many designers and printers adhere to some norms to keep poster printing as standardized as possible worldwide, poster sizes aren't regulated.

This guide will help you. We'll explore the most common poster sizes and throw in some extras, like basic poster design principles and how to choose the right paper and coating for your project. Let's begin.

Poster size table

Below, you'll find a handy pocket guide to the most popular paper sizes.

We recommend using A4–A0 sizes for posters. A5 and smaller paper sizes are more suitable for flyers, event invites, coupons, and business cards.

A-type paper Size in inches Size in millimeters A0 33.1" x 46.8" 841 x 1189mm A1 23.4" x 33.1" 594 x 841mm A2 16.5" x 23.4" 420 x 594mm A3 11.7" x 16.5" 297 x 420mm A4 8.3" x 11.7" 210 x 297mm A5 5.8" x 8.3" 148 x 210mm A6 4.1" x 5.8" 105 x 148mm A7 2.9" x 4.1" 74 x 105mm A8 2.1" x 2.9" 52 x 74mm A9 1.5" x 2.0" 37 x 52mm A10 1.0" x 1.5" 26 x 37mm

ISO paper size guide

Since most printers usually translate industry-standard sizes using the metric system, this is a good place to start.

Metric paper sizes are guided by an international standard of paper (known in the printing industry as ISO 216), which classifies paper into three series: A, B, and C.

💡 ISO paper sizes are most common, with A4 paper sheets most widely used worldwide.

The best part about ISO paper sizes is that they're designed to have the same aspect ratio .

Let's say you have a sheet of paper in the largest size, A0. If you fold this size in half widthways, then you get A1. Fold this one in half again, and you have A2, and so on.

This is the beauty of this system. It's logical and easy to scale.

Countries that don't use A paper sizes

There are a few countries where A-series sizes are not the standard for everyday use. For your reference, we've listed them below:

The United States: Uses Letter (8.5 x 11"), Legal (8.5 x 14"), and Ledger or Tabloid (11 x 17") sizes. Canada: Uses North American paper sizes, primarily Letter and Legal sizes. Mexico: Uses both ISO and North American standards, with North American sizes being more prevalent. Philippines: Primarily uses North American paper sizes. Dominican Republic: Uses North American paper sizes, such as Letter and Legal.

These countries typically default to the North American paper sizes for everyday use due to historical, cultural, and practical reasons.

Typical poster dimensions

There's no right or wrong when it comes to poster dimensions. But generally speaking, most printing companies or sign holders accommodate some standards.

These are the four most common poster sizes:

Small poster size: A3 (11.7 x 16.5" or 297 x 420mm)

A3 (11.7 x 16.5" or 297 x 420mm) Medium poster size: A2 (16.5 x 23.4" or 420 x 594mm)

A2 (16.5 x 23.4" or 420 x 594mm) Large poster size: Architectural D (24 x 36" or 609.6 x 914.4mm)

Architectural D (24 x 36" or 609.6 x 914.4mm) Movie poster size: One-Sheet (27 x 40" or 686 x 1016 mm) or Bus Stop (40 x 60" or 1016 x 1524 mm)

💡 Architectural D, or ARCH D, is one of the most common large poster sizes, especially in the United States. Architectural paper sizes are standardized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). These paper sizes are widely used in architecture, engineering, and construction due to their ample space for detailed drawings and plans. They're also popular for large-format printing for posters and graphics.

Your poster size will largely depend on your poster's purpose and where you want to display it. Let's take a closer look at each of these four popular poster sizes.

Small poster size: A3 (11.7 x 16.5" or 297 x 420mm)

The smallest common poster size is the A3 format. It's twice the size of a piece of printer paper (A4).

A3 poster scale. Image source: Adverset Display

An A3 commands more attention than a standard A4 without requiring too much space. This poster size is just right for indoor displays, especially in areas where people meet, like cafeterias, lounges, or waiting rooms. They're best placed at eye level, so keep that in mind when you're plastering them around your communal area.

The A3 poster size is perfect for small businesses and schools, as it can be printed using a home or office printer.

Use eye-catching typography, minimalist illustration, and a simple yet powerful color palette . Experiment with negative space and visual hierarchy to get your message across loud and clear.

Medium poster size: A2 (16.5 x 23.4" or 420 x 594mm)

The medium poster format is double the size of an A3 paper but slightly smaller and wider than the standard movie posters you find in theaters.

A2 poster scale. Image source: Adverset Display

This size is great for small-scale or independent professional poster printing. It works well for both indoor and outdoor advertising when placed at eye level in busy pedestrian walkways.

When designing for this larger poster size, you have more freedom to combine photography, complex graphics, large bold fonts, and lines of text.

A2 posters are great for:

Shop windows and retail displays

Curbside posters

Public bulletin boards

Construction walkways

University campuses

Because the A2 format isn't overly large, it's also ideal for decorating the walls of your home or office.

Large poster size: 24 x 36" or 609.6 x 914.4mm

The Architectural D is the most common poster size. If you go into a store that sells professionally printed posters, chances are most of their stock is in this size.

Framing ARCH D posters is also a breeze. You'll easily find a frame for this poster size—even IKEA carries a few variations.

Architectural D paper

If you want to attract attention, this is your ticket. Large format posters are the typical size music artists or entertainment companies use to promote their performances.

They're also great for malls, trade shows, festivals, or any other high-traffic events.

With this large format, you have complete freedom when designing. You can add multiple types of visuals, such as photos, illustrations, bold text, and textures.

💡 Looking for poster design inspo? Check out our roundup of famous music festival posters from around the world.

Movie poster sizes (One-Sheet or Bus Stop)

This is not a usual poster size in most of the world, but it is in the US. There are two movie poster sizes that have been standardized in the film industry:

One-Sheet (27 x 40" or 686 x 1016 mm) is the standard size for movie posters used in theaters and promotional displays. It's ideal for framing and displays.

is the standard size for movie posters used in theaters and promotional displays. It's ideal for framing and displays. Bus Stop or Subway Posters (40 x 60" or 1016 x 1524 mm) are used for outdoor advertising in high-traffic areas like bus stops and subway stations. Due to their larger size, they ensure high visibility and impact.

If you're designing a poster, you can't go wrong with the dimensions we described above. Printing companies all over the world use them. But don't be afraid to experiment and create your own custom sizes.

Posters are printed on rolls of paper (not on sheets), so they can be cut to size. Talk to your printing shop to see what sort of custom poster you can create.

Check out our step-by-step tutorial on how to design a vintage travel poster using Linearity Curve's Auto Trace feature.

Poster paper weights

Again, there are no set rules here either. The poster world feels so rock'n'roll, doesn't it?

The paper you choose depends on many factors, including the capabilities of your printing company. Consider personal preference, pricing, your poster's location, and your campaign's longevity.

Paper weight is measured in grams per square meter or gsm. This unit of measurement is determined by the weight of a piece of paper that is 1 x 1 meter in size. While heavier papers are thicker, don't confuse gsm with thickness or stiffness.

Here are the most common paper weights for posters:

90–120 gsm. This is the most common thicker printer paper. It's uncoated, making it perfect for small-scale home or office printing. While cheap, your poster won't stand out or survive outdoors.

This is the most common thicker printer paper. It's uncoated, making it perfect for small-scale home or office printing. While cheap, your poster won't stand out or survive outdoors. 120–170 gsm. This is slightly thicker and a common choice for posters. It looks and feels good despite the low cost. If you opt for a print coating, your posters will last longer.

This is slightly thicker and a common choice for posters. It looks and feels good despite the low cost. If you opt for a print coating, your posters will last longer. 200–300 gsm. This is a thick, sturdy paper often used for higher quality prints, like promotional materials and some indoor signage. It's a good choice if you won't be rolling up your posters.

This is a thick, sturdy paper often used for higher quality prints, like promotional materials and some indoor signage. It's a good choice if you won't be rolling up your posters. 300–400 gsm. This one is very close to a card and can be used for professionally printed posters that need to last a long time. For example, decorative posters, photography prints, and restaurant menus.

Keep in mind that the larger your poster size, the more flimsy it gets. If you want to print medium, large, or movie posters, we recommend choosing 120+ gsm paper.

Thicker paper is less prone to tearing and bending, making it ideal for display purposes where durability is essential.

Paper coating options

A paper coating is a finish applied to the surface of paper to enhance its appearance, durability, and printability.

The coating typically consists of a mixture of pigments, adhesives, and additives, which can provide various finishes such as glossy, matte, or satin. These coatings serve several purposes:

Enhance appearance : coated paper can produce sharper, more vibrant images and text compared to uncoated paper, making it ideal for high-quality printing.

: coated paper can produce sharper, more vibrant images and text compared to uncoated paper, making it ideal for high-quality printing. Increase durability : coatings can make paper more resistant to dirt, moisture, and wear, extending the lifespan of printed materials like posters.

: coatings can make paper more resistant to dirt, moisture, and wear, extending the lifespan of printed materials like posters. Improve printability: the smooth surface of coated paper allows for better ink holdout and sharper print quality, which is especially important for high-resolution graphics and detailed images.

Watch the short video below to understand the difference between coated and uncoated papers:

The 4 common types of paper coatings

Gloss coating : Provides a shiny, reflective finish that enhances color vibrancy and visual appeal.

: Provides a shiny, reflective finish that enhances color vibrancy and visual appeal. Matte coating : Offers a non-reflective, smooth finish that reduces glare and provides a more subdued, elegant look.

: Offers a non-reflective, smooth finish that reduces glare and provides a more subdued, elegant look. Satin coating : Falls between gloss and matte, offering a soft sheen without the high shine of gloss.

: Falls between gloss and matte, offering a soft sheen without the high shine of gloss. UV coating: A clear liquid applied to the paper surface and cured with ultraviolet light, providing a durable, high-gloss finish that protects against fading and damage from sunlight.

Ready to design your poster?

Now that you have a better understanding of poster sizes and paper weights and coatings, you're ready to start designing your poster.

Consider the size of your poster based on its intended use and the level of durability required before selecting the appropriate paper weight and coating.

When designing your poster in software, use font size, color contrast, and overall layout to ensure readability and visual impact. Use high-resolution images and graphics for a professional look, and don't forget to proofread your content before printing.

With the right paper choice and design elements, your poster is sure to stand out and make a lasting impression on viewers.

Frequently asked questions

What type of paper is best for outdoor posters? For outdoor posters, it's best to use paper with more grams per square meter (200–300 gsm). Consider having a UV coating or lamination applied to protect against weather conditions and wear. These coatings enhance durability and ensure the poster lasts longer in outdoor environments.

Can I print posters on glossy paper at home? Yes, you can print glossy posters at home if your printer supports it. Ensure you select the appropriate paper type in your printer settings for the best results. Glossy paper can enhance color vibrancy and make images pop.

What are the benefits of using matte paper for posters? Matte paper reduces glare, making it easier to read in bright light conditions. It provides a more sophisticated and professional look, which is ideal for posters with text-heavy content or subtle graphics.

How do I choose the right paper weight for my poster? The right paper weight depends on the purpose of your poster: 90–120 gsm : Ideal for short-term use, indoor posters, or budget-friendly options.

120–170 gsm : Good for promotional posters with a balance of cost and durability.

200–300 gsm : Suitable for high-quality prints, professional displays, and indoor signage.

300–400 gsm : Best for long-term use, high-end prints, and decorative purposes.

What is the difference between UV coating and lamination? UV coating involves applying a liquid coating cured with ultraviolet light, providing a glossy finish and protecting against UV rays. Lamination adds a plastic layer to the paper, increasing durability, water resistance, and protection against physical damage. Both enhance the longevity of your posters.