7 clever ways to boost your productivity

As a designer, you can probably relate to the exciting yet sometimes daunting challenge of meeting deadlines. Whether you're crafting marketing visuals for a campaign or whipping up a last-minute social media post, time constraints always seem to loom overhead. But with a few clever strategies, you can streamline your workflow and save precious time without sacrificing quality.

When it comes to designing in Linearity Curve, there are plenty of opportunities to work more efficiently. Here are seven tried-and-tested productivity tips that will make your design journey smoother than ever before.

Turn rasters into vectors with Auto Trace

If you've ever spent hours manually tracing raster images with the Pen Tool, you know how tedious it can be. Fortunately, Linearity Curve's Auto Trace feature takes care of the task for you.

This intelligent, AI-powered tool is your secret weapon for quickly transforming raster graphics into vectors. Whether you want to turn your sketches on paper into pixel-perfect paths, trace over a photo, or turn a raster illustration into editable vectors, Auto Trace does so in an instant.

With three modes for different use cases—Sketch, Photography, or Illustration—you can select the option that best suits your project. But if you’re not sure which mode to choose, our software (with the help of CoreML Machine Learning) automatically analyzes your imported image and chooses the most suitable mode for you. All you need to do it hit the Auto Trace button!

Pro tip - When you want more control over your Auto Trace results, adjust level of detail, complexity values, and define the threshold for your path size using the sliders.

Cut corners with Background Removal

Linearity Curve's toolbox is all about vectors, but, in a bid to cater to more diverse use cases, we introduced our first raster-based feature to our collection: the Background Removal Tool.

With this innovative feature, we expanded our capabilities beyond vectors, allowing you to effortlessly remove backgrounds from your photos using the power of AI. Gone are the days of manual tracing—now you can save time and focus on the more enjoyable aspects of designing.

With just a single tap, our Background Removal Tool analyzes your photos and accurately erases their backgrounds. The result? Clean and precise cutouts that can be seamlessly integrated into your designs, merged with vibrant backgrounds, illustrations, vector shapes, or text.

To use this feature, import your own photo or browse our library of royalty-free images. Then, simply hit the "Remove Background" button in the Inspector to get instant results.

Speed through with gesture controls or keyboard shortcuts

Embracing gesture controls and keyboard shortcuts with Linearity Curve' is having a magical efficiency boost right at your fingertips.

On iPad, you can effortlessly tap, swipe, and pinch on your screen to swiftly execute commands without getting lost in menus. These intuitive gestures let you switch between tools, zoom in or out, undo and redo, and tweak elements with a flick of your finger.

Mac users can use convenient keyboard shortcuts to complete tasks quickly. These shortcuts provide instant access to your favorite functions, such as activating tools, navigating your canvas, or performing other actions. Plus, Linearity Curve's keyboard shortcuts adhere to design industry standards, so you won't become confused when switching between software.

Discover our full list of gestures and keyboard shortcuts in our User Guide.

Customize your Action Bar

Customizing your Action Bar is a real time-saver. It eliminates the need to dig through endless menus and gives you the power to decide which commands make the cut. Think of it like a digital toolbox that you can personalize to suit your workflow.

Simply drag to add or remove items, such as Guides, Rulers, and Copy Style / Paste Style to your Action Bar to keep your favorite options just a tap away.

The customizable Action Bar is only available to users with iPadOS 16 and above installed on their device.

Quickly find images with our built-in Unsplash integration

Picture this: You're in the middle of a creative project, and you need the perfect image to bring your design to life. But you don’t have time to scour the internet to find what you’re looking for.

With Linearity Curve's built-in Unsplash integration, your search for high-quality images just got a whole lot easier. By tapping the + button in the Inspector, you have free access to over 1 million royalty-free images right at your fingertips, without ever leaving the Editor screen. Just search for what you need, choose your favorite, and it will be added to your document instantly.

Now you can spend less time hunting for images and more time designing.

Choose from our ready-made Artboard sizes

Being a designer comes with its fair share of challenges, and one of the less enjoyable aspects is dealing with a multitude of file sizes. Whether it's creating content for social media or adapting designs for different device screens, the struggle is real. Every project presents a unique combination of dimensions, resolutions, and aspect ratios, turning each new endeavor into a puzzle that needs to be solved.

Fortunately, Linearity Curve has the solution. When starting a new document, you can from a handy collection of pre-defined Artboard sizes, perfectly tailored and primed for a wide range of design projects. These sizes are carefully grouped to make finding the right one easier, with dedicated sections for print design, device screens, social media, and more.

If you've made it this far, you probably know that we're all about making your life easier. Well, we've got another trick up our sleeve.

Linearity Curve's content-aware Inspector Tab takes care of all the menu navigation for you. Think of it as a helpful, built-in sidekick that dynamically reveals tool options based on your selections and activated tools. This clever feature not only enhances workflow, but also keeps our workspace clutter-free!

And there you have it! We hope these tips will help you save time and boost your productivity when designing with Linearity Curve. But wait, there's more to come.

We're busy working behind the scenes to bring you even more time-saving features and improvements to make your design experience even more efficient. So stay tuned and keep an eye out for future updates coming very soon.

Until then, happy designing!