And today, we will tell you all about lettering tattoo designs.

Image Source: Dribble

Tattoo lettering fonts can give your tattoo designs that hand-drawn look that is so popular lately. Depending on your pick, creative fonts can also give a tattoo a contemporary or retro look.

This article will reveal the history of lettering tattoos, the best fonts to use, and how to create one using Linearity Curve.

Did you know that you can create original tattoos using Linearity Curve? We'll talk more about this later.

No matter your style or type of tattoo, lettering tattoos are sure to fit your aesthetic. And we have many ideas and design tips for you to check out.

The art of tattooing

Tattooing is an ancient art form that's been around longer than you might think. Archaeological evidence suggests that prehistoric cave dwellers were not only painting on cave walls—they were also permanently inking their bodies.

Despite being practiced around the globe for centuries, tattooing sometimes gets a bad rap. Decades of controversy meant that many tattoo artists struggled to get the credit they deserved.

However, tattooing is quickly becoming a respected art form in many parts of the world. Talented tattoo artists like Indiana-based Kat Von D have been going mainstream and garnering much attention.

Image Source: Dribble

We’re glad to see that these talented artists have finally been getting the credit they deserve for creating permanent works of art on skin. Now that tattoos are less taboo and even welcome in most workplaces, the common consensus around tattoos has shifted.

You've probably heard of many influential tattoo artists, such as Sailor Jerry and Samuel F. O’Reilly. But if you’re looking for some modern influential tattoo artists to follow on Instagram for inspiration, check out Curt Montgomery, Mira Mariah, and Reese Hilburn.

Tattoos are one way people can express their personal style, and depending on the tattoo placement, tattoos can be hidden or visible.

Tattoo placement is critical to tattoo design and tattoo artists’ work. And it also plays a significant role in how painful a tattoo is.

Here’s a visual representation of how painful tattoos are depending on where you get them on your body.

Image Source: Reddit

Despite the pain, many people aren't scared to get tattoos. The popularity of tattoo art has only increased over time.

Let’s look at tattoos' history and where they originated.

The history of lettering tattoos

Lettering tattoos have a long and illustrious history and are one of the earliest forms of artistic expression.

Tattooing is an ancient art that was incorporated into many ceremonies and important milestones. Tattoo art transcended cultures and physical locations, and evidence of its impact has been found worldwide.

Image Source: Dribble

Tattoo art was so popular for thousands of years that it became vital to many ancient communities' rituals. Evidence of lettering tattoos has been found in ancient Egypt, India, China, Mesoamerica, and more.

The fact that tattoo art was found in so many ancient cultures, such as Asian and Arabic cultures, is a sign that tattoo art is not a passing trend. Tattoos are still used in modern times to express our inner feelings or even just a way to make ourselves stand out among others.

You might have heard your parents or grandparents warn that you won't get a "real job" if you're tattooed. However, many employers are embracing body art and have recently changed their policy on forbidding tattoos. Previously, the only place that tattoo sleeves or facial tattoos were truly at home was in a tattoo shop, but that is quickly changing.

Lettering tattoos are one of the most classic tattoo designs, and quote tattoo designs are still popular today.

Let’s discuss some of the best fonts you can incorporate into your designs.

Best tattoo fonts

While we don’t believe there's such a thing as a “bad” font, some fonts work better than others for tattoo designs.

Contemporary tattoo lettering is an art form that is really taking off, and it ties in quite nicely with all the information we’ve been posting about lately such as, hand lettering, lettering styles, and digital lettering. Check out those articles for more information about fonts and lettering styles.

So, let’s talk about some of our favorite fonts you can use for your tattoo lettering projects.

Gothic font

Image Source: Dribble

Gothic lettering tattoos are a bold tattoo style that we love. This is incredibly similar to the classic black letter tattoo or Old English font.

Blackwork tattoo style is trendy right now, and we love its strong impact. This artistic tattoo uses a creative glitch style to modernize the traditional font.

Script font

Image Source: Creative Market

Script and calligraphy-style tattoo fonts are incredibly popular in tattoo lettering designs. This style is also known as scroll tattoos.

Graffiti font

Image Source: MyFonts

Graffiti lettering tattoo style is a modern and contemporary style we don’t see enough of. It’s so unique and creative that we think it’ll make a big impact in the upcoming years.

Sans serif font

Image Source: EnvatoTuts

Sans serif fonts are simple and easy to read, making this style perfect for those who want a lettering tattoo that's easily legible.

You can make this font more interesting by adding a bounce lettering style or by adding more or less kerning.

Serif font

Image Source: Dribble

Just like sans serif fonts, serif fonts are also easy to read, but they have a sophisticated flair to them.

Now that we know about some fonts to look out for let’s look at some inspiring tattoo lettering designs.

Examples of tattoo lettering

Whether you’re new to tattoo art or you’re just looking for some inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Here are some tattoo artists’ designs that we love.

Image Source: Tattoo Filter

Cursive lettering tattoos are a classic tattoo style that is delicate and sophisticated.

Script-style tattoo fonts can be challenging to read, but this design leans into that and makes this piece more artistic and subtle.

This is a fantastic tattoo with a creative placement. We love the bounce lettering look that gives this tattoo a youthful look.

Finger tattoos are notoriously painful, so props to this person for braving it.

We love this fun tattoo style, gothic lettering is always a bold choice, but we are here for it. This bold tattoo piece is easily legible and has a unique, traditional look.

Image Source: Net Luxury

Plus, we love the idea of getting a tattoo in Latin. We’re saving this pin for later.

This white ink lettering tattoo is a subtle and delicate choice for a tattoo. It's hardly visible, but the beautiful tattoo script font is still legible.

Image Source: Explorar

The white ink lettering tattoo style is one of our favorite tattoos that has recently become popular. We love the idea of combining this style with the style of classic handwritten scroll tattoos.

Now that you’re inspired and informed about tattoo lettering let’s talk about how to create lettering tattoos with Vectornator.

How to design a lettering tattoo with Linearity Curve

Linearity Curve is a tattoo artist's best friend. It’s easy to create original tattoo designs yourself in our free software.

Lettering is a great way to add some personality to your work. Here's our easy video tutorial on how to draw quotes.

Designing your own tattoo stencil or any other personal projects is simple. Our design software is built for beginners and is entirely free.

Here’s how you can use Linearity Curve to create your own lettering tattoo design:

Create your design : You can pick from many types of fonts, colors, and text sizes to make a creative tattoo design. Use our Pen tool to create some sketches for a hand drawn look, or use our Text tool to create a design with our preinstalled fonts.

: You can pick from many types of fonts, colors, and text sizes to make a creative tattoo design. Use our Pen tool to create some sketches for a hand drawn look, or use our Text tool to create a design with our preinstalled fonts. Finalize the design : Get feedback from your customer or friends and then try out our Auto Trace and Gesture Controls to make your final tweaks and edits.

: Get feedback from your customer or friends and then try out our Auto Trace and Gesture Controls to make your final tweaks and edits. Create your stencil : If you’re using Linearity Curve, it's easy to save and print your digital files. Then, use either a ​​Themofax to print your design onto a stencil if you’re in a tattoo shop or trace it yourself onto tracing paper.

: If you’re using Linearity Curve, it's easy to save and print your digital files. Then, use either a ​​Themofax to print your design onto a stencil if you’re in a tattoo shop or trace it yourself onto tracing paper. Place your stencil : You'll want to consider tattoo placement. Body placement is crucial for tattoos. Luckily, stencils can be wiped off and moved around if the spot isn’t right the first time.

: You'll want to consider tattoo placement. Body placement is crucial for tattoos. Luckily, stencils can be wiped off and moved around if the spot isn’t right the first time. Tattoo your design: This is the big moment. It’s finally time to tattoo your design or take it to a professional tattoo artist.

It’s that simple! Now you have no excuses. It’s time to get started.

And, no matter how you prefer to design your tattoos, we’re here for you. You can turn your hand-drawn designs into vector art with our Auto Trace technology.

Or, you can create designs in another software like Procreate or Illustrator and easily import them into Linearity Curve.

If you post any creative projects, especially tattoos inspired by this piece, tag us on socials. We can't wait to see the creative tattoos you design!