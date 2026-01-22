What's new in Linearity Curve 6.6

Hey everyone 👋

Version 6.6 focuses on smoothing out everyday workflows and making the application feel more consistent and dependable. Many of these updates come from watching how people use Linearity Curve in real projects — aligning elements inside groups, editing text quickly, working with masks, zooming and panning the canvas and fine-tuning details over and over again.

Instead of adding new complexity, this release is about making familiar actions feel clearer, faster and more comfortable to use.

This is a longer read, because there’s a lot here. Let’s walk through it.

Blend modes are still powerful, but now they’re easier to understand and find.

The interface was updated to make the current blend mode more visible. Available options easier to scan now and the whole section is easier to discover.

No behavior change here, just better presentation.

Alignment now behaves differently depending on what you select and this removes a long-standing frustration.

What changed

When you select one element inside a group (or masked group) and align it, alignment now uses the group’s bounds , not the artboard.

and align it, alignment now uses the , not the artboard. When you select multiple elements (from one group or different groups), alignment works as before: relative to the selection.

(from one group or different groups), alignment works as before: relative to the selection. When you select the group itself, alignment stays relative to the artboard (same as today).

Example

You have a button group with a rectangle and text.

You select just the text.

Press “Align Center”.

The text centers inside the button, not the entire canvas.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Mask and Boolean operations are no longer hidden in the top navigation bar on macOS.

What changed

Boolean operations now live in Appearance

Boolean controls are now located in the Appearance section of the Inspector, instead of being hidden in the top navigation bar on macOS.

Boolean controls are now located in the section of the Inspector, instead of being hidden in the top navigation bar on macOS. Mask actions follow the same pattern

Mask-related controls are now surfaced directly in the Inspector alongside other appearance-related properties.

This aligns macOS with iPad, where these controls already live in the Inspector, reducing confusion when switching devices.

The Inspector is now the primary place to manage object structure and appearance, keeping related controls together and easier to access.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Adding text on a path is now much more direct.

How it works

Select the Text Tool

Hover over a shape’s edge or outline

Click to add text on the path

This works with closed shapes (e.g. rectangles, ellipses), open paths, lines, custom paths.

Normal click replaces the shape’s content with text on path (this matches how most design tools work).

Shift + click: creates a separate text object that copies the path, leaving the original shape untouched.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Uploading custom fonts is now part of the font picker itself.

What changed

The “Add Custom Font” button now appears inside the font picker

button now appears inside the font picker It’s shown as a full-width button below the font list

It’s always visible while the font picker is open (not hidden at the very bottom)

The Image section in the Inspector has been redesigned to bring all image-related actions into one place.

At the top of the section, you can now see a preview of the selected image along with its dimensions and a Replace button, making it easy to swap images without losing your layout.

Directly below, the most common image actions are available as quick-access buttons:

Crop

Auto Trace

Remove Background

Other powerful tools are grouped under More, including:

Edit Mask

Magic Eraser

AI Grab

Auto Trace settings now open in a popup instead of expanding inside the Inspector, keeping the layout clean and preventing other controls from being pushed out of view.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Overall, the new Image section is more compact, easier to scan, and keeps related tools together, so working with images feels faster and more intuitive.

When dragging with the Hand tool, the cursor now correctly switches to a grabbed hand.

Previously, the cursor briefly snapped back to the default arrow, which felt distracting.

This is a small change, but it makes navigation feel more solid.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Zoom speed and responsiveness on trackpads has been improved.

Zooming now feels more direct, less sluggish and easier to control when working at high zoom levels.

Create Stunning Designs Create anything, anywhere, anytime Try Now for Free

Text editing now follows clearer, more consistent rules across macOS and iPadOS.

Clicking or tapping outside the text box:

Ends text input mode

Keeps the text object selected

2. Selecting the Text Tool when text is selected:

You immediately enter text input mode

All text is selected and ready to overwrite

3. Pressing Enter on a selected text object:

Pressing Enter puts you into text input mode

puts you into text input mode Text is selected and ready to edit

All of this works the same on macOS and iPadOS.

Seeing what “Auto” means

When line height is set to Auto:

The field simply shows Auto when you’re not editing it

when you’re not editing it When you tap or click into the field, you’ll see the actual value Auto is using

Example: Auto (18)

This way, you don’t have to guess what Auto is doing behind the scenes.

On iOS, it was hard to switch line height back to Auto. Now, you can simply clear the value and confirm it. This way line height goes back to Auto, not 0.

This works the same way as on macOS and makes it easy to experiment without getting stuck.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

This one caused a lot of confusion.

Before, if you had a fill color selected, then dragged to create a text box, the text box looked like a filled rectangle while dragging. It felt like you were drawing a shape, not creating text.

Now, when creating a text box, it never shows a fill. Only the text box outline is visible during drag. To conclude, new text boxes always start with no fill

This matches how other tools behave and removes visual noise during text creation.

Elements outside the artboard now stay visible at all times.

What was happening

Shapes outside the artboard would briefly disappear when panning or zooming

They would reappear once the interaction finished

This caused flicker and felt low-quality

What’s fixed

Off-canvas elements stay visible during pan, zoom and rotation.

No flicker, no redraw artifacts

This applies to both macOS and iPadOS.