What's new in Linearity Curve 6.6
By Nadya Kunze
5 minutes
Linearity Curve 6.6 brings 10+ meaningful improvements shaped by daily use
Hey everyone 👋
Version 6.6 focuses on smoothing out everyday workflows and making the application feel more consistent and dependable. Many of these updates come from watching how people use Linearity Curve in real projects — aligning elements inside groups, editing text quickly, working with masks, zooming and panning the canvas and fine-tuning details over and over again.
Instead of adding new complexity, this release is about making familiar actions feel clearer, faster and more comfortable to use.
This is a longer read, because there’s a lot here. Let’s walk through it.
Improvements
Clearer Blend Modes UI
Blend modes are still powerful, but now they’re easier to understand and find.
The interface was updated to make the current blend mode more visible. Available options easier to scan now and the whole section is easier to discover.
No behavior change here, just better presentation.
Smarter alignment inside groups
Alignment now behaves differently depending on what you select and this removes a long-standing frustration.
What changed
- When you select one element inside a group (or masked group) and align it, alignment now uses the group’s bounds, not the artboard.
- When you select multiple elements (from one group or different groups), alignment works as before: relative to the selection.
- When you select the group itself, alignment stays relative to the artboard (same as today).
Example
- You have a button group with a rectangle and text.
- You select just the text.
- Press “Align Center”.
- The text centers inside the button, not the entire canvas.
Mask and Boolean operations moved to the Appearance section of the Inspector
Mask and Boolean operations are no longer hidden in the top navigation bar on macOS.
What changed
- Boolean operations now live in Appearance
Boolean controls are now located in the Appearance section of the Inspector, instead of being hidden in the top navigation bar on macOS.
- Mask actions follow the same pattern
Mask-related controls are now surfaced directly in the Inspector alongside other appearance-related properties.
This aligns macOS with iPad, where these controls already live in the Inspector, reducing confusion when switching devices.
The Inspector is now the primary place to manage object structure and appearance, keeping related controls together and easier to access.
Text on Path by hover & click
Adding text on a path is now much more direct.
How it works
- Select the Text Tool
- Hover over a shape’s edge or outline
- Click to add text on the path
This works with closed shapes (e.g. rectangles, ellipses), open paths, lines, custom paths.
Normal click replaces the shape’s content with text on path (this matches how most design tools work).
Shift + click: creates a separate text object that copies the path, leaving the original shape untouched.
Font Picker: “Add Custom Font” moved where it belongs
Uploading custom fonts is now part of the font picker itself.
What changed
- The “Add Custom Font” button now appears inside the font picker
- It’s shown as a full-width button below the font list
- It’s always visible while the font picker is open (not hidden at the very bottom)
A redesigned Image section in the Inspector
The Image section in the Inspector has been redesigned to bring all image-related actions into one place.
At the top of the section, you can now see a preview of the selected image along with its dimensions and a Replace button, making it easy to swap images without losing your layout.
Directly below, the most common image actions are available as quick-access buttons:
- Crop
- Auto Trace
- Remove Background
Other powerful tools are grouped under More, including:
- Edit Mask
- Magic Eraser
- AI Grab
Auto Trace settings open in a popup
Auto Trace settings now open in a popup instead of expanding inside the Inspector, keeping the layout clean and preventing other controls from being pushed out of view.
Overall, the new Image section is more compact, easier to scan, and keeps related tools together, so working with images feels faster and more intuitive.
Hand tool cursor now shows a “grabbed” state
When dragging with the Hand tool, the cursor now correctly switches to a grabbed hand.
Previously, the cursor briefly snapped back to the default arrow, which felt distracting.
This is a small change, but it makes navigation feel more solid.
Faster and smoother zooming on trackpad
Zoom speed and responsiveness on trackpads has been improved.
Zooming now feels more direct, less sluggish and easier to control when working at high zoom levels.
Text editing & selection improvements
Text editing now follows clearer, more consistent rules across macOS and iPadOS.
- Clicking or tapping outside the text box:
- Ends text input mode
- Keeps the text object selected
2. Selecting the Text Tool when text is selected:
- You immediately enter text input mode
- All text is selected and ready to overwrite
3. Pressing Enter on a selected text object:
- Pressing Enter puts you into text input mode
- Text is selected and ready to edit
All of this works the same on macOS and iPadOS.
Line height: clearer Auto behavior
Seeing what “Auto” means
When line height is set to Auto:
- The field simply shows Auto when you’re not editing it
- When you tap or click into the field, you’ll see the actual value Auto is using
Example: Auto (18)
This way, you don’t have to guess what Auto is doing behind the scenes.
On iOS, it was hard to switch line height back to Auto. Now, you can simply clear the value and confirm it. This way line height goes back to Auto, not 0.
This works the same way as on macOS and makes it easy to experiment without getting stuck.
Annoying issues fixed
Text boxes no longer show a fill color when creating them
This one caused a lot of confusion.
Before, if you had a fill color selected, then dragged to create a text box, the text box looked like a filled rectangle while dragging. It felt like you were drawing a shape, not creating text.
Now, when creating a text box, it never shows a fill. Only the text box outline is visible during drag. To conclude, new text boxes always start with no fill
This matches how other tools behave and removes visual noise during text creation.
Off-canvas elements no longer disappear when panning or zooming
Elements outside the artboard now stay visible at all times.
What was happening
- Shapes outside the artboard would briefly disappear when panning or zooming
- They would reappear once the interaction finished
- This caused flicker and felt low-quality
What’s fixed
- Off-canvas elements stay visible during pan, zoom and rotation.
- No flicker, no redraw artifacts
This applies to both macOS and iPadOS.
That’s it for 6.6.
As always, thank you for being part of the Linearity community. Your feedback, creativity, and support push us forward every release.
Thanks for being part of Linearity creative community.
If you enjoy using Linearity Curve , please rate the app!
Happy designing and animating!
