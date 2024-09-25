Both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move have made significant strides recently, with new, game-changing features and improvements being released roughly every two weeks.

With all the new releases, it's understandable if you haven’t been able to keep up. Fortunately, we're here to give you a quick recap of all the cool features and improvements that have been introduced in September.

Here’s what’s new in both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Invite collaborators with Workspaces

Workspaces provide an innovative solution for organizing your design and animation projects, while facilitating seamless collaboration. Available on both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, your private Workspace allows you to neatly store all your files in dedicated project folders, creating a centralized hub for easy access.

You can also invite other designers and stakeholders to collaborate on specific projects, with automatic syncing ensuring that everyone stays up to date with the latest changes.

Upgrade your Linearity software to access your Workspace and start collaborating with others.

Bring you animations to life with video support

We listened to your feedback, and we delivered! You can now import video files (.mp4 and .mov) directly into your Linearity Move projects.

This highly-requested feature empowers you to enhance your animations with real-world footage, adding more dynamism, depth, and authenticity to your projects.

Each video file can be imported and animated just like a static asset, allowing you to adjust its position, scale, rotation, and even the opacity. You can also add videos to groups and apply masks for more control. Plus, Linearity Move lets you trim the start and end of your videos, so you can easily define the exact clip you want to use.

Update now to start bringing in videos to your Linearity Move projects.

Instantly touch-up your photos with Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser is one of our most innovative and time-saving features yet. It allows you to instantly remove unwanted blemishes, objects, people, text, logos, and more from any photo with a simple swipe of your stylus or cursor.

This tool is perfect when you don't have time for a reshoot or need to quickly retouch an existing photo. And you won’t need to worry about manually filling in any blank spots. Magic Eraser uses AI to seamlessly fill removed areas with pixels that perfectly match the surrounding content.

Expand your AI-generated backgrounds

Our powerful AI Backgrounds feature allows you to create custom backdrops for any photo. And now, you can set the aspect ratio and size, making it easy to expand the background beyond the original photo's borders.

Simply position the selection box over an area of the photo, and adjust it to your desired dimensions. Then, either choose a background or generate your own.

Update your Linearity software to start enjoying these new tools and improvements today. If you have any feedback or ideas for what we should work on next, feel free to contact us here.