X (formerly known as Twitter), a global platform at the forefront of digital communication, has evolved far beyond its original design as a simple microblogging site. It’s a dynamic space where news breaks, communities form, and voices that might otherwise go unheard can amplify their messages to a worldwide audience.

Its straightforward yet robust design allows for real-time engagement, making it a go-to source for the latest in virtually any field, from politics to pop culture, technology to environmental activism.

What sets X apart is its unique blend of brevity and immediacy. With just 280 characters at their disposal, users are challenged to be concise yet impactful with their words. This character limit encourages users to create digestible and engaging content.

Key X trends X's user base stands at 335.7 million in 2024, marking a decrease of 32.7 million users over two years. Incorporating videos into tweets can increase engagement by up to 33%. Advertisements on X can reach around 544.5 million individuals. 85% of SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) users prioritize customer service on X, highlighting its importance. Launching new products on X considerably enhances brands' Key Performance Indicators (KPI) achievement rates, making them 2.3 times more likely to meet their goals.

What this means: Despite X's user base dip to 335.7 million in 2024, X remains a strong competitor for engagement, especially for businesses eyeing to amplify their presence. The introduction of video content can spike engagement by 33%, making it a crucial strategy for capturing audience attention. SMBs view the platform as a vital customer service channel, emphasizing its importance in real-time communication. Launching products on X can double the chances of hitting KPIs, proving its effectiveness in driving brand momentum. X's adaptability and extensive reach make it an invaluable asset for brands aiming to enhance visibility and engagement.

This platform is a vast network of conversations, debates, and discussions. It enables users to connect, learn, and participate in global dialogue.

Whether it's a trending hashtag that brings attention to a social issue or a tweet from a public figure that sparks widespread debate, X's influence is undeniable. It’s an essential tool for those looking to stay informed and connected.

X user base and demographic statistics

X attracts many users, including young professionals, activists, journalists, celebrities, and brands. This diversity enriches the conversation, offering insights into various perspectives and interests.

The platform's demographic reach makes it a barometer for trending topics and societal concerns, reflecting the global community's pulse in real-time.

X's user base stands at 335.7 million in 2024, marking a decrease of 32.7 million users over two years.1 In the UK, 25.6 million individuals hold X accounts as of 2024.2 The US leads with 76.9 million X users, while Japan and India show rapid platform growth, boasting 58 million and 23.6 million users, respectively.3 61.2% of respondents identify X as their go-to source for staying informed about news and events.4 On average, X users follow 405 accounts.4 23% of users report a political nature in most of their tweets.4 X users dedicate an average of 5.1 monthly hours to the platform, translating to roughly 10 minutes daily.4 25% of users report using the app weekly, and 71% visit the platform at least once a week.3 Most links shared by notable X users lead to traditional news media sources, contrasting the 5% of similar links on alternative platforms like Truth Social and Parler.4 57% of US news consumers on X feel the platform enhances their understanding of current events.3 The organic engagement rate on X averages at 0.05%.4 Incorporating videos into tweets can increase engagement by up to 33%.4

X's user base is a dynamic mix of professionals, activists, journalists, and influencers alongside everyday people, creating a world of opinions and trends. This diversity turns X into a lively forum where global issues, pop culture, and personal insights intersect, offering a direct glimpse into the world's pulse.

13. X video ads can double video views by up to 95% and extend total watch time by 84%.4

14. 20% of X users under 30 frequently visit the platform to explore their interests.3

15. Entertainment is a draw for 82% of X's audience.3

16. X sees 6,000 tweets sent every second.3

17. Smartphone access is preferred by 80% of active X users.3

18. The gender distribution on X includes 56.4% male and 43.6% female audiences.4

19. The largest user demographic on X is the 25 to 34 age group, representing 38.5%, with those aged 13 to 17 comprising just 6.6%.5

20. @BarackObama is X's most-followed account, with over 133 million followers.4

21. X ranks as the 7th most popular social media platform globally.4

22. Under Elon Musk's leadership as CEO, X has a 34% approval rating.4

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) approval ratings reflect the percentage of employees who endorse their CEO, derived from those choosing to rate them. Not all users submit a review, meaning the rating only represents the opinions of those who have reviewed their CEO.

23. X's growth among Gen Z is 30% faster than Instagram's.4

24. 23% of American X users include their occupation in their profile, followed by mentions of hobbies (12%), family relationships (8%), and political affiliations (6%).4

Understanding the X user base and demographic is critical to effective strategy development. These users are varied, offering opportunities for targeted marketing efforts. By identifying their preferences and behaviors, we can improve interaction and engagement. Using these insights to increase visibility and connection on the platform is essential in X's marketing strategy.

X marketing statistics

X marketing leverages data and technology to engage people in their preferred spaces, emphasizing the importance of genuine interactions. X creates opportunities to increase customer retention by up to 5%, significantly boosting profitability by 25% to 95%. This method is about creating engagement and loyalty through authentic communication.

Approximately 164 million advertisements are displayed daily on X.3 The platform's monetizable daily active users (mDAU) nearly reach 237.8 million.6 Advertisements on X can reach around 544.5 million individuals.4 X's advertisements reach 10.7% of all internet users.7

Breaking this down, X’s ad reach represents 6.8% of the worldwide population and 8.7% of individuals aged 13 and above. Considering an estimated population of 5 billion people over 15, ads on X could reach 445 million of these individuals.

5. Although appearing modest, an ad reach of 8.7% signifies a substantial 50% growth, or about 145 million additional people, since 2020, when X ads touched only 5.8% of those aged 13 and above.4

6. Ads on X are viewed almost three times more by men than women.4

7. Users can publish up to 2,400 tweets each day.8

8. Ad viewing time on X is 26% higher than on other social media platforms.9

9. Caution is advised when placing ads on X; avoiding hashtags can lead to a 23% increase in engagement unless the campaign revolves around a specific hashtag.3

The total X video watch time across different categories

Category Percentage (%) Entertainment 85% Sports 31% News 73% Creators 34%

10. X boasts the lowest cost-per-mile (CPM) compared to other significant platforms by 75%.10

11. The "First View" feature on X lengthens video viewing duration by 1.4 times.3

12. X Ads' return on investment (ROI) is 40% higher than that of other channels.11

13. The cost-per-engagement (CPE) for video ads has been reduced by 50%.3

14. There has been an 89% increase in video completion rates among advertisers.3

X's marketing focuses on creating authentic connections between brands and their audiences. Leveraging cutting-edge data and technology ensures messages reach the right people at the right time.



This approach is about engaging customers in meaningful ways to ensure long-term loyalty. With X's marketing, businesses can see a tangible increase in customer retention, directly impacting their bottom line.

X uses a practical marketing approach to reach audiences by optimizing strategies for better results. Moving to X for businesses, we'll see how applying X's marketing principles can significantly boost growth and give you an edge in a competitive marketplace.

X for business statistics

Did you know businesses using X strategies see a significant increase in engagement and efficiency? Businesses using X are all about leverage. It’s straightforward, focusing on tools that bring tangible results and insights that drive action.

This segment will show you how to apply X to streamline your operations and align them more closely with your objectives, setting the stage for solid growth.

Interaction with brands on X is highly favored, with 16% of internet users aged 16-64 turning to X for brand research.12 B2B (business-to-business) companies extensively adopt X, with an 82% utilization rate.13 By maintaining a regular posting schedule on X, businesses have seen a 19% increase in customer satisfaction, showcasing the platform's effectiveness in addressing consumer concerns.3 A strong loyalty is observed among X's brand followers, with 93% indicating their intent to purchase from the brands they follow.13 X has proven an effective sales channel, as 40% of its users purchase after seeing products on the platform.13 The introduction of X Spaces discussion rooms has positively impacted sales, with a 10% increase in these rooms leading to a 3% rise in sales volume.13 Despite its benefits, only 43% of marketers leverage X for business promotion.4 Products appeal more to 54% of X's audience, indicating a higher likelihood of trying new products.3 85% of SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) users prioritize customer service on X, highlighting its importance.3 Focusing on community and societal issues enhances brand perception among 77% of X users.3

X is an excellent tool for businesses looking to boost their brand. It offers real-time updates, promotions, and insights, instantly reaching global audiences.



Unlike other platforms, X encourages two-way conversations, allowing businesses to address customer feedback and answer questions quickly.

X helps businesses show their personality and values in short, impactful posts. Using hashtags, companies can join trending topics, increasing visibility and reaching customers interested in similar subjects. When effectively using X, businesses can improve their online presence, strengthen customer relationships, and increase engagement in a competitive online environment.

11. 53% of X's user base anticipates early adoption of new products, reflecting their openness to innovation.3

12. Effective customer service on X translates to a 19% improvement in company customer satisfaction.3

13. Conversations on X significantly impact, with 76% of users reporting purchases based on these interactions.4

14. X serves as a platform for both consumers and brand engagement, with 50% of consumers using X and 36% following brands.3

15. Loyalty is strong among brand followers on X, with 69% purchasing from the brands they follow.3

16. Launching new products on X considerably enhances brands' Key Performance Indicators (KPI) achievement rates, making them 2.3 times more likely to meet their goals.14

Ultimately, X is a solid choice for companies looking to streamline operations and enhance productivity. It simplifies complex tasks and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, offering a clear path to improved efficiency.

With its user-friendly interface and robust support, businesses can expect a smooth transition and immediate benefits. Using X for business not only meets the current needs of enterprises but also scales to accommodate future growth, making it a wise investment for any forward-thinking company.

Frequently asked questions

Can businesses use X for free? Yes, businesses can use X for free to post content, interact with customers, and conduct marketing campaigns. X also offers paid advertising options for businesses looking to extend their reach on the platform.

What are hashtags, and how do they work? Hashtags are keywords or phrases preceded by the hash symbol (#) used on X to categorize tweets. When you click on a hashtag, you can see other tweets that use the same tag. They help increase the visibility of your tweets to users interested in similar topics.

Can I advertise on X? Yes, X offers various advertising options, including promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends. Businesses can use these tools to target specific audiences based on demographics, interests, and behaviors.

Is it possible to measure the impact of my X activities? Yes, X provides analytics tools that allow you to track engagement, follower growth, and the performance of your tweets and advertising campaigns. These insights can help you refine your X strategy.

