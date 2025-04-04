Revolutionize your workflow with Auto Trace
This AI-powered tool allows you to instantly transform raster images into beautiful high-quality vector assets.
From raster to vector in a tap
Auto Trace uses a custom algorithm to turn sketches and photos into endlessly editable vector graphics. Rather than spend hours tracing over images with the Pen Tool, let Auto Trace work its magic. Then, spend your time refining the details by creating or deleting paths and nodes, changing colors, and more.
No more manual tracing
Auto Trace has three modes for different use cases: Sketch, Photography, and Illustration. If you don’t know which one to choose, our CoreML Machine Learning model will analyze your images and automatically select the right one. Sketch Mode scans your imported drawings on paper and turns your pen and pencil lines into editable vector paths. This mode works particularly well with hand-drawn lettering and logos.
Jumpstart your design workflow
Explore Linearity Curve's powerful tools and features on Apple devices.
What sets Auto Trace in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?
With just a tap, Auto Trace utilizes a custom algorithm to transform raster images and photos into editable vector graphics. Whether you’re converting sketches or photos, this AI-powered tool streamlines the process.
Compared to other tools, you'll spend less time on tedious manual tracing, and will have more time to spend on refining details.
Features
Other tools
AI precision
Easy + instant transformation
Custom algorithm for different image types
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
Linearity Curve’s powerful suite of tools is ideal for marketing design. You can create user interfaces, social media posts, logos, lettering, and print designs, all in the same tool. Then bring your designs to life by animating them in Linearity Move.
