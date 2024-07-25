The Linearity Curve Auto Trace ic-auto-trace icon feature allows you to convert images into vector shapes. With Auto Trace, you can create excellent illustrations from a reference photo without tracing the vector shapes by hand. You can trace images using the four different modes. Each mode contains different parameters that are specifically designed for each image type. This approach will give you optimal results when tracing an image.

How to access the Auto Trace Panel The Auto Trace Panel is a context-aware menu. It is only visible when you select a raster image. The panel will appear automatically at the top of the Inspector (1) and inside the Top Toolbar (2). Inside the Auto Trace Panel, you can select one of the four following modes: A – Sketch ‍

‍ B – Illustration

C – Photo

D – Basic Shapes The Auto Trace ic-auto-trace icon button inside the Top Toolbar (2) will enable when you select a raster image.

Sketch Mode parameters When you’re in Sketch Mode (1), you have two sliders available that enable you to adjust the following properties: A – Complexity. A lower value will group smaller areas and vice versa. Images with a simple composition of shapes (a foreground and a simple monochromatic background, f.ex.) need a lower complexity value. Images with a complex composition of shapes (a foreground with a complex city panorama as a background, f.ex.) require a higher complexity value.

A lower value will group smaller areas and vice versa. Images with a simple composition of shapes (a foreground and a simple monochromatic background, f.ex.) need a lower complexity value. Images with a complex composition of shapes (a foreground with a complex city panorama as a background, f.ex.) require a higher complexity value. B – Contrast. The slider defines a threshold at which numeric value a color is considered black or white.

C – Simplify Path – If you activate Simplify Path, fewer nodes will be created. The mode is best suited for tracing motifs with simple and uncomplicated lines. If the mode is activated, the tracing process will take less time.

D – Ignore White – This feature determines whether Auto Trace converts white areas of the image into vector shapes. When Ignore White is turned on in Sketch Mode, all white areas of the source image will be erased.

E – Keep Source Image – If you activate Keep Source Image, the original raster image will be kept and organized below the traced vector image in the layer hierarchy. The original raster image will be grouped with the traced vector image in the Layers Tab. Concerning the contrast slider, a lower value will define more colors as white, and a higher value will define more colors as black. Click the Auto Trace Button (2) to start tracing your image.

Sketch Mode generates only a black-and-white vector output.

Note: The Auto Trace feature is a destructive operation, which means that once you convert the image into vectors, you can no longer access and adjust the tracing options. If you want to revert the changes, your only option is to undo the operation.

Illustration Mode parameters When the Illustration Mode is selected (1), you will have a menu with a slider, three buttons, and two toggles available that will control the following parameters: A – Detail Level – This slider controls the level of detail in the traced image. A higher value results in a more detailed image, while a lower value produces a cleaner image with less detail. The range for this setting is from 1 to 128.

B – Color Precision – This setting determines the color precision of the traced image. A higher value results in more precise color matching, while a lower value produces less precise color differentiation. The range for this setting is from 0 to 5.

С – Gradient Smoothness – This slider adjusts the number of gradient steps and the number of layers generated during tracing. A higher value increases the smoothness of gradients and the number of layers, while a lower value reduces them. The range for this setting is from 1 to 100.

D – Simplify Path – If you activate Simplify Path, fewer nodes will be created. The mode is best suited for tracing motifs with simple and uncomplicated lines. If the mode is activated, the tracing process will take less time.

E – Keep Source Image – If you activate Keep Source Image, the original raster image will be kept and organized below the traced vector image in the layer hierarchy. The original raster image will be grouped with the traced vector image in the Layers Tab.

As soon as you have adjusted the previously mentioned settings, click the Auto Trace button, and a few seconds later, the resulting vector image will be displayed.

Note: The Illustration Mode only applies to an A12 processor or its corresponding devices, such as the iPhone XR / iPad Air 3rd gen and newer, and M1 MacBooks or higher.

Illustration Mode examples Below, you can see examples of how the Detail Level, Color Precision, and Gradient Smoothness parameters play an essential role in the final result:

For complex illustrations, we recommend setting the Detail Level to a high value (between 100-128) and the Color Precision to 4 or 5 to achieve more precise color matching. Adjust the Gradient Smoothness to a higher value (around 80-100) for smoother gradients. For flat illustrations, we recommend reducing the Detail Level to a lower value (between 1-20) and setting the Color Precision to 0 or 1 for less precise color differentiation. Adjust the Gradient Smoothness to a lower value (between 1-20) to reduce the number of gradient steps. For painting illustrations, as in the example below, set the Detail Level to a high value (around 100-128) and the Color Precision to 4 or 5 for detailed and precise color matching. Adjust the Gradient Smoothness to a medium value (around 50-70) to balance the gradient steps. Auto Trace will merge all gradients into one color if there is any gradient. You can check the results by activating the Outline Mode.

Photography Mode parameters In this panel (1), you have two sliders available that enable you to set the number of paths and the path size: A – Detail Level – This slider controls the level of detail in the traced image. A higher value results in a more detailed image, while a lower value produces a cleaner image with less detail. The range for this setting is from 1 to 128.

B – Color Precision – This setting determines the color precision of the traced image. A higher value results in more precise color matching, while a lower value produces less precise color differentiation. The range for this setting is from 0 to 5.

С – Gradient Smoothness – This slider adjusts the number of gradient steps and the number of layers generated during tracing. A higher value increases the smoothness of gradients and the number of layers, while a lower value reduces them. The range for this setting is from 1 to 100.

D – Simplify Path – If you activate Simplify Path, fewer nodes will be created. The mode is best suited for tracing motifs with simple and uncomplicated lines. If the mode is activated, the tracing process will take less time.

E – Keep Source Image – If you activate Keep Source Image, the original raster image will be kept and organized below the traced vector image in the layer hierarchy. The original raster image will be grouped with the traced vector image in the Layers Tab. These settings work together with our advanced algorithm for more realistic and precise results. Once you have adjusted these settings, click the Auto Trace Button (2) and wait a few seconds for the process to finish.

Basic Shapes parameters This mode is designed for low-detail elements, generating fewer shapes to simplify the editing process. It is ideal for projects where simplicity and ease of manipulation are prioritized, allowing for quicker and more efficient adjustments. When the Basic Shapes Mode is selected, you will have a menu with sliders and two buttons available that will control the following parameters: A – Detail Level – This slider controls the level of detail in the traced image. A higher value results in a more detailed image, while a lower value produces a cleaner image with less detail. The range for this setting is from 1 to 128.

B – Color Precision – This setting determines the color precision of the traced image. A higher value results in more precise color matching, while a lower value produces less precise color differentiation. The range for this setting is from 0 to 5.

С – Gradient Smoothness – This slider adjusts the number of gradient steps and the number of layers generated during tracing. A higher value increases the smoothness of gradients and the number of layers, while a lower value reduces them. The range for this setting is from 1 to 100.

D – Simplify Path – If you activate Simplify Path, fewer nodes will be created. The mode is best suited for tracing motifs with simple and uncomplicated lines. If the mode is activated, the tracing process will take less time.

E – Keep Source Image – If you activate Keep Source Image, the original raster image will be kept and organized below the traced vector image in the layer hierarchy. The original raster image will be grouped with the traced vector image in the Layers Tab. As soon as you have adjusted the previously mentioned settings, click the Auto Trace button, and a few seconds later, the resulting vector image will be displayed.

How to optimize Auto Trace results In the Auto Trace section improve the results of your traced images using the following settings: 1 – Simplify

2 – Ignore White

3 – Keep Source Image

Auto Trace will create vector shapes with fewer nodes if you toggle on Simplify. This mode is optimal for tracing an image with simple shapes. Activating the simplify mode will significantly reduce the tracing process notably.

Once the Sketch Mode in Auto Trace is activated, you can toggle the Ignore White feature on and off. The new Ignore White feature defines whether Auto Trace converts white image areas to vector shapes. All the white areas of the source image will be erased when Ignore White is turned on while in Sketch Mode. If you keep the Ignore White toggle turned on , the results of the tracing process are shapes consisting of compound paths. Consequently, any path-related editing will affect the entire compound path structure. A compound path can be created from two or more open or closed paths. When you create a compound path, all selected paths get organized as Subpaths of a new Compound Path. The selected paths adopt the stroke and fill properties of the object the farthest back in the stacking order. If you wish to separate the compound paths, select the paths and click the Separate button in the Path section of the Inspector. If you turn Ignore White off, the paths resulting from the tracing process will be arranged as a group visible in the Layers Panel.

If you activate the toggle Keep Source Image, the original image will be kept after finishing the tracing process. The original image is organized in the layer hierarchy below the traced image. Both images are organized as a group in the Layers Tab.

Note: Please note that the Auto Trace feature does not support RGBA images containing an 8-bit Alpha Channel. Auto Trace interprets 8-bit Alpha Channel pixels as black instead of white.

How to Edit the vectorized image Once you have converted the image into vector shapes, you can edit the paths afterward. To edit your traced image, add ic-add-nodes icon or remove nodes ic-remove-nodes icon using the Node Tool or go to the Path Section and edit your vectorized shapes by clicking the Remove Nodes button.