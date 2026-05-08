Design principles are the foundational rules that govern colour, typography, composition, white space, and pattern, and most design problems, when traced back far enough, turn out to be a failure to apply them consistently.

Here's the uncomfortable truth: most design problems aren't tool problems, skill problems, or even taste problems. They're fundamentals problems. A design that looks inconsistent usually has inconsistent type hierarchy. A layout that feels crowded is missing deliberate white space. A colour palette that "just doesn't work" usually lacks a defined system , someone picked colours they liked without thinking about how they'd function together.

The fundamentals covered in this guide apply across every design discipline: branding, product design, editorial, motion, illustration. They don't belong to any specific software. They describe how human vision and perception actually work, and that doesn't change based on what tool you're using.

A design built on strong fundamentals doesn't look "by the book." It looks clear, intentional, and considered. That's the goal, and it's more achievable than most people think once the underlying principles are understood rather than just followed.

The same content, two different applications of design principles, the difference is visible immediately.

Colour theory is the framework designers use to make deliberate colour decisions, understanding how colours relate to each other, how they're perceived in context and how to combine them into systems that work.

Colour lands before everything else. Before a viewer reads a headline, understands a layout, or notices the typeface, they've already registered the colour. It sets the emotional tone, signals what kind of thing this is, and starts building expectations, all in a fraction of a second.

That's what makes colour decisions so consequential and also so commonly mishandled. Most colour problems in design don't come from bad taste. They come from choosing colours without a framework for understanding how they'll behave together.

Colour theory is that framework. It starts with the colour wheel — a model of the visible spectrum organised by spectral relationship — and builds outward into systems for combining colours, controlling mood, and creating visual hierarchy.

The colour wheel's primary value isn't in showing you what colours exist. It's in showing you how colours relate, and what those relationships predict about how combinations will feel.

Complementary colours sit directly opposite each other on the wheel. They create maximum contrast and visual tension. Think of the red-and-green of a traffic light, or the orange-and-blue that cinema posters have used for decades. Effective for drawing attention; difficult to sustain across large areas without tiring the eye.

Analogous colours sit adjacent to each other on the wheel — blue, blue-green, green, for instance. They share a hue relationship that produces harmony and coherence. This is why nature so often feels visually comfortable: analogous colour relationships are everywhere in it.

Triadic colours sit equidistant around the wheel. They offer variety without the tension of complementary pairs — a more playful, balanced dynamic that works well in marketing and editorial contexts.

Monochromatic colours use a single hue at different values and saturations. Stripe's product design is a good real-world example — a strong, singular blue extended across a full value range creates cohesion and clarity without requiring multiple hues to do the work.

Each relationship has a different emotional quality and a different practical role. This table summarises how they compare:

Colour relationship Complementary Contrast level High Emotional feel Dynamic, energetic Common use cases CTAs, accent colours, attention-grabbing elements Colour relationship Analogous Contrast level Low Emotional feel Harmonious, calm Common use cases Backgrounds, illustration, brand palettes Colour relationship Triadic Contrast level Medium Emotional feel Balanced, playful Common use cases Marketing visuals, editorial, bold branding Colour relationship Monochromatic Contrast level Low–medium Emotional feel Cohesive, refined Common use cases Brand systems, UI, minimal design Colour relationship Split-complementary Contrast level Medium–high Emotional feel Varied, controlled Common use cases Product design, versatile palettes Colour relationship Contrast level Emotional feel Common use cases Complementary High Dynamic, energetic CTAs, accent colours, attention-grabbing elements Analogous Low Harmonious, calm Backgrounds, illustration, brand palettes Triadic Medium Balanced, playful Marketing visuals, editorial, bold branding Monochromatic Low–medium Cohesive, refined Brand systems, UI, minimal design Split-complementary Medium–high Varied, controlled Product design, versatile palettes

Colour relationships on the wheel predict how colour combinations will feel, not just how they look.

Go deeper: Analogous colours: how adjacent hues create harmony

Go deeper: Monochromatic colours: building single-hue colour systems

Knowing the colour wheel is a start. Understanding how colour actually behaves in context is where it gets practically useful.

Simultaneous contrast is the phenomenon where a colour appears different depending on what surrounds it. The exact same mid-grey looks darker against white and lighter against black. This is why designers who test colours only as isolated swatches get surprised when things look wrong in context — the colour hasn't changed, but its surroundings have.

Colour temperature divides the spectrum into warm colours (reds, oranges, yellows) and cool colours (blues, greens, purples). Warm colours advance — they draw attention and feel closer. Cool colours recede — they feel calmer and more distant. Used deliberately, temperature alone can create spatial depth and hierarchy in a composition without changing any other variable.

Colour and accessibility is a functional requirement, not a stylistic preference. Colour contrast between text and background needs to meet WCAG standards to be usable by people with visual impairments. The minimum contrast ratio for normal text is 4.5:1. This is not a late-stage check — it's something to verify throughout the process. Tools like the WebAIM Contrast Checker make it straightforward.

Colour decisions also extend into how illustration styles are built. The illustration styles guide covers how colour palette choices differ across flat, corporate, editorial, and character-based visual systems.

"Colour does not add a pleasant quality to design — it reinforces it." — Pierre Bonnard, painter quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

There's a difference between a collection of colours that look good together and a colour palette that actually works in a design system. The first is an aesthetic judgement. The second is a functional one.

A working palette isn't just harmonious — it's organised. Every colour has a role, and that role is consistent across the design. Picking colours you like without defining those roles is one of the most common sources of colour problems that are hard to diagnose: individually the colours are fine, but the system has no logic.

Most design systems organise palettes into four functional categories:

Primary colours are the core brand colours — used most prominently and most consistently. Usually one or two colours that appear in logos, primary CTAs, and hero elements.

Secondary colours support the primary palette. They appear in backgrounds, illustrations, and secondary UI elements, and should harmonise with the primaries without competing with them.

Neutral colours handle the structural work: text, backgrounds, borders, dividers. Greys, off-whites, near-blacks. Often the largest category by actual usage despite being the least visually prominent — which is exactly the point.

Semantic colours communicate meaning: green for success, red for error, amber for warning, blue for information. These are functional rather than aesthetic, and consistency here is non-negotiable. A user who sees green meaning "success" in one part of a product and something else in another has been given contradictory information.

A well-structured design system palette organizes colours by function.

Start with one anchor colour. Usually the primary brand colour. Everything else should be derived from or tested against this. Starting with too many colours at once makes it impossible to evaluate how they relate — you end up with preferences, not a system.

Define a value range for each hue. A single colour needs to work at multiple values: light enough for backgrounds, dark enough for text, a mid-range for interactive and hover states. A palette with only one shade of each colour runs out of options fast in a real design context.

Test in context before committing. Colours behave differently on a white artboard than they do next to other colours, on a dark surface, or at small sizes. The swatches that look great in isolation sometimes look wrong in use.

Check accessibility at every step. Not at the end. Every time you place text on a background, verify the contrast ratio. Retrofitting accessibility into a finished palette is painful — building it in from the start is not.

Go deeper: Colour palette guide: building and using colour systems in design

Go deeper: Bright colour palette: using high-saturation colour without losing control

Colour terminology, hue, tint, tone, shade, saturation, value and chroma, describes precise and different things, and using these terms correctly makes design conversations faster and revision briefs clearer.

Walk into any design review and you'll hear colour described in vague terms: "can we make it warmer?", "it feels a bit flat", "I want something more vibrant." These aren't bad instincts, they're just imprecise. And imprecision in colour conversations leads directly to misaligned revisions and wasted time.

The vocabulary of colour is actually quite exact. The problem is that most people use the terms interchangeably when they mean specific and different things:d

Term Hue Definition The pure colour, as it appears on the colour wheel Example Red, blue, yellow Term Tint Definition A hue mixed with white Example Pink (red + white) Term Shade Definition A hue mixed with black Example Burgundy (red + black) Term Tone Definition A hue mixed with grey Example Muted red (red + grey) Term Saturation Definition The intensity or purity of a colour Example Vivid red vs washed-out red Term Value Definition The lightness or darkness of a colour Example Light blue vs dark blue Term Chroma Definition The colourfulness relative to a neutral grey Example High chroma = vivid; low chroma = muted Term Definition Example Hue The pure colour, as it appears on the colour wheel Red, blue, yellow Tint A hue mixed with white Pink (red + white) Shade A hue mixed with black Burgundy (red + black) Tone A hue mixed with grey Muted red (red + grey) Saturation The intensity or purity of a colour Vivid red vs washed-out red Value The lightness or darkness of a colour Light blue vs dark blue Chroma The colourfulness relative to a neutral grey High chroma = vivid; low chroma = muted

When a client says "make it more muted," they mean reduce saturation or add tone, not reduce brightness. When a brand guideline says "use the shade for hover states," that's a specific instruction to mix the hue with black. When a design system has a "tint scale," it means a series of values created by mixing the base colour with increasing amounts of white.

Getting this vocabulary right makes design conversations faster, revision briefs clearer, and handoffs significantly less ambiguous.

Go deeper: Colour tone terminology: hue, tint, tone, shade explained

Go deeper: Hex code: how colour codes work and how designers use them

Typography is the visual organisation of language, governing readability, hierarchy, authority and emotion before a single word is consciously processed.

Here's a test. Take any well-designed product, a good app, a well-edited publication, a strong brand website, and remove all the images. What's left is almost entirely typography. And in most cases, it still works. The hierarchy is clear, the content is readable, the design holds together.

Now do the same with a poorly designed product. Without the images, it usually falls apart, because the structure was being carried by visuals rather than type.

Typography is the structural skeleton of a design. Most designers spend more time choosing typefaces than understanding how type actually functions. The typeface is one decision. How it's used, size, weight, spacing, line length, hierarchy, is where most of the real work happens.

Typefaces are broadly classified into a few major categories, each with different characteristics and typical use cases:

Category Serif Characteristics Small strokes at letterform ends — traditional, authoritative Common use cases Editorial, publishing, luxury branding, long-form text Category Sans-serif Characteristics Clean terminals, no serifs — modern, neutral, legible Common use cases UI, digital interfaces, product design, body text Category Monospace Characteristics Equal character width — technical, code-like Common use cases Code samples, technical content, certain editorial styles Category Display Characteristics Highly expressive — designed for headlines, not body text Common use cases Headlines, posters, branding, short-form emphasis Category Script Characteristics Handwritten or calligraphic feel — personal, decorative Common use cases Invitations, packaging, accent use in branding Category Characteristics Common use cases Serif Small strokes at letterform ends — traditional, authoritative Editorial, publishing, luxury branding, long-form text Sans-serif Clean terminals, no serifs — modern, neutral, legible UI, digital interfaces, product design, body text Monospace Equal character width — technical, code-like Code samples, technical content, certain editorial styles Display Highly expressive — designed for headlines, not body text Headlines, posters, branding, short-form emphasis Script Handwritten or calligraphic feel — personal, decorative Invitations, packaging, accent use in branding

Start with function, not preference. Body text needs to be readable at small sizes across sustained reading, that eliminates most display faces and many scripts immediately. A headline can support far more personality because it's read in a glance, not across paragraphs. Letting function narrow the field first produces better choices than browsing a type library and picking what feels right.

Type hierarchy is the system that tells a reader what to read first, second, and third. Without it, everything competes equally for attention — which means nothing is read with the right weight. This is one of the most common problems in early-stage design work: the content is all there, but there's no direction.

A clear typographic hierarchy uses a combination of:

Size — larger type reads first

— larger type reads first Weight — bolder type draws more attention

— bolder type draws more attention Colour and contrast — higher contrast reads before lower contrast

— higher contrast reads before lower contrast Spacing — more space around an element signals more importance

— more space around an element signals more importance Style — italic, uppercase, or tracked type signals a different role

Most design systems define three to four hierarchy levels: headline, subheading, body, and caption or label. Each level has defined size, weight, and spacing — so hierarchy is consistent across the entire system, not invented case by case with every new screen or page.

Typographic hierarchy works through a combination of size, weight, spacing, and contrast. Each level signals a different role to the reader.

Most designs use more than one typeface — a headline face and a body face, at minimum. Getting this right is less about finding two faces that look beautiful together and more about finding two that serve distinct functions without conflicting.

Contrast, not conflict. The two faces should feel different enough to serve different purposes but harmonious enough to share a page. A serif headline with a sans-serif body is a reliable pairing precisely because the contrast is clear and functional.

Same foundry or superfamily. Many type foundries design companion faces intended to work together. Using a serif and sans-serif from the same family removes most of the guesswork.

Limit the number of faces. Two is almost always enough. Three is occasionally justified. More than three is a warning sign that variety is being used to create hierarchy instead of size, weight, and spacing — which produces visual noise rather than structure.

Typography is also one of the first things to get right when switching design tools. The Illustrator alternatives guide covers how type handling differs between Linearity Curve and Adobe Illustrator for designers considering a switch.

Go deeper: Typography in design: selection, hierarchy, and practical application

Composition is the arrangement of visual elements within a design, controlling what the viewer sees first, what they see next, and how the eye moves through the space.

Every design is a set of decisions about where things go. Composition is the discipline of making those decisions intentionally — controlling what the viewer sees first, what they see next, and where they end up. Done well, it's invisible. The viewer doesn't notice the composition; they just find the design easy to navigate. Done poorly, it's immediately felt even when it can't be named: something's off, nothing reads clearly, the eye doesn't know where to go.

Every composition needs a clear entry point — a focal element the eye is drawn to first. Without one, the viewer's attention scatters. They look at everything and process nothing with the right weight.

Focal points are created through:

Size — larger elements attract attention first

— larger elements attract attention first Contrast — high-contrast elements draw the eye

— high-contrast elements draw the eye Isolation — an element surrounded by space has more visual weight than one surrounded by other elements

— an element surrounded by space has more visual weight than one surrounded by other elements Colour — a single vivid colour in a muted composition becomes an immediate focal point

— a single vivid colour in a muted composition becomes an immediate focal point Position — elements at certain positions (top-left, centre) naturally attract attention in Western reading contexts

Once a focal point is established, secondary and tertiary elements support it — providing additional information without competing for primary attention.

Balance is the distribution of visual weight across a composition. It doesn't mean symmetry — a centred, mirrored layout is one kind of balance, but it's not the only kind, and it's often the least interesting.

Symmetrical balance mirrors elements across a central axis. It reads as formal, stable, authoritative. Common in logos, editorial spreads, and contexts where precision matters more than dynamism.

Asymmetrical balance uses different elements of different sizes and weights positioned so they feel stable together — even though they're not matched. Much of modern web design is built on asymmetric layouts because they carry more energy while still feeling considered.

Radial balance organises elements around a central point. Less common in standard layouts but powerful in illustration, logo design, and decorative contexts.

Composition principles apply directly to animation — how elements enter, move, and exit a frame follows the same hierarchy and focal point logic. The animation and motion design guide covers how composition thinking extends into motion.

Go deeper: Design composition: layout, balance, and visual flow

The rule of thirds divides a visual space into a 3×3 grid, with four intersection points where the human eye naturally rests. Placing key elements at these points creates compositions that feel balanced without being static.

The rule of thirds is one of the most widely taught compositional principles and one of the most usefully misunderstood. It's not a rule in the sense that breaking it is wrong. It's a description of where the human eye naturally rests when looking at a rectangular space, which is useful information whether you're following it or deliberately working against it.

The rule divides a space into a 3×3 grid, three columns, three rows, creating nine equal zones and four intersection points where the lines cross. Those four points are where attention naturally settles. Placing key elements at or near these intersections produces compositions that feel balanced and engaging without being centred and static.

Knowing when to apply it and when to intentionally ignore it is part of developing compositional judgement:

Positions subject off-centre for natural visual tension Centres the subject for deliberate symmetry or formality Creates dynamic, engaging layouts Creates calm, authoritative, or iconic compositions Works well in photography, illustration, editorial Works well in logos, formal layouts, hero imagery Positions subject off-centre for natural visual tension Centres the subject for deliberate symmetry or formality Creates dynamic, engaging layouts Creates calm, authoritative, or iconic compositions Works well in photography, illustration, editorial Works well in logos, formal layouts, hero imagery

The four intersection points of the rule of thirds grid are where the eye naturally rests — positioning key elements here creates compositions that feel inherently balanced.

Go deeper: Rule of thirds: how the compositional grid works in design

White space, also called negative space, is the intentionally empty area in a design that creates breathing room, establishes hierarchy, signals quality and improves readability.

White space is the one design principle that almost everyone underestimates until they've spent enough time looking at work that gets it right.

The instinct, especially early in a design career, is to fill space. A blank area feels like something is missing. A design with generous margins can feel unfinished — like more could be added. This instinct is almost always wrong. More precisely: it's the instinct of someone reading the design as a producer rather than as a viewer.

Viewers don't experience white space as absence. They experience dense layouts as exhausting and spacious layouts as clear. The space is doing work — it's just doing it invisibly.

It creates breathing room. Dense designs are cognitively demanding. When elements crowd together, the viewer works harder to separate and process them. White space reduces that effort. Less work to read means more likely to actually be read.

It establishes hierarchy. More space around an element gives it more visual prominence — it feels more important, more worthy of attention. This is why pull quotes sit in generous space in editorial design, and why primary CTAs have more padding than secondary ones. Hierarchy through spacing is often more elegant than hierarchy through size or colour alone.

It signals quality. Luxury brands use significantly more white space than mass-market brands. This isn't coincidence. Generous spacing communicates confidence — that the design doesn't need to fill every available area to make its point. Cramped design communicates the opposite.

It improves readability. Line spacing (leading), letter spacing (tracking), and paragraph spacing are all forms of white space applied to type. Getting these right is some of the highest-leverage work in typographic refinement — and getting them wrong can make even a well-chosen typeface uncomfortable to read.

White space operates at two scales, and both matter.

Macro white space is the large-scale space between major elements — page margins, the gap between sections, the space separating a headline from body text. This is what creates the overall sense of openness or density.

Micro white space is the small-scale space within elements — padding inside a button, space between letters, line height in a paragraph. Less visible, but equally important for readability and the sense of polish.

"White space is to be regarded as an active element, not a passive background." — Jan Tschichold, typographer and designer quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

White space decisions are particularly visible in social media assets, where platform constraints limit canvas size. The social media image sizes guide covers how to work within those constraints across every major platform.

Go deeper: White space in design: how to use negative space effectively

Geometric patterns are repeating visual structures, grids, tessellations, radial forms, that create rhythm, texture and scalable decoration in brand and product design.

Pattern is often treated as decoration, something applied at the end to make a surface more interesting. That's a limited way to think about it, and it produces limited results: patterns that feel arbitrary, busy, or disconnected from the design they're supposed to support.

Geometric patterns work because geometry is inherently ordered. Repeating shapes, grids, tessellations, radial forms, create visual rhythm that the eye can follow and predict. When the underlying shape system is interesting, that predictability feels satisfying rather than static. It's the same reason tiled floors and woven textiles have used geometric pattern for thousands of years: the structure is visually legible at any scale.

They scale infinitely. Geometric patterns are built from mathematical relationships, not fixed imagery, so they reproduce at any size without quality loss. A pattern designed at small scale for a business card works at large format for a trade stand — which makes them particularly practical for brand identity work.

They build recognition without competing. Many strong visual identities use a distinctive geometric pattern as a secondary element — appearing in backgrounds, packaging, and collateral — that builds recognition without competing with the primary logo or type. The principle applies at every scale, from global fashion houses to small product brands.

They add texture without visual weight. A subtle geometric pattern on a surface has more visual interest than a flat colour, without the heaviness of a full illustration or photograph. This makes them versatile as backgrounds, section dividers, and structural accents.

Pattern type Grid / checkerboard Structure Regular rows and columns Common use Backgrounds, surface design, structured branding Pattern type Tessellation Structure Shapes that tile without gaps Common use Packaging, editorial, decorative systems Pattern type Radial / mandala Structure Symmetry around a central point Common use Brand marks, decorative elements, illustration Pattern type Stripe and line Structure Parallel lines at any angle Common use Backgrounds, dividers, pattern accents Pattern type Dot / halftone Structure Regular or irregular dot fields Common use Retro aesthetics, texture overlays, print Pattern type Organic geometry Structure Irregular but geometric shapes Common use Modern branding, abstract illustration systems Pattern type Structure Common use Grid / checkerboard Regular rows and columns Backgrounds, surface design, structured branding Tessellation Shapes that tile without gaps Packaging, editorial, decorative systems Radial / mandala Symmetry around a central point Brand marks, decorative elements, illustration Stripe and line Parallel lines at any angle Backgrounds, dividers, pattern accents Dot / halftone Regular or irregular dot fields Retro aesthetics, texture overlays, print Organic geometry Irregular but geometric shapes Modern branding, abstract illustration systems

Geometric pattern types vary in structure and visual weight — the choice depends on the brand context and the surface they"re applied to.

Go deeper: Geometric patterns: design, construction, and practical use

Design principles don't operate in isolation, colour affects typographic readability, white space affects compositional balance and type size affects visual hierarchy, which means every design decision ripples across the whole system.

Here's something the section-by-section structure of a guide like this can obscure: design principles are not independent variables. They interact constantly. The quality of a finished design depends less on how well any individual principle is applied than on how well they're working together.

Colour and typography. Type colour against background colour is a contrast decision — which means colour theory directly governs typographic readability. A typeface that's perfectly legible in black on white can become difficult to read in mid-grey on light grey. Colour and type decisions cannot be made separately.

Composition and white space. A layout that feels off-balance is often fixed not by repositioning elements but by adjusting the spacing around them. More space on one side creates visual weight on that side, which tips or corrects the balance. White space isn't just breathing room — it's a compositional tool.

Typography and composition. Type is a compositional element, not just content. A bold headline isn't only text — it's a large, high-contrast shape that anchors one part of the layout. Change the type size or weight and the visual balance of the entire composition shifts with it.

Colour and pattern. A geometric pattern at full saturation can overwhelm a layout. The same pattern at reduced opacity or lower saturation becomes a supporting element rather than a competing one. How colour is applied to pattern determines whether the pattern decorates or distracts.

The implication is that design decisions are never truly isolated. Every change ripples outward. This is why understanding the principles — rather than applying them as a checklist — is what actually produces better work.

Most design mistakes at this level don't come from lack of skill. They come from applying principles without understanding the reasoning — following a rule without knowing what problem it's solving. When you understand the reasoning, the fix is usually obvious. When you don't, every revision is a guess.

Mistake Too many colours What it looks like Five or more distinct colours with no clear roles Why it happens Aesthetic choices made without a palette system How to fix it Define primary, secondary, neutral, and semantic roles first Mistake Inconsistent type hierarchy What it looks like Every section has different sizes and weights Why it happens Hierarchy decided case by case rather than systematically How to fix it Set a type scale before designing any content Mistake Overloaded compositions What it looks like Every area of the layout is filled Why it happens Fear that white space = unfinished design How to fix it Allocate white space intentionally as a design element Mistake Ignoring contrast ratios What it looks like Light text on light backgrounds Why it happens Colour choices made without accessibility checks How to fix it Verify contrast ratios at every text/background combination Mistake Mixing too many typefaces What it looks like Three or more faces in one design Why it happens Using variety to create hierarchy instead of structure How to fix it Limit to two faces; use weight and size for variation Mistake Patterns used as filler What it looks like Complex patterns behind body text Why it happens attern treated as decoration without considering legibility How to fix it Test pattern + text together; reduce opacity or complexity Mistake No clear focal point What it looks like Everything feels equally important Why it happens Visual hierarchy not defined before elements were added How to fix it Identify the primary message; build the composition around it Mistake What it looks like Why it happens How to fix it Too many colours Five or more distinct colours with no clear roles Aesthetic choices made without a palette system Define primary, secondary, neutral, and semantic roles first Inconsistent type hierarchy Every section has different sizes and weights Hierarchy decided case by case rather than systematically Set a type scale before designing any content Overloaded compositions Every area of the layout is filled Fear that white space = unfinished design Allocate white space intentionally as a design element Ignoring contrast ratios Light text on light backgrounds Colour choices made without accessibility checks Verify contrast ratios at every text/background combination Mixing too many typefaces Three or more faces in one design Using variety to create hierarchy instead of structure Limit to two faces; use weight and size for variation Patterns used as filler Complex patterns behind body text attern treated as decoration without considering legibility Test pattern + text together; reduce opacity or complexity No clear focal point Everything feels equally important Visual hierarchy not defined before elements were added Identify the primary message; build the composition around it

A reliable sequence for applying design principles, starting with message, then colour, type, composition, white space and testing, reduces the conflicts that come from making decisions in the wrong order.

Knowing the principles is one thing. Having a reliable sequence for applying them is what makes the difference in practice, particularly when starting a new project, when something isn't working, or when handing work to someone else and needing it to hold together.

1. Define the message first. What is this design trying to communicate? What is the single most important thing a viewer should take away? Every decision that follows should support that answer. If you can't articulate it before opening a design tool, the design will reflect that uncertainty.

2. Establish colour before detail. Set the palette, primary, secondary, neutral, before adding content. Colour decisions made late in the process create conflicts with choices already made elsewhere. Retrofitting colour into a finished design is almost always harder than it should be.

3. Set the type scale early. Define your hierarchy levels (H1, H2, body, caption) with size, weight, and spacing before placing any content. This prevents hierarchy from being invented inconsistently across every new page or screen.

4. Lay out macro structure before filling it. Establish the major zones, where the headline goes, where the image goes, where the body sits, before adding detail. Macro decisions are harder to change late in the process. Micro decisions can be refined indefinitely.

5. Allocate white space deliberately. Don't let white space be what's left over after elements are placed. Assign it intentionally, decide how much room each element gets and why. The default of filling available space almost always produces worse results than making space part of the design.

6. Check and test throughout. Check colour contrast ratios. Check type at the actual output size. Check the composition at the real format, not the artboard zoom level you've been working at. Most design problems that make it to production could have been caught earlier with systematic testing rather than a final review.

Following this sequence produces a design process that's significantly less likely to arrive at the problems listed in the section above.

These principles sit at the foundation of all vector design work. The vector design guide covers how they apply specifically to scalable graphics — from path construction to file formats and export workflows.

Putting these principles into practice

Every tool handles the fundamentals differently and knowing those differences helps you choose the right one for the work.

Linearity Curve is built around the same principles this guide covers. The colour panel supports global swatches for consistent palette application. The grid and snapping system makes compositional alignment immediate. Type styles enforce hierarchy across a document. For vector illustration and logo work on Mac and iPad, it's where these principles translate most directly into the workflow.

Adobe Illustrator gives you more control at the cost of more complexity. Its colour management goes deeper, full CMYK support, spot colours, advanced gradient tools. The type system is the most complete available in any vector tool. If your work involves print production or large multi-artboard systems, that depth matters.

Affinity Designer (now part of Canva) covers similar ground to Illustrator at a one-time cost. Its colour and type tools are strong, and it handles both vector and raster in the same file, useful when your illustration work involves mixed media. The trade-off is a smaller ecosystem and fewer third-party integrations.

Pixelmator Pro sits closer to the raster and photo-editing end of the spectrum. Its colour tools are excellent, particularly for image-based work where colour grading and tone matter more than system-level palette management. For pure vector illustration applying the principles in this guide, it's less suited than Curve or Illustrator.

Design decisions compound. Establishing foundations early, colour, type, composition, reduces the number of conflicts that emerge later.

Each section connects to a dedicated deep-dive. Use this map to jump to what's most relevant, or read the full guide below.