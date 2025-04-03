Image Replacement

Swapping out an image in Linearity Curve is as easy as a few taps or, more accurately, a simple drag-and-drop.
You can easily replace an existing image by dragging and dropping the new one over the old one. To import a new photo into your project, you have multiple options:
- select a free image from the integrated Unsplash Tab,
- choose one from your Photos App,
- import it from your files.
To replace an image on your canvas, first, use the Selection Tool to choose the image you want to replace. Then, simply select an image from your library and drag it over the existing image to replace it.
