This section will guide you through the powerful image and photo functionalities of Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), and will empower you with seamless techniques to work effortlessly with them.

Many designers and artists find vector graphics more advantageous due to their scalability and flexibility. However, raster images still have their place in digital art and photography. With Curve, you can effortlessly import raster images into your project and seamlessly incorporate them with your vector designs.

Throughout this section of the User Guide, we will cover the following key topics:

Importing raster images into the vector software Converting raster images to vector graphics Editing and manipulating raster images within a vector software Combining raster images and vector graphics in a single design Best practices for working with raster images in a vector environment

By the end of this guide, you will have gained the knowledge and skills necessary to flawlessly integrate raster images into your vector designs, allowing you to create stunning digital art.