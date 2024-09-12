Your Workspace is your central hub for managing and accessing important documents from any device, anywhere. It’s a private space designed to keep your files organized and up-to-date, so you always have the latest version at your fingertips.

Beyond storing your own documents, your Workspace allows you to share files with colleagues, enabling seamless collaboration, feedback, and handoff. It’s the one-stop location for your team’s documents, ensuring everything is organized in one place.

In this section of the User Guide, we'll walk you through setting up a new account in Linearity Curve, organizing your Workspace, and structuring your documents for easy access by all team members.