You will learn the step-by-step process of creating new projects and explore techniques to ensure efficient and reliable saving of your work.

In this section, you’ll find useful tips for importing & exporting assets from Figma with our plugin, managing documents, and organizing your projects in Linearity Curve.

We will also explore the advantages of using templates, such as saving time and maintaining consistency. You'll learn how to customize templates to meet your needs and preferences.

Lastly, we will focus on organizing, sharing, and storing your documents effectively, including utilizing cloud-based storage solutions. By following best practices and implementing tips provided, you will streamline your document management workflow and enhance productivity.

Get ready to optimize your document management skills in Linearity Curve, ensuring a smooth and efficient creative process. Let's dive in and unlock the full potential of managing your documents and projects effectively.