Trends may come and go, but animation is here to stay. It’s an art form with a history that stretches back centuries and has arguably never been more popular.

We see animation and motion graphics everywhere—in movies, TV shows, social media, websites, and more. Of all the forms of animation, 2D animation has the longest backstory, stretching back to the 19th century.

Traditional animation techniques create the illusion of movement by using successive still images, each one a step forward from the previous one. Originally, this was done using hand-painted cels, but it’s now more commonly achieved using digital animation software .

Ever since Walt Disney took 2D animation into the mainstream via the big screen, it’s captured the hearts of millions of people. Walt Disney Studios might have since expanded to focus more on 3D animation and blockbuster feature films, but 2D animation is still big business.

Through advertising and marketing, 2D animation has the ability to define brands and products and make them stand out from the competition.

The following videos display some of the best 2D animated commercials ever created and show the huge impact that a well-animated advertisement can have.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get started

1. Red Bull: Gives you wiiings

The original Red Bull animated adverts are a masterclass in establishing a brand message and identity with an ad campaign.

This traditional animation series uses hand-drawn characters in a variety of situations, all with one thing in common—at some point, they chug a can of Red Bull, grow wings, and do something extraordinary.

It’s an incredibly simple idea that the company has been able to squeeze a huge amount of mileage out of and create a series of animated videos around.

The line drawings and minimal use of color give it a look that has become inseparable from the brand, and the omission of dialogue means that it’s been able to travel between cultures and languages easily.

Red Bull might have spread its tentacles into many different marketing ventures, but these original animated commercials are still the most memorable and effective.

2. Coca-Cola: A Coke is a Coke is a Coke

The NFL Superbowl is the single most-watched broadcast in the United States every year and one of the most-viewed sporting events worldwide.

For this reason, commercial breaks are some of the most coveted advertising spots, and companies clamor each year to produce the most memorable and eye-catching adverts for these slots.

The fact that Coca-Cola ran a 2D animated commercial shows that the animation market is as strong as ever.

Coca-Cola used a retro animation style, added some deft modern touches, and combined them to reflect its idea that Coke is for everyone and diversity is to be embraced.

The color palette is minimal and on brand, and the sound effects actually made us thirsty. This advert showed that 2D animation still belongs on the biggest of stages.

3. Nike: Dream Team

This animated commercial is from way back in 1992 and we love it for multiple reasons. It was made by Nike for the 1992 Olympics for the US basketball ‘Dream Team’.

1992 was the first year that players who were active in the NBA league were allowed to play in the Olympic team, and the result was that the U.S.A. had a team that was unstoppable and demolished the opposition.

To mark the occasion, Nike turned the players into an anime-style exaggerated version of themselves. The character animation is impressive, and their over-the-top bulging muscles are really reminiscent of the era.

We like how it uses the principles of animation to make the players do things that are physically impossible (like turning into a bull or spinning the opposing players around on a basketball).

We’re not sure if this commercial had anything to do with the live-action and animated Space Jam movie that came out in 1996, but we like to think it was the original inspiration.

4. Oreo: Wonderfilled

If you think you recognize the voice that is singing in this Oreo commercial, then it’s probably because you do.

For this 2D animated commercial, Oreo commissioned the musician Owl City to pen a song especially for it. You might think that the advert is aimed at children, but the creators made it with adults in mind. We guess they understand that adults also love insanely cute animated 2D cartoons.

The theme of the advert is basically asking what would happen if you gave an Oreo to an otherwise mean or scary creature—the big bad wolf, a vampire, and a great white shark.

Of course, the result is that the creatures become friendly and relaxed. The color palette, animated lettering, and motion animation are all gorgeously executed, and we imagine that the animation team had a fantastic time working on this commercial.

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy for free marketing design courses. Get started

5. Nespresso: On Ice

The best commercials are the ones that instantly transport you to another place and headspace.

Inside a mere 30 seconds, this 2D animated advert for Nespresso on Ice takes you to the side of a lake overlooking a marina and finally sets you aboard a yacht.

The sound effects are so on point, with ice cubes rattling around in a glass while coffee is poured over them.

It uses bright colors and sharp vector graphics throughout, seamlessly gliding from scene to scene with minimal movement. We think it’s a perfect example of how digital animation can really bring a product to life and create a feeling around it.

If you’re asking how to make your product a mood, then this Nespresso commercial should be your blueprint.

6. Rick and Morty: Sony PS5

Using celebrities and well-known figures to sell products is nothing new and is one of the most standard advertising and marketing practices we can think of.

However, it’s not so often that celebrities are animated cartoon characters (unless they are the mascots of the product, as with many breakfast cereal products). The way that Sony has used Rick and Morty to plug the PS5 console is incredibly smart and funny.

This commercial appeared on Adult Swim—the Cartoon Network for mature audiences—and plays up to the market. It forgoes any kind of special effects or pizazz, and it’s ‘very meta’ in tone.

Morty tries to explain some of the features of the console while Rick is in the background, busily counting the money they have been paid to hawk the product. They expose the way advertising works and, in the process, make an honest, authentic, and effective commercial.

7. Gatorade: The boy who learned to fly

This isn’t as much an animated commercial as it’s a short animated feature film. Produced by Gatorade, it shows the kind of boundary-pushing creative marketing content that forward-thinking companies can put out there.

The seven-minute-long 2D animation video tells the story of the life of Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world.

It’s an exhilarating and heartwarming tale that animation brings to life and that shows the power of 2D animation at its best. Recreating this story using actors would be very expensive and extremely difficult.

Also, it would be hard to recreate the scene at 5.30 when Usain runs on clouds. Hats off to Gatorade for making this short film happen and showing what an amazing storytelling technique animation can be.

8. Honda: Paper

The Honda commercial titled 'Paper' is an ideal piece of advertising that showcases the company's rich history and diverse product range through the creative use of hand-drawn 2D animation.

What sets this commercial apart is its captivating execution: the entire narrative unfolds on a continuous roll of paper.

Each scene seamlessly transitions into the next through clever animations that simulate the paper being folded, torn, and manipulated to reveal new images.

The commercial begins with Honda's early days, highlighting founder Soichiro Honda's initial interest in motorized bicycles, and progresses through the company's history of innovation in motorcycles, automobiles, marine engines, and even aerospace technology.

Each product is meticulously illustrated and animated to come to life on the paper, telling a story of evolution and creation that spans decades.

9. Chobani: Dear Alice

The "Dear Alice" ad by Chobani utilizes 2D animation to tell the story from the perspective of a young girl named Alice.

The animation style is warm and inviting, with a hand-drawn look that evokes a sense of nostalgia and simplicity, mirroring Chobani's brand ethos of naturalness and wholesomeness.

The story typically focuses on growth, health, and the joy of sharing moments with loved ones, aligning with Chobani's commitment to producing high-quality, nutritious food products.

With its fluid movements and expressive characters, the animation technique brings the story to life in a way that resonates with viewers of all ages.

The use of vibrant colors, detailed backgrounds, and thoughtful character designs contribute to the ad's overall effectiveness, making it memorable and impactful.

10. Dove: Real Beauty Sketches

In the "Real Beauty Sketches" campaign, Dove employed Gil Zamora, an FBI-trained forensic artist, to draw women as they described themselves without him seeing them.

He then created a second set of sketches based on descriptions given by strangers who had recently met the women.

The two sets of drawings were then revealed to the participants, highlighting a significant disparity: the sketches based on strangers' descriptions were more flattering and closer to reality than the women's own descriptions of themselves.

11. Burger King: 2021 rebrand

The new brand identity for Burger King, unveiled in early 2021, marked a significant shift for the fast-food giant. It emphasized a commitment to quality, simplicity, and nostalgia.

Designed by the renowned branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), the comprehensive rebrand was Burger King's first major brand overhaul in over 20 years.

It aimed to modernize the brand while paying homage to its rich history. The rebrand aims to reflect Burger King's commitment to quality food and ingredients, moving away from the artificial and processed image often associated with fast food.

By embracing its heritage and adopting a more genuine and straightforward communication style, Burger King seeks to foster a deeper connection with customers and stand out in the competitive fast-food landscape.

12. Ogilvy: Change is our lifeblood

"Change is our lifeblood" encapsulates Ogilvy's adaptive and forward-thinking ethos. This mantra speaks to the agency's commitment to innovation, creativity, and staying ahead in the ever-evolving advertising and marketing landscape.

Founded by David Ogilvy, Ogilvy & Mather (now simply Ogilvy) has long been regarded as one of the premier marketing and communication firms globally, renowned for its strategic approach to branding, advertising, and crafting compelling narratives for its clients.

‘Change is our lifeblood’ not only defines Ogilvy's approach to business and creativity but also reminds us of the advertising industry's dynamic nature.

For brands and marketers, partnering with agencies that recognize and harness the power of change is crucial in navigating the complexities of today's market landscape.

Looking for more animated advertising inspo? Check out this list of artsy animated ads that we love.

Ready to create 2D animated commercials?

You’ve seen just what can be achieved with 2D animation and realized its impact on a brand. But how to start the animation process for your own brand?

Learning how to animate can be a cinch—you can jump straight into using animation software like Linearity Move.

Linearity Move has all the advanced tools you need to create impressive and unforgettable animated commercials. But with none of the painstaking learning and work.

import, click, and animate. Effortlessly switch between Animation Mode and Design Mode. Lean on our templates and animation presets. Or simply rely on Move’s Auto Animate feature to do it all for you—

If you’d like a bit more guidance, visit the Linearity Academy to advance your skills. Get started for free below, or check out our pricing plans for professionals and teams.