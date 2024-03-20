💡 Key insights
- Looking for tips to become a better animator? Skip the slog and learn from a pro how to create animations that tell a story with impact and flair in 3 simple steps.
- Dive into structure and pacing, and then onto engagement to take your animation from zero to hero.
- The biggest hack is finding the right tool for you, so we'll explore how Linearity Move is the perfect for crafting animations that make a mark.
We know every new skill should require 10,000 hours of practice. But what if there was a way to fast-track your growth?
In animation, where the ability to tell compelling stories can significantly amplify your message, finding efficient paths to mastering the craft is a hack we're 100% here for.
We caught up with Linearity Illustrator Maddy Zoli, who shares her expert tips on creating engaging animations. Maddy shows us how to harness the capabilities of Linearity Move and bring your narratives to life, making your messages resonate more deeply with your audience.
See how you can have fun and become a more proficient animator while you’re at it.
Tip 1: organize your design
Every impactful animation is built on a strong foundation. Divide your project into key sections: text, image, and call to action (CTA). This organization helps guide your audience through your message without overwhelming them.
With Linearity Move, you can create separate layers for each section, offering precise control over the animation process and ensuring a cohesive flow of information.
Tip 2: get the timing right
The secret to maintaining viewer engagement is to unveil your message one step at a time. Animate your image and CTA to appear sequentially, allowing your audience to absorb each element fully.
Use Linearity Move's intuitive timeline feature to fine-tune the entry points of each component, crafting a narrative that unfolds at just the right pace.
Tip 3: boost your CTA
A dynamic CTA can significantly increase viewer interaction. Add a layer of excitement by incorporating interactive elements like blinking cursors or subtle animations.
Linearity Move's presets library is full of captivating animation presets that can be easily applied to your design to make your CTAs really stand out. This small but effective touch can make a big difference in audience response.
Linearity Move: your ultimate creativity hack
There's no stopping you with these animation strategies in mind. By starting with a more organized design, adjusting your timing, and getting your CTA popping you’re on your way to producing animations that look great and connect and communicate more effectively.
Ready to try new and innovative animation software? Get started with Linearity Move for free, or check out our pricing for teams.
Frequently asked questions
How do I start with Linearity Move?
Get started by creating a new Linearity Move account. Once you’re all set up, explore Linearity’s extensive educational resources on the Linearity Academy and Blog to begin animating, and bringing your ideas to life.
What's the best pacing strategy?
Utilize Linearity Move’s timeline to stagger the appearance of your elements. This pacing ensures your audience can comfortably engage with each part of your message.
How can I make my CTA more engaging?
Explore the preset animations in Linearity Move to add moving elements to your CTA, enhancing its ability to catch the viewer’s attention and encourage action.
Garreth van Niekerk
One of GQ's 'Young Creatives To Watch' and described as a "Creative Force" by the Sunday Times, author, designer and marketer Garreth van Niekerk is a contributor for Linearity in Johannesburg.