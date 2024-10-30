Samuel Jolayemi, Digital illustrator based in Nigeria Say hi to Samuel Jolayemi. He's a Nigerian illustrator based in Lagos whose passion for drawing and animation began in childhood. He pursued a degree in computer science but returned to illustration after discovering it as a viable career path. He's always keeping an eye open to find inspiration. He believes that combining observation and skills empowers designers to solve problems. His work focuses on accurate cultural references and the depiction of everyday life in Africa, especially Nigeria.

Samuel used Linearity’s software to create a digital illustration titled Lo Lota. He shares his insights into the creative process and how to stay motivated as a designer or illustrator.

"Lo Lota, as I titled this illustration, is a familiar phrase often heard by kids growing up in southwestern Nigeria. It's what parents typically say when instructing their children to get some pepper mix blended at the neighborhood blending spot. With this illustration, I aimed to capture one of those moments when a child, right in the middle of play or having fun, is suddenly interrupted by their parent's call and has to complete an errand. I hope you enjoy it!"—Samuel Jolayemi, Digital illustrator

Samuel has wanted to try out Linearity Curve for some time. He downloaded our design platform onto his iPad. Using a digital pen to create an illustration, he takes us through his creative process below.

Samuel's creative process starts with an idea, followed by sketching, refining, and finalizing the illustration using digital tools. He uses visual references and mood boards to put his compositions together.

"Once I have established an idea, I pen it down."— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

Step 1

Make a sketch

You have an idea in your head. Before you try turning it into a vector illustration, first make a sketch. I typically just get into sketching. I do the roughest sketch that I can just to form the composition.

Sketching is a crucial step in the creative process, as it helps you figure out the basic composition and perspective of your illustration.

You may need to draw a few sketches before settling on one idea. Try different characters, perspectives, and compositions. Also think about the story you're trying to tell.

💡 Keep your sketch simple to make it easy to trace in the next step.

Step 2

Define your illustration lines

Use the Pencil Tool or Brush Tool to make vector paths over your initial sketch.

The paths will determine the shapes that make up your illustration.

Step 3

Edit your vector paths

Now that you've defined your illustration lines, you can use the Node Tool to edit the paths.

This step in the process enables you to tweak shapes and round them off.

Step 4

Create your illustration color palette

Choose your colors using the Color Picker and start applying Stroke and Fill colors to your illustration.

Coloring can be an intuitive process. You don't have to plan every detail beforehand. But it helps to have a basic color palette in mind so you don't waste time trying out different colors to find ones that work together in your composition.

You can also add your background color, shadows, and some definition lines.

Step 5

Work on your background

Add your background details to help tell the story of your illustration.

I added a few simple shapes and lines to suggest gravel, along with a soccer ball. These details show the viewer that the character was busy playing soccer before he had to run his errand.

I used subdued earthy colors for the background so that it doesn't compete with the main character in the foreground.

Step 6

Add details

Most of the illustration is done, but just like the pepper mix in the picture, it still needs some spice.

Refine your illustration and add small details, like the blue badge on the character's shirt and the skin on the onions.

I didn't add too much detail to the pepper mix, though, because now I'm going to put the pot lid on. I purposefully made the lid slightly smaller so the viewer can clearly see the ingredients inside the pot.

I also tried out a colorful pattern on the pot, but I wasn't completely happy with it. So, I removed the pattern elements and tweaked the colors.

Making these kinds of adjustments at this step is a normal part of the creative process.

Step 7

Share your design

Once you're satisfied with the outcome, export your design in a shareable file format like PNG or JPEG.

Check out the final Lo Lota illustration below.

How to stay motivated to create

Your creative process may differ from Samuel’s, but you can still draw from his experience and insights for your own creativity. Let’s learn about how Samuel keeps his creative motivation high.

Maintain a daily creative routine

A creative spark can happen in a moment, but it’s actually the culmination of many observations and interactions that come together to form a new idea. Don’t underestimate the role your daily routine plays in your creative process.

Samuel's creative routine is flexible. Every day, he focuses on scheduled tasks like commissions and meetings while also dedicating time to seek inspiration and sketch ideas.

"I pretty much don't have a conventional routine."— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

Samuel suggests staying observant and drawing inspiration from the environment and other designers' work.

"Always look around you. Always observe."— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

Samuel's work is characterized by its cultural richness and emotional depth, aiming to communicate real African stories and experiences. What stands out about his illustrations is the embedded Nigerian cultural references. These include patterns, colors, social situations, food, and phrases typically encountered in southwestern Nigeria.

He aims to represent African culture authentically, using his work to shed light on cultural narratives and traditions.

"With every illustration I create, I always try to represent my people . . . I can communicate with people on the deepest level with my work."— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

Samuel’s tips for establishing a creative routine:

Observe your surroundings.

Draw inspiration from various styles and artists.

Incorporate diverse influences into your work.

Show up every day—always be creating.

Understand the fundamentals of design principles.

Stay true to yourself. Your work is your story—where you come from, where you are, and where you’re going.

"When I was younger, I was a big fan of cartoons and animation. So I always loved the styles I saw in animation, and I wanted to try to emulate them."— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

Collaborate with other creatives

Another way Samuel stays motivated to create is to learn from others through collaboration. He’s collaborated with brand designers and web developers on projects, including a fan-made website for Crocs shoes. The time he spends on commercial work varies depending on the complexity of the project and the level of detail required.

Crocs - He Thinks He's On The Team by Samuel Jolayemi. Image source: Dribbble

For him, the major difference between personal and commercial work is that commercial work involves more revisions and client input, which can alter the project's direction compared to personal projects. The challenge lies in balancing client expectations with creative vision, requiring adaptability and open communication.

Samuel creates his digital illustrations using the Adobe Creative Suite, namely Photoshop and Illustrator. He also does sketching on Procreate using an iPad Pro.

"I do most of my sketching digitally right now . . . But I wish Procreate had vector illustration tools to enhance its capabilities for on-the-go design work.”— Samuel Jolayemi , Digital illustrator

His current workflow lets him take ‘field notes’ on iPad with Procreate and then flesh them out using Adobe Illustrator on his desktop at home. Linearity Curve was a refreshing experience for him as he was able to complete his entire illustration—from idea sketch to finished work—with a digital pen on iPad.

Ready to try Linearity for yourself?

You’ve seen the amazing illustration Samuel could create his first time using Linearity Curve. Imagine what you could do?

Linearity’s software suite puts all the tools you need at your fingertips, pen tip, or mouse pointer. With seamless cross-device compatibility and a single license for both Linearity Curve and Move, you can jumpstart your creative process.

Try our design and animation platform for free by signing up below, or check out our special pricing for students, professionals, and teams.