As a creator who has to prove their capability through evidence, a business card or sales pitch may not cut it. You need to show who you are and what you can do.

Your graphic design portfolio should drive you to improve your work and keep the creative juices flowing.

You can look to fellow designers' portfolios for fresh ideas and to see what's possible for your career. There are worlds upon worlds of design books, projects, styles, layouts, and niches to explore on the internet. We've listed a few of our favorites below.

Plus, we'll share some tips on creating your portfolio to help if you're just starting out or if you're a graphic design professional looking to launch your freelance career.

Choose a hosting platform

With the help of website-building software or professional web development, you can create something unique for your online design portfolio. A personal site is a great platform to showcase your creative skills.

Best website hosting platforms for designers

There are a few options when it comes to building your online portfolio. The most professional way to go is to get a custom domain and host your personal website on a hosting platform.

Building your own site empowers you to create a bespoke online portfolio. Many designers have the skills to build and customize a website using drag-and-drop tools. But if that's not your thing, you also have the option to host your portfolio on one or a few of the many creative hubs for designers.

Graphic design portfolio platforms

There are many dedicated platforms for supporting artists and designers in getting their work out there, connecting with clients, and building community.

While the platforms listed below are somewhat customizable, this route is more limiting than building your own website.

💡 Learn more about how Cara works to protect your creative work from being used for AI training without your consent.

The ideal approach is to showcase your work on one or multiple online creative communities listed above in combination with your own website to reach as many potential clients as possible.

Image source: R Leonardi

What to include in your graphic design portfolio

Show a variety of your best work

It's the chicken before the egg situation: you need a portfolio to get work, but to build a portfolio you need work to showcase.

This is when you need to take initiative—reach out to small businesses, friends, and family members and see if you can do some work for free or create your own stuff just to share your skills.

It's a good idea to show some variety in your projects and skills. Choose the best from as diverse a range of projects if you can.

While you want to showcase a variety of work, don't put projects you're not proud of up simply for the sake of variety. Of course, you're not going to feel like every project is perfect and you'll have to have some lesser favorites up in the beginning but be sure to keep updating your site to make sure it's full of only your best work.

You could create an entirely imaginary brand just to use as an example. This is also good practice for improving your craft and experimenting.

Having the space to experiment will prepare you to deliver your best work when you're hired. You could even rebrand or create a mock project for an existing brand.

You can also participate in online design challenges to get the juices flowing.

💡 Pro tip: Keep your portfolio up to date even if you have a full-time gig and aren't necessarily looking for work. Sharing your work online will always push you to create your best work.

Make sure your contact details are easy to find and that you include links to your relevant social media platforms.

LinkedIn, Instagram, and any other places you might share your work will be a good idea. Make sure that the links work and that you show your social spaces love by keeping them up to date.

Include your bio

Share a bit more about what you do and who you are. Potential clients or employers will be more drawn to you if they can feel a connection with who you are. Your bio or about page should include:

A bit about your work and what motivates you

A bit about who you are personally and what inspires you

What makes your approach unique

A profile picture

Keep it short and impactful.

Put some love into the wording

While a graphic design portfolio is visually driven, some clever copy here and there will guide the experience of your portfolio website and help bring the visuals to life.

Create case studies

Including case studies will provide social proof of your professional experience.

A case study needs to:

Showcase a project you've completed in full

Define the "problem" of the brief

Share the thinking behind your solution

Describe the design process that led to the end result

Whether it's for visual design, brand identity, 3D interaction, UX, environmental design, or any other kind of design, including comprehensive case studies about your projects will provide important information to your potential clients.

You'll notice that some designers get away with minimal case study information in their portfolios, but the more detail you can give regarding your design process and how you solve problems, the better.

Check out the case studies below for some guidance:

Share testimonials

Along with case studies, client testimonials are a very effective way to share your credibility and build trust. Ask clients if they wouldn't mind writing or recording a short testimonial and sharing it on your portfolio website.

Share your side hustle

Showcasing your personal art projects will only give anyone who's viewing your portfolio deeper insight into who you are—and hey, you might end up getting more work based on this.

Practical tips for your online portfolio

For an effective design portfolio website, there are a few fundamentals you need to get right. Below are some basic guidelines to make sure it stands out and communicates everything necessary to keep the gigs rolling in.

Make it user-friendly

Let's start with the basics here. You don't want your portfolio to be some kind of Avante Garde labyrinth of obscure artwork. You can create a separate site for that.

Choose a layout that showcases your work with ease and simplicity. When putting it together, you can employ basic UX best practices and put yourself in the perspective of the potential client visiting your profile.

Express your identity

This is an opportunity to express your originality as a designer. Clients are always looking for something unique to bring to their brand or project in this competitive space.

So, it will serve in your favor if you can show that you have something truly authentic or a signature style to contribute.

Consider your ideal client or job

It will be hugely beneficial for your career to get clear with yourself on the kind of work you'd love to create, the types of people and companies you'd like to work with, and the range of clients you'd like to have.

Having a bit of clarity around these desires when you create your portfolio will help you decide what you'd like to showcase so you can get more of the same kinds of projects.

Be confident

The point of your portfolio is to show that you can deliver on a job. Show that you trust yourself through the wording you choose, and be confident in the pieces you choose to show.

Take the layout seriously

The layout is pretty much everything. If you have the skills, you can get creative with it, but you want to do your work justice by having it presented simply and cohesively.

A layout with a white background or muted colors works best. You can browse lots of layout options in the examples we provide below.

Don't forget the favicon

In case you don't know, the favicon is the little icon on the left-hand side of a browser tab. It's usually represented by the logo of the website.

When you don't customize this it will show up as a placeholder of whatever web builder you're using, like WordPress. This can look unfinished and unprofessional.

The favicon is another opportunity to get creative and showcase your skills as a designer with something that represents you. Remember to keep it simple as it's only about 16 x 16px in size.

Favicons in a browser tab. Image source: Google

Include your awards

If you're an award-winning graphic designer, shout about it (with humility). List the awards you've won on your site and provide details about the projects.

Include your resume

You might want to provide the option to download a PDF version of your resume. You could include it as a page on the website, too. You'll see some examples below.

Include a call to action

Make sure you're opening up a conversation with any potential clients browsing your site. Make a clear call to action to learn more, get in touch with you, or sign up to your mailing list.

Consider mobile viewing

When designing your online portfolio, keep in mind that most people might be browsing on a mobile device. Ensure your site design is responsive and the user flow works well on mobile.

Keep a blog

Including a blog on your portfolio site is an opportunity to share your thoughts, expertise, and personality. You can position yourself as a thought leader in your field through blog content and improve your discoverability online.

Professional graphic design portfolio examples

Part of growing as a designer is looking to others in the community for inspiration.

From there, you can differentiate yourself through your style what's unique about your offering.

We share some of the designer portfolios that have inspired us below.

Robby Leonardi uses interactive design to make his portfolio website an exciting, gamified experience. This is a notable example of interactive design bringing a project to life.

Robby is a freelance designer focused on illustration, design, and animation. He combines design and illustration to specialize in “illustrative design.”

When you land on the website, there are three options to view three separate resumes: an interactive resume, an illustration portfolio, and a design portfolio. Segmenting a portfolio like this makes for simple browsing.

Image source: Robby Leonardi

The interactive resume is inspired by the classic Super Mario game and is a personal project of Robby's.

As you scroll down, the character (Super Mario-ified Robby supposedly) passes through each level, communicating a section of information about his skills and personal details.

Once you arrive at the end, you're given the option to send Robby a message via email.

This designer portfolio showcases:

Taking initiative by creating a personal project. Maintaining brand consistency through theme and demonstrating a distinct style. Creating an engaging user experience. The designer's personality and interests.

Want to get your fun on? Download one of our free design templates below to try a quirky style like Robby's.

Aries Moross is an illustrator, art director, designer, and keynote speaker. This portfolio exemplifies a distinct style coming together in a captivating theme.

You're met with large text tickers linked to some of Moross' major projects when you first land on the site. But as you scroll down, you'll see tiled images showcasing Moross' work—most often based on colorful doodle patterns.

Image source: Aries Moross

Once you click on a tile image, you’re taken to the project page, where there's ample visual evidence of their work and a short description.

Image source: Aries Moross

The project descriptions aren’t exactly in-depth case studies, but the visual layout is eye-catching and worth drawing inspiration from.

The + symbol in the top right corner of the website reveals a menu that breaks down the projects into themed segments, which is a good idea to help guide potential clients toward work within the particular category they might be searching for.

Image source: Aries Moross

There's also a link to the Studio Moross shop, which is an extra revenue stream. You might want to think of what you could sell in your own online shop as part of your freelance design business strategy.

Image source: Aries Moross

Gavin Strange is a director and designer with a rich and diverse spread of work. He's a creative all-rounder with many side projects to be inspired by, from his book to music projects and more.

Gavin’s site shows how a professional who works for an agency can use their portfolio to store and share their creative work from both day job and "moonlighting."

This is a place of personal creativity, which has its very own name—“Jam Factory.” You can also create a unique name for your portfolio to make it stand out.

The landing page of Jam Factory gives a succinct description of who Gavin is, making use of clever copy and guiding the viewer through a story of who he is, where he’s been, what he’s done.

Image source: Jam Factory

There are calls to action everywhere—have a look at how discreetly they're woven in to make an impact without being nagging.

Strange uses words in conjunction with visuals to bring his portfolio to life and guide the viewer.

The profile on his portfolio website reads, “Graphic artist Anthony Burrill combines a knack for simplicity that packs a punch with analog craft skills and powerful, positive messages.”

The layout and flow of his website capture the essence of Anthony's work. When you scroll through, each project is presented in a simple gallery view on a white background. The minimalist style of the website helps keep the focus on the work itself.

Once the image is clicked on, a comprehensive written and visual description is provided.

💡 Top tip from this portfolio: The way each project is presented so clearly can really be learned from. Have a look at this video showcase of Burrill's " The way each project is presented so clearly can really be learned from. Have a look at this video showcase of Burrill's " Work Hard and Be Nice to People " project.

Think about how you can combine the theme, layout, and messaging in your portfolio to reflect your design style.

Marioly’s romantic, fairytale-esque website exemplifies how storytelling and a cohesive theme can be woven into a captivating personal brand, and the many business opportunities available through design work.

When you land on the page, you’re presented with a few images that capture the essence of Marioly’s style. This is encapsulated in a line of copy that reads “finding beauty in the unexpected.”

Image source: Maria Marie

Following this is a bio that’s just as enchanting as the rest of the site. Her use of wording mirrors the sense of romance in the visual identity of her portfolio.

Image source: Maria Marie

If you explore some more, you’ll find that Marioly also offers online courses and creative mentoring. She sells Lightroom presets and even has a blog on her site.

These are all noteworthy ideas you might want to integrate into your portfolio for creative expression and business opportunities.

💡 Top tip from this portfolio: The more you can express about who you are and the more ways you can find to add value, the more work opportunities and creative satisfaction you’ll have.

MR Bingo is, according to his website, an “artist, speaker, and twat.” This is a good example of a bio that clearly states what you can expect from the designer.

His full bio reveals that he was a commercial illustrator for 15 years working with clients such as The New Yorker, The Guardian, TIME, CH4, The Mighty Boosh & The New York Times. But, the portfolio also states that “an archive of the thousands of illustrations from this period doesn’t exist online because he got bored once in a motorhome and deleted his entire portfolio website.”

Image source: MR Bingo

It's a pretty edgy portfolio that positions MR Bingo as an artist who has moved on from the days of his client illustration work, but you'll find that he links to some of his earlier client work, too.

💡 Top tip from this portfolio: You can create a separate artist’s portfolio for yourself as an artist in addition to your professional portfolio for your client design work.

Julie Bonnemoy’s portfolio is straightforward. No fluff.

Image source: Julie Bonnmoye

Once you scroll, you see large tiles showcasing her best or most recent work. There are only two menu items: Projects and About. All the information the potential client needs to decide whether to hire Bonnemoy is easily accessible.

Bonnemoy brings the portfolio to life with animations and videos.

This is an example of how the Behance platform can successfully be used in its most simplistic form, allowing the work to speak for itself.

On Behance, you'll have an About tile on the left with all the contact details your potential customer needs. On the right, you can showcase your best work to win them over.

Image source: Anna Dunn on Behance

💡 Top tip from this profile: You can use Behance in combination with a personal portfolio website. Include a link to the website in your bio, as Dunn has.

This is a simple portfolio of a younger designer hosted on Crevado.

Larson provides a bio on the landing page and showcases her variety of work well. From UX/UI design to marketing, personal art, and logos, this is a good portfolio to get some guidance from if you're just starting yours up.

It also gives you good idea of what to expect if you're curious about using Crevado.

Tobias Van Schneider is a designer working at the intersection of digital product design and graphic design. He founded HOVS design studio, which worked with NASA on the brand identity for their 2020 Mars Rover Launch.

Image source: Van Schneider

Van Schneider has worked with some of the most well-known brands in the world, so his portfolio is a good place for any graphic designer to get inspiration. He even did a stint as art director for Spotify.

The projects in this portfolio are presented in an easy one-page scroll-down layout. The visuals for each project lazyload with eye-catching animations to keep the viewer engaged.

An important marketing channel for Van Schneider is his newsletter. His newsletter has an audience of 30,000+ and is worth signing up for to get industry-related insights.

Image source: Van Schneider

Consider working on an email marketing strategy and adding a newsletter sign-up CTA on your portfolio site.

Pawel Nolbert is a visual artist and image-maker who explores color, expression, and visual languages.

Image source: Pawel Nolbert

Nolbert's portfolio is inspiring if you're a graphic designer who wants to stay true to your visual arts roots. Like Nolbert, you can make your mark on brands with your signature style.

Image source: Pawel Nolbert

Nolbert's vibrant designs speak loudly against the clean design of the website.

💡 You can build your portfolio around your signature style instead of a variety of design styles. This will lead to more opportunities with similar expectations, enabling you to perfect your craft.

Goodman is an illustrator, muralist, environmental designer, and through-and-through artist with an inspiring personal brand that communicates positive messaging.

When landing on the site, you're greeted with a lively, interactive illustration.

0:00 / 0:07 1×

If you explore further, you'll find all kinds of ideas for how to present your projects and possibly turn your design work into a personal brand.

Goodman's About page is straightforward and mentions the impressive big brands he's worked with, showcasing social proof of his work quality and demand.

💡 Top tip from this portfolio: You can use your design work to communicate a message that's important to you and weave this consistently throughout your portfolio.

This portfolio is pretty mind-blowing. The homepage features an interactive photograph of the designer duo that reveals different poses when you hover over them or scroll.

This is a combined portfolio site for "agency directors turned hands-on designers" Anton Repponen and Irene Pereyra.

Many designers collaborate by creating duos and collectives, so having a site together with your partners will increase your reach and chances of getting work.

Consider using icons or an infographic style to visually communicate information about yourself, as Anton & Irene has done to highlight their achievements.

There are also a number of case studies on this website, so if you're looking for some comprehensive case study guidance, check it out.

Online communities for graphic design

Whether you're a design student or have been in the game for decades, every creative needs a place to connect and engage with a like-minded community.

Check out these graphic design communities if you're looking for an online space to connect and share your work:

GDF is one of the oldest and biggest graphic design forums around with over 20k members. The community is very active, significantly large and consists of a variety of general categories that can help you with whatever it is that’s bothering you.

Designer Hangout is a dedicated, invite-only network of UX designers and researchers who discuss trends, give advice, share stories, uncover insights, and even connect in-person. If you’re into UX, you need to join.

This is a popular community graphic design website where you can find answers to your questions and discussions quickly. The community is long running with membership in the thousands and constant new posts regarding trends and updates. In addition, the forum is split into useful sub-sections, so you can discuss design, get development help for any web programming language, or find what you need.

Your next step as a designer

Building and maintaining your designer portfolio is an exciting, ongoing endeavor. The more love and attention you give it, the more likely you are to get work that's aligned with what you truly want to do—which is why we're in this game to start with, right?

Stay inspired, keep creating, and use your portfolio to branch out your revenue streams.

If you haven't already, check out our new and innovative design and animation software, Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. These two platforms work together seamlessly to bring your static designs to life, and they're integrated with other design software like Figma.

"I love using tools and features powered by AI, like Linearity Curve's Background Removal tool. These features are useful to speed up production, leaving more time for the creative process."—Maddy Zoli, Senior Designer at Linearity

You can start for free below, or check out our pro and teams pricing plans. We also offer special pricing for students and teachers.

Do I need a graphic design portfolio? A graphic design portfolio site can aid your freelance business strategy. You can also broaden into teaching elements like online courses and add marketing elements like a newsletter. You can include personal content creation in the form of a blog on your personal website as well. Your website essentially becomes an online studio representing your business. Graphic designers need a portfolio to showcase their work and gain potential clients or jobs. Your portfolio is an opportunity to share your design experience and give potential leads an idea of your design style.