In animation, a keyframe indicates a particular moment in time when a major change happens. This could be a change in an element’s properties, like:

Position

Opacity

Rotation

Size

Shape

Color

Etc.

Using animation software like Adobe After Effects , you can add keyframes to elements on the Timeline to create dynamic movement and effects. You can add keyframes automatically or manually, depending on the movement and effects you want to apply.

After Effects allows you to add one keyframe at a time applied to a particular layer property. But we'll show you how Linearity Move's revolutionary Animate Mode empowers you to automatically create multiple keyframes by arranging your elements over time.

Step 1

Open your After Effects Project

Start a new After Effects Project or open an existing one. Select your Composition.

Step 2

Change properties over time

In your Timeline, open the element you want to animate and unfurl the Transform dropdown.

Click the Time-Vary Stopwatch icon next to a property (such as Position). This will automatically create the first keyframe at the Current Time Indicator.

Move the Current Time Indicator to the next position and move the element.

Another keyframe will be created on the Timeline. After Effects will animate the element between these two keyframes as it moves from Position 1 to Position 2.

Each time you make a change to that property while the Stopwatch is running, new keyframes will be created to indicate motion. You can also add keyframes manually by clicking on the diamond-shaped Keyframe icon on the left of the Stopwatch.

To reset all the keyframes for a particular property, simply click on the Stopwatch icon again to untoggle it. This will remove all the keyframes you created for that property.

To move a keyframe, simply click and drag it on the Timeline.

How to add keyframes in Linearity Move

Let’s look at how easy it is to automatically create keyframes in Linearity Move .

Open your Linearity Move Project and make sure Animate Mode is toggled on.

Arrange your elements over time

No need to toggle any stopwatches in your Timeline Layers. You can move, resize, rotate, and change elements directly on your canvas.

Linearity Move will automatically create multiple keyframes each time you change different elements’ particular properties.

Pro tip: Use Linearity Move's Auto Animate feature to create your entire animation in one click.

Ready for easy animation?

Keyframing is fundamental to animation. Whether you’re creating social media posts, online ads, or explainer videos, you must learn how to create and use keyframes to add motion.

Linearity Move empowers you to animate intuitively. You can switch between Design Mode and Animate Mode to create elements and then animate them visually on your canvas.

You also have the power to edit motion and add effects, just like you would in After Effects.

Frequently asked questions

What is a keyframe in animation? A keyframe marks a specific point in time where a significant change occurs in an element's properties, like position, opacity, rotation, size, shape, or color. Keyframes are used to create dynamic movements and effects in animation.

How do I move a keyframe on the Timeline in After Effects? To move a keyframe, simply click and drag it along the Timeline to adjust the timing of your animation.