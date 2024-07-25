In Design mode in Linearity Move, you can create new vector elements and static designs, or change the properties of an element for your whole animation.

In this section, you’ll learn how to access Design mode, as well as how to use Linearity Move’s various features and tools to customize your own unique animations.

You can learn more about the differences between Design mode and Animate mode here.

Design mode is one of the two editing modes in Linearity Move. You can only access Design mode if you’re in the Scene View. When you open the Scene view, you’ll be in Animate Mode by default. Click the toggle at the top left of the Timeline to switch to Design mode.

You’ll know you’re in Design mode if the toggle at the top left of the Timeline is highlighting “Design”.