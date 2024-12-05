In Animate mode in Linearity Move, you can turn your static designs into dynamic motion graphics, or create your own animations from scratch.

In this section, you’ll learn how to access Animate mode, as well as how to use Linearity Move’s various features and tools to create your own unique animations.

You can learn more about the differences between Animate mode and Design mode here.

Animate mode is default editing mode in Linearity Move. You can activate Animate mode in three different ways.

Double-click on a scene in the Timeline to activate Animate mode. Click “Edit Scene” at the bottom of the Canvas to activate Animate mode. If you’re in Design mode, click the toggle at the top left of the Timeline to switch to Animate mode.

You’ll know you’re in Animate mode if the toggle at the top left of the Timeline is highlighting “Animate”.