Some say GIF is dead. We say: Long live GIF.

GIFs enable you to convey reactions and feelings in a way that emoji, stickers, and text just can't. If a picture paints a thousand words, then a GIF says so much more.

Savvy brands use animation in their social media marketing, newsletters, and more. Exporting animations in the GIF file format can help ensure smaller file sizes that won't clutter inboxes.

There may be an almost infinite amount of ready-made GIFs out there for you to trawl through, but do you know what's better? Making your very own on-brand GIFs.

You can make GIFs from videos or static images. There are a few ways to create GIF images from scratch on a phone, or you can use Linearity Move.

With a few simple steps, you can make animated GIFs and add a personal touch to your content. In this post, we’ll show you how to create a looping GIF for your website, social media posts, email signatures, and more.



How to make a GIF in Linearity Move

With Linearity Move's powerful animation design software, you can create stunning branded marketing assets that move and ignite your audience.

💡 With Linearity Move's Auto Animate feature, it's easy to get started with animation, even if you don't have any experience in animating marketing assets.

You can export any of your animations as high-quality animated GIFs. Here's how.

Step 1

Go to the main menu item and select Export.

Step 2

The Export modal will appear. Choose the .gif file format from the dropdown.

Step 3

Tap the Export button at the bottom of the modal and choose the file location where you'd like to save your GIF.

What makes a good GIF?

If you're aiming for a sleek, professional look for branding purposes or for an online portfolio, exporting in GIF is probably not your best bet.

GIF is for you if you're after a charmingly retro low-res effect. Here are some general tips to make sure your GIF game is on point:

Make the design fun and eye-catching

Your GIF must grab the audience’s attention to do its job. Keep the design lively and engaging to ensure users don’t just scroll straight past.

Make sure your GIFs are mobile-compatible

Design your GIFs with mobile users in mind so they don’t interfere with UX on a smaller screen. Square GIFs are your safest bet for easy mobile integration.

Keep your GIFs visually consistent

Don’t overload your audience with a smörgåsbord of styles and themes. Make sure the design of your GIFs is in line with your visual brand identity as a whole.

Be mindful of accessibility

Bear in mind that bright colors and flashing movements can be a sensory overload for some users, especially those with conditions like photosensitive epilepsy.

When in doubt, tone it down.

Squeeze in those pop culture references

GIFs are a great way to demonstrate your pop culture know-how and appeal to a broad internet audience. Using current trends and viral moments will keep your content fresh and relevant.

With these tips in mind, let's look at a few ways to create your own GIFs.

How to make a GIF on your phone

Most smartphones have built-in features that enable you to create basic GIFs without downloading any advanced tools.

iPhone

On your iPhone, you can easily create a GIF from an image by turning a Live Photo into a looping video format.

Creating a GIF from a Live Photo

Use your iPhone's camera app to take a Live Photo. Make sure the Live Photo option is enabled (the icon looks like a target and should be illuminated). Open the Photos app and find the Live Photo you want to turn into a GIF. Tap on the photo to view it, then swipe up on the photo to reveal the Effects menu. Select either the "Loop" or "Bounce" effect. "Loop" will make your Live Photo play in a continuous loop, while "Bounce" will make the photo play forward and then reverse. The Live Photo will automatically save with the chosen effect applied. You can find it in the "Animated" album in your Photos app. Use the Share button (the square with an arrow pointing up) to share the GIF via message, email, or social media.

Creating a GIF using Shortcuts app

If not already installed, download the Shortcuts app from the App Store. Open the Shortcuts app and tap on the "Gallery" tab at the bottom. Search for the "Make GIF" shortcut, or create a new shortcut for GIF creation if it's not available. Add it to "My Shortcuts" by tapping on "Add Shortcut." To create a GIF from a video, go to "My Shortcuts," tap on the "Make GIF" shortcut, then select the video you want to convert from your Photos app. The shortcut will process the video into a GIF format. The newly created GIF will be saved in your Photos app, where you can view, edit further if necessary, or share it.

Android

On Android devices, you can make GIFs from pre-existing images in your Gallery or from scratch when taking a video.

From the Gallery

Open your Image Gallery. Choose the series of images you want to turn into a GIF by using a long press to select multiple images at once. Tap More, then press the Create button and choose GIF. Review and edit the GIF before saving or sharing.

From the camera

Open the camera app and select Settings in the top left corner. Find the Swipe Shutter Button To setting and select Create GIF from the dropdown menu. When taking a photo, simply swipe down on the shutter button to start the GIF and release it when you want it to end.

Note that these steps can vary depending on the version of the Android operating system and your phone's brand, as different manufacturers might have slightly different Gallery apps or options.

How to make a GIF in Photoshop

You can use Adobe Photoshop to create GIFs from a series of still image frames.

Choose your starting image files, which can be video frames, animation frames, or still photographs. You can also choose to use a short video as your starting material. Open up Photoshop and click on File > Load Layers. Choose at least two images to add them as separate layers to an image stack. Go to Window and click Timeline, then click on Create Frame Animation. In the right corner of the Timeline panel, click Make Frames From Layers to separate the images into individual frames. Press Play to preview your animation, and edit the order by dragging the frames around. When it’s ready, go to the Repeat menu and set the animation to Loop Forever. Export it by selecting File > Export > Save for Web (Legacy). Now it’s ready to save and share.

How to make a GIF in Canva

Canva is a popular choice for all sorts of basic animation technology.

Head to the Canva GIF maker and upload your source images or video. Browse their pre-made templates, themes, colors, and styles for design inspiration. Edit and trim the frames to your liking, and customize your design with the stock images, stickers, illustrations, and other graphics available. When it’s done, click Share, then Download, and choose GIF as your file type.

How to make a GIF on Giphy

Giphy is an intuitive GIF maker and sharing platform. You can also use this platform to optimize and compress GIFs.

Upload a video by clicking Choose File, using the drag and drop function, or entering a YouTube or other video URL. Your starting video should have a file size under 100MB and be less than 15 seconds long. Trim the video to the desired length by using the sliding toggles. Play around with the app’s functions and edit your GIF with captions, stickers, effects, and other decorations. You can also add tags to make your GIF easier to find, toggle between making it public or keeping it private, and add a source URL to credit the original video. When you’re done, just hit Create GIF.

How to make a GIF on Discord

Select an animation software that suits your design needs. Adobe Photoshop is ideal for frame-by-frame animations, while Adobe After Effects suits more complex motion graphics. Linearity Move software provides a happy medium between sophistication and user-friendliness. Design your GIF considering Discord's casual and engaging nature. Aim for humor, information, or striking visuals that align with the brand's voice. In Photoshop, use the ‘Save for Web (Legacy)’ option. In After Effects, render the video first, then convert it to GIF format using Adobe Media Encoder. In Linearity Move, simply Choose Export and select the option GIF. Upload your GIF directly in a Discord chat or server by clicking the "+" button next to the message box and selecting your GIF file.

How to make a GIF for Instagram

Determine the purpose of your GIF based on your Instagram audience—whether it's educational, promotional, or just for fun. Use a tool like Adobe After Effects for detailed animations or a simpler tool like Canva for straightforward GIFs. Keep the duration under 30 seconds to comply with Instagram’s specifications. Ensure your GIF's file size is under 15 MB. If necessary, use a tool like EZGif to compress the file. Convert your GIF into a video file using GIPHY’s GIF to Video converter or a similar tool. Upload the video file to Instagram as you would with any other video post or story.

Go ahead and GIF it a go

See how easy it is to make an animated GIF? There are so many ways to make your own GIF using different types of content as your source material.

Play around with the different options to find the platform that suits your needs best, and start getting creative with your GIF game. You’ll be livening up your blog content, social media posts, and visual branding in no time.

Check out our Academy for more ways to incorporate animation into your content. We offer free resources to learn how to create designs and animations in a few clicks.

What's more, you can use any of our 3,000+ design templates, so you don't have to start from scratch.

Ready to try new and innovative animation design software? Get started with Linearity Move for free below, or check out our special pricing for Pros and Teams.

Frequently asked questions

What's a GIF, and what should I use it for? A GIF is an animated file format that can display individual frames from images or a video as a single looping video. GIFs can also be static images. The file extension .gif stands for Graphic Interchange Format, and these handy compressed files have been around since the 1980s. (Sidebar to discuss pronunciation: officially it’s pronounced ‘jif’ with a soft G like giraffe, but rules were made to be broken, so if the hard G just makes more sense to you, we’re not judging). GIFs can be used in all sorts of online contexts, and are especially valuable for people and companies who want to build a brand personality, engage with their audience, and create eye-catching content. Making your own animated GIF files is a fun way to personalize your content and quickly communicate exactly what you’re trying to say. We know that using motion graphics is a great way to build a strong brand identity, and personalized GIFs can help you do just that.

Can I make a GIF from any video or photo? Yes, you can create a GIF from any video or series of photos. Most GIF-making tools and apps allow you to upload videos or images and then select specific sections or frames to turn into a GIF.

What tools are needed to create a GIF? You can use a variety of tools depending on your platform: Smartphones: Built-in features in the photos or camera app, or third-party apps like GIPHY Cam or ImgPlay.

Computers: Software like Adobe Photoshop for frame-by-frame editing or Adobe After Effects for animated GIFs.

Online: Websites like GIPHY, EZGif, or Imgur's Video to GIF tool.

How do I optimize GIFs for social media? Different platforms have different specifications, such as file size limits and dimensions. Generally, you should: Keep the GIF under 15 seconds to ensure it loops smoothly.

Reduce the resolution or frame rate to lower the file size.

Use editing tools to compress the GIF without significantly losing quality.

What are some common uses of GIFs? GIFs are widely used for entertainment, advertising, tutorials, and as reactions or expressions in digital communications. They help convey emotions, actions, or messages in a dynamic format that's more engaging than static images.

Are GIFs copyrighted? Yes, like any other form of media, GIFs can be subject to copyright laws. Always ensure you have the right to use the content of a GIF, especially if you are using images or videos created by someone else.

How do I share a GIF once I've created it? Most platforms support direct uploads of GIF files. On platforms that do not support GIFs (like Instagram), you may need to convert the GIF into a video file before uploading. You can also share GIFs directly through messaging apps or embed them on websites and blogs.

Can I add text or stickers to my GIFs? Yes, many GIF creation tools allow you to add text, stickers, filters, and other elements to your GIFs during the editing process. This can help make the GIF more informative or entertaining.

What should I consider when choosing frames for a GIF? Choose frames that capture the essential movement or expression. Too many frames can make the GIF large and slow to load, while too few may not clearly convey the action or emotion.