Bored with bland icons? You deserve better than forgettable symbols that leave users scratching their heads. Time to unleash the power of custom icons that grab attention, spark understanding, and guide users like a friendly GPS.

"Good icons should be more like road signs than illustrations, easily comprehensible, and not cluttered with extraneous detail."—Susan Kare, a graphic designer known for her pioneering work at Apple

💡 Here's what you'll need:



• Design software: preferably a vector-based program like

• Sketchpad and pencils: for initial brainstorming and sketching out ideas.

• Research materials: access to resources for inspiration and understanding the context of the icon’s use.

• Computer with adequate specifications: We're using a Macbook for this tutorial. : preferably a vector-based program like Linearity Curve : for initial brainstorming and sketching out ideas.: access to resources for inspiration and understanding the context of the icon’s use.: We're using a Macbook for this tutorial.

We'll break down the icon creation process into easy-to-follow steps. Soon, you'll be churning out iconic masterpieces that are seriously smart and helpful.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Icons like the 'hamburger' menu, the magnifying glass for search, and the home icon have become universal symbols in digital navigation.

Ready to start our icon design tutorial? Get your pencils and digital pen.

💡 Hack it: Did you know that Iconator is a gallery inside Linearity Curve with over Did you know that Iconator is a gallery inside Linearity Curve with over 80,000 royalty-free icons that you can use as icon templates? We promise we won't tell anyone your secret.

Step 1

Icon research and inspiration

Looking at diverse source material for inspiration is a good idea.

Research some imagery online and offline for inspiration. In this tutorial, we're focusing on creating a kawaii-themed icon. Kawaii, a Japanese term meaning "cute," is taking the world by storm. Its playful charm and whimsical vibes are popping up everywhere, from phone apps to fashion.

Why kawaii? Their bright colors, rounded shapes, and simple designs make it easy to communicate positive emotions. No wonder they're popular in apps, websites, and branding for younger audiences.

Notice the fluffy characters, pastel palettes, and playful shapes that make kawaii characters so charming.

Hand drawing icons, especially in the kawaii style, involves a few basic steps. But the most important is letting your creativity fly and enjoying the process.

Kawaii icon design tips

Start simple: begin with basic shapes like circles and squares. These simple shapes are the foundations of your kawaii icon. Emphasize key features: for kawaii designs, focus on cute, exaggerated features like large eyes or rounded shapes. Create variations: Sketch multiple versions of your icon. Experiment with different expressions and proportions to find the best design. Aim for clarity: Remember, icons should be recognizable in small sizes. Keep your design simple and avoid clutter. Refine your sketch: Once you have a concept you like, clean up the sketch, defining lines and shapes more clearly. This will be your guide for the digital design phase.

Step 2

Start a new document

Open Linearity Curve and select New Document, then choose your Artboard size template.

We selected the Mac App icon size for this tutorial, but you'll also see other suitable sizes in the New Document section.

You may wonder about the ideal icon size. In truth, size is somewhat flexible when working with vectors, as they maintain high quality at any scale, even larger sizes.

However, it's essential to remember a key rule in icon design: your icon should fit within a square.

If you prefer working with predefined sizes, consider these standard dimensions:

Size Width x Height Small 16 x 16px, 24 x 24px, 32 x 32px Medium 48 x 48px, 64 x 64px Large 96 x 96px, 128 x 128px Extra Large 256 x 256px, 512 x 512px

Create a new layer in the Layers Tab on the left.

Step 3

Draw your base shape

Now, you can create your icon. One option is to try the Auto Trace feature.

Linearity Curve's Auto Trace feature converts any raster image (.jpeg or .png, for example) into vector artwork.

But for this tutorial, we're creating our icon using Curve's drawing tools to create our kawaii-inspired Pokéball from the anime series Pokémon.

Starting with the Shape Tool, select the Oval Button from the shape menu that appears in the Toolbar. Want a shortcut? Simply press O on your keyboard to activate Oval Shape Tool.

Draw a big circle on your Artboard. Hold down Shift on your keyboard while dragging your cursor to create a perfect circle.

Then, change the Fill color to that distinctive Pokéball shade of red.

Next, add a thick black Stroke around your red circle. We set the Stroke Width to 50pt.

Add a Line Shape horizontally across the circle's diameter. Linearity automatically sets the line thickness to the same Stroke Width that was last used, which is handy.

💡 Learn more about how to use the Stroke and Fill functions in this tutorial.

Now, add another smaller circle in the middle of that line and make the Fill white.

You may need to move it up in the Layer menu so that it appears on top of the other elements. This is the closure hole of the Pokéball.

Add another plain black circle centered on top, aligned with its center point, to make the button.

Step 4

Draw the kawaii face

Draw a white circle slightly smaller than the red base circle and toggle Stroke off. Adjust the upper path nodes of the white circle so that it only reaches the middle black line.

Then, move the white half-circle shape's layer lower down, so that the button and closure appears above the white circle.

Add two small black circles for the eyes of your kawaii face.

This is where your icon comes to life. Add distinctive kawaii elements such as eye sparkles, cheerful pink cheeks, and rounded shapes.

But try to keep the design simple and readable at small sizes.

For the eye sparkles, add two small circles to the one eye. Use the Selection Tool in Multi Select Mode to select both of these small white circles, then choose Duplicate Mode and drag and drop them on the other eye.

Use the Line Shape Tool to draw a straight line for the small mouth.

Then, use the Node Tool to curve the line and make a classic kawaii smiling mouth.

Add rosy cheeks to keep things at their peak cuteness, using the Brush Tool. Set the Brush's Stroke with a wide bristle, and choose a pink shade for the Stroke color.

Under the Appearance section in the Style Tab, slide the Blur to about 45pt.

Step 5

Export and share your kawaii icon design

The final and crucial step in your design process is exporting your artwork. Always refer to your project's specific guidelines or requirements, particularly when designing icons for various digital platforms.

Go to the File menu, select Export, and choose the file format. And there you have it: your very own freshly minted icon.

Icons are typically saved as .svg files, a format widely supported by web browsers and vector design tools.

You're an icon (maker)

Congrats, you've officially crafted a miniature marvel, a kawaii icon that speaks volumes in pixels. But you've only scratched the surface—there are so many different types of icons you can create with Linearity Curve.

And besides our large Iconator library of free icons and vector graphics, you can also browse and use Unsplash stock images inside Linearity Curve. These built-in resources make it easy and convenient to find traceable images for icon design.

Another feature that can help you make icons in a jiffy is our Background Removal tool. It lets you drop any raster image into Linearity Curve and remove the background with content-aware AI.

Are you ready to try new and innovative graphic design software to bring your images to life?

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Frequently asked questions

Do I need advanced design skills to create icons? Not necessarily. While having a background in design can be beneficial, icon design is accessible to beginners too. With tools like Linearity Curve, you can start creating icons using basic design principles and gradually build your skills. The key is to start simple, understand the fundamentals, and practice regularly.

Why should icons fit into a square shape? Icons should ideally fit into a square shape because it ensures consistency and scalability across different platforms and sizes. A square aspect ratio guarantees that the icon maintains its integrity and recognizability, whether scaled up for a billboard or down for a mobile app.

What is the best file format for icons? The most widely recommended format for icons is .svg (Scalable Vector Graphics). .svg's are perfect for icons as they are scalable without losing quality, ensuring your icons look crisp and clear on any screen size. Plus, .svg's are supported by most design tools and web platforms.

How important is color in icon design? Color plays a crucial role in icon design. It can convey mood, distinguish icons from one another, and ensure accessibility. When selecting colors, consider contrast, brand guidelines, and cultural connotations. Linearity Curve offers a range of color tools to help you pick the perfect palette.

Can I use Linearity Curve for professional icon design? Absolutely. Linearity Curve is equipped with advanced features that cater to both amateur and professional designers. It supports vector graphics, offers a comprehensive toolset, and allows for detailed customization, making it suitable for professional icon design projects.

How can I ensure my icons are user-friendly? To ensure your icons are user-friendly, focus on clarity, simplicity, and consistency. Test your icons with different user groups and in various contexts to ensure they are intuitive and easily recognizable. Linearity Curve’s flexibility allows you to make quick adjustments based on user feedback.

What resources are available for learning icon design on Linearity Curve? Linearity Curve offers various resources, including tutorials, blog posts, and community forums. These resources cover everything from basic design principles to advanced techniques in icon design. Engaging with the Linearity Curve community can also provide valuable insights and inspiration.

How can I stay updated with the latest trends in icon design? Staying updated with design trends is key in icon design. Follow design blogs, subscribe to newsletters, and join design communities. Platforms like Dribbble and Behance are great for seeing the latest trends. Linearity Curve’s blog also regularly features articles on current design trends.

Are there specific guidelines for app icon design? Yes, app icons have specific guidelines, especially for iOS and Android. These guidelines cover aspects like size, simplicity, and use of color. It’s crucial to familiarize yourself with these guidelines to ensure your app icon is effective and meets platform standards.