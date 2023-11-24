An illustration is a visual representation or interpretation of an idea, concept, story, or subject matter. It’s typically created through drawing, painting, or other visual media. Illustrations are often used in various forms—books, magazines, advertisements, websites, and more—to enhance or clarify content, convey information, tell a story, or simply provide aesthetic appeal.

There is a wide range of illustration styles , from highly realistic and detailed drawings to abstract and stylized images. They can be created using traditional art techniques, such as pencil, ink, watercolor, and acrylic, or through digital means using software and graphic design tools .

Illustrators use their creativity and artistic skills to communicate ideas and concepts visually. Their work can be found in children's books , editorial illustrations, technical manuals, fashion design, product packaging, and much more.

Key Trends in illustration * The majority of artist or illustrator positions, at 64%, can be found in the private sector, reflecting the prevalence of creative roles in privately owned businesses and organizations. * The illustration workforce comprises of 2.2 million people, growing by 3.58%. * Artist or illustrator positions are distributed across various employer sizes, with 27% working for companies with 1,000 to 10,000 employees, signifying a substantial presence in mid-sized organizations. * Individuals working in the Illustration field had an average wage of $65,031 annually, which had grown by 6.06%. * 36.4% of marketing specialists use unique arts in their strategy.

General illustration statistics and trends

Illustration has evolved from traditional forms like painting and drawing to encompass a variety of styles and techniques, including digital art, vector graphics , and 3D rendering.

As technology advances, the boundaries of what is possible in illustration continue to expand, offering artists new tools and opportunities for creative expression.

In 2021, there were 2,538 degrees awarded in Illustration, marking a 0.51% decline from previous years​​.1 For illustration, the median in-state public tuition was $7,120 in 2021, which had not changed from the previous year. The median out-of-state private tuition was $39,975, a 2.69% increase​​​​.1 Individuals working in the Illustration field had an average wage of $65,031 annually, which had grown by 6.06%​​.1 The illustration workforce comprises of 2.2 million people, growing by 3.58%.1 The average age of employees in this field is 41.1 years, indicating a 0.489% increase​​​​.1 The highest concentrations of USA Illustration degree recipients in 2021 were in New York, NY, Savannah, GA, and Pasadena, CA. The most commonly awarded degree in this field was a bachelor's degree​​.1 The Savannah College of Art and Design awarded the most degrees in Illustration in the US. However, the American Academy of Art College and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design had the highest percentage of degrees awarded in Illustration​​.1 The most common sector offering Illustration programs was private not-for-profit, 4-year or above institutions, with 45 such institutions and 1,571 degrees​​​​.1 The American Academy of Art College had the highest percentage of degrees awarded in Illustration at 38.2%. New York County, NY, Chatham County, GA, and Los Angeles County, CA, had the most degrees awarded. Fairfield County, CT, Salt Lake County, UT, and Riverside County, CA showed the fastest growth in degrees awarded​​​​​​.1 The most common occupations for those with Visual and Performing Arts degrees, which include Illustration, were graphic designers , elementary and middle school teachers, and postsecondary teachers.1 The primary industry employing these majors was elementary and secondary schools, with internet publishing, broadcasting, and web search portals being the highest-paying industries​​​​​​.1 The most common degrees awarded in Illustration were bachelor's, associate's, and master's degrees. Most degree holders in the field were female (74.7%), and the most common race or ethnicity group awarded degrees were White students (1,170 degrees)​​​​​​.1

A nuanced understanding emerges from the latest statistics illustrating education and employment. The slight decline in degrees awarded, juxtaposed against the static in-state tuition and rising out-of-state private tuition, mirrors the cautious investment in arts education.



Intriguingly, the illustration workforce grew significantly, not deterred by these educational costs, complemented by a notable increase in average wages. This growth reflects the USA sector's resilience and the potential for rewarding careers.



The demographic and geographic distribution of degree recipients, notably concentrated in key urban areas and predominantly female, highlights both the diversity and the specific hubs of opportunity within the field. This information is invaluable for marketers and designers, offering a clear picture of the current and potential trends in the Illustration industry.

Among non-US students earning a degree in Visual and Performing Arts, Korea was the most common country of origin, with 26,724 degree recipients​​.1 Critical and distinctive skills necessary for the Illustration field include managing material and financial resources, instructing, and social perceptiveness, among others​​.1 The most common combination of race or ethnicity and sex among bachelor's degree recipients in Illustration was White females, with 767 degrees awarded, followed by non-resident foreign females (228 degrees) and White males (212 degrees)​​.1 The US's highest paying public use micro areas (PUMAs) for Visual and Performing Arts majors included Mississippi, Arkansas, and Florida. The data also indicated many Visual and Performing Arts graduates in these areas​​.1 Compared to other majors, there are many Visual and Performing Arts majors working as graphic designers, interior designers, and commercial and industrial designers​​.1 The largest share of Visual and Performing Arts graduates worked as graphic designers, constituting 4.61% of the total number of graduates in this field​​.1 The average age of a person in the workforce with a degree in Visual & Performing Arts was 41.1 years. The most common degree held by these workers was a Bachelor's Degree. Females were likelier to hold Visual and Performing Arts degrees​​.1 36.4% of marketing specialists use unique arts in their strategy​​.2 Retro styles from the 80s and 90s, characterized by vibrant colors and distinctive outlines, are returning​​.2 Minimalistic styles , now incorporating more vibrant colors, remain popular.2 With the rise of AI generators , hand-drawn designs are gaining more appreciation for their uniqueness and authenticity​​.2 As visual beings, humans are significantly impacted by diverse forms of visual art. Approximately half of the human brain is engaged in visual processing , and a substantial amount of 70% of all human sensory receptors are located in the eyes.3 When individuals refer to written text and accompanying illustrations, their performance improves by an impressive 323%, compared to those who rely solely on textual directions.3 65% of digital marketing executives claim visual assets like images, infographics, illustrations, and videos are imperative to brand story communication.11 The United States digital illustration app market is expected to experience steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% until 2033.7 Germany's digital illustration app market is poised for substantial growth, with a CAGR of 13.3% forecasted for the foreseeable future.7 India is set to witness rapid expansion in the digital illustration app market, with an estimated CAGR of 19.3% until 2033.7

The average annual income across the art industry

China's digital illustration app market is predicted to demonstrate strong growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.7 Japan's market for digital illustration apps is expected to experience swift growth, with a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the research period.7 The Android and iOS category within the digital illustration app market's app type segment is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 16.3% until 2033.7 The segment targeting personal users in the digital illustration app market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.7 The Technical Illustration Software market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.8 This growth reflects the post-pandemic recovery and the rising demand for technical illustration solutions and services. The US market alone is estimated at $1.1 billion in 2022, with other significant markets, including China, Japan, Canada, and Germany, all showing steady growth rates.8 The Illustration Agency Service market is expected to grow from $16.5 billion in 2023 to $26.3 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7%.9 The art industry has undergone a radical transformation due to digitization , influencing both the production and distribution of art​​.10 The popularity of 3D entertainment has increased the demand for 3D digital illustration software​.10

This comprehensive data provides insights into the Illustration field's educational, demographic, and occupational landscape. Across most design fields, there has been a spike in the use of illustrations, making it easier for businesses to showcase their products and services to potential customers.

Illustration career statistics

Illustration is more than just a profession; it's a way to communicate, inspire, and evoke emotions. As technology evolves, the illustration field expands beyond traditional mediums to encompass digital art, animation, and interactive design.

48.9% of artists and illustrators are women, while 51.1% of artists and illustrators are men.4 The majority ethnicity among artists and illustrators is White, comprising 70.2% of all artists and illustrators.4 In contrast, 10.6% of artists and illustrators are of Hispanic or Latino origin, and 10.4% of artists and illustrators are of Asian descent.4 Among artists and illustrators, those of Asian ethnicity have the highest average salary, while White artists and illustrators have the lowest average salary, which is $65,577.4 A significant portion of artists and illustrators, accounting for 42%, are aged 40 or above, bringing a wealth of experience to their craft.4 The age distribution among artists and illustrators reveals that 35% fall within the age range of 30 to 40, representing a diverse and dynamic group within the field.4 Young talents are on the rise in the world of art and illustration, with 24% of artists and illustrators falling between the ages of 20 and 30, contributing fresh perspectives and creativity to the industry.4 The most prevalent educational attainment among artists and illustrators is a bachelor's degree, with 74% of individuals holding this credential.4 The second and third most common degree levels are associate degrees, accounting for 15% and 4% of artists and illustrators, respectively.4 Artists and illustrators who have earned a Master's degree tend to enjoy a higher median annual income, with their earnings averaging $86,742 annually.4 In contrast, those with a Bachelor's degree typically earn a median annual income of $76,658, while artists and illustrators holding an Associate degree have a lower median annual income of $65,789.4 Artist and illustrator positions are distributed across various employer sizes, with 27% working for companies with 1,000 to 10,000 employees, signifying a substantial presence in mid-sized organizations.4

The artist and illustrator workforce features a balanced gender distribution. Still, it is predominantly White, with Asian artists earning higher salaries, highlighting potential salary structure disparities. The field combines experienced professionals over 40 with a growing number of younger talents, blending expertise and innovation.



Most hold bachelor's degrees, but higher degrees link to increased earnings, suggesting educational advancement benefits. These dynamics offer marketers and designers critical insights for developing targeted, inclusive strategies.

Artists and illustrators also find opportunities in smaller workplaces, as 11% of them are employed by organizations with fewer than 50 employees, showcasing the diversity of their work settings.4 A significant portion, comprising 20%, of artist/illustrator roles can be found in companies with 100 to 500 employees, demonstrating their prevalence in medium-sized businesses.4 Larger enterprises with over 10,000 employees employ 14% of artists and illustrators, offering the potential for creative careers in sizable corporations.4 The data shows that 50 to 100 employee-sized companies employ 19% of artists and illustrators, contributing to the variety of job options in this field.4 Artists and illustrators with 500 to 1,000 employees comprise 9% of the workforce, indicating their presence in moderately-sized organizations.4 The majority of artist and illustrator positions, at 64%, can be found in the private sector, reflecting the prevalence of creative roles in privately owned businesses and organizations.4 Public sector employment offers opportunities to 16% of artists and illustrators, with these professionals contributing their artistic talents to government agencies and public institutions.4 The education sector is another significant area of employment for artists and illustrators, comprising 11% of the workforce, where they often create educational materials and visuals.4 Government agencies also provide a platform for artistic careers, with 10% of artist and illustrator jobs being situated in this sector, emphasizing their role in public service and administration.4 Many artists and illustrators, accounting for 40%, have built long and established careers in their field, with 11 or more years of experience.4 Emerging talent is also prevalent, as 21% of artists and illustrators have been active for 1 to 2 years, showcasing the growth and influx of new professionals in the industry.4 Artists and illustrators with 3 to 4 years of experience make up 9% of the workforce, while those with 5 to 7 years of experience represent 12%, indicating a diverse range of career stages within the profession.4 The data shows that 8% of artists and illustrators have been working in their roles for 8 to 10 years, contributing to the pool of mid-career professionals in the field.4

Global design and illustrative occupations by share

A notable 11% have less than a year of experience, underlining the presence of newcomers who are just starting to establish themselves in the world of art and illustration.4 Among artists and illustrators, Spanish is the most commonly spoken foreign language, with 50.0% of them having proficiency in it.4 The second and third most popular foreign languages are Chinese and German, both spoken by 10.0% of artists and illustrators, highlighting the linguistic diversity within this profession.4 For illustrators, job prospects and income potential are closely tied to their geographic location. California and New York are the primary hubs for illustrator employment, and these states also offer the highest salaries, with professionals earning average annual incomes ranging from $94,000 to $98,000.5 According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), craft and fine arts occupations are anticipated to experience a 1% increase in employment opportunities from 2018 to 2028.6 In comparison, graphic designers are projected to witness a 3% growth rate during the same period, and multimedia artists and animators are expected to experience a 4% growth in their field.6

Modern careers in illustration often integrate artistic techniques with strategic communication and marketing principles. To excel in this profession, one must possess effective time management abilities and the capacity to collaborate effectively within a team.

Illustration skills and knowledge statistics

Employers seek graphic and web designers and illustrators with strong interpersonal abilities, effective teamwork capabilities, a penchant for creativity, and a knack for innovation. Additionally, computer literacy is highly regarded by employers.

Skills

Evaluating strengths and weaknesses of various approaches to problem-solving (50%).12 Utilizing acquired knowledge for future problem resolution (46%).12 Focused listening, without interruptions, while posing pertinent queries (46%).12 Grasping the content of work-related documents (46%).12 Weighing different choices to select the most suitable one (43%).12 Practical oral communication skills (43%).12 Identifying and addressing intricate issues (41%).12 Recognizing and understanding others' responses and actions (41%).12 Keeping track of work progress to make enhancements (39%).12 Analyzing operational requirements for design creation (39%).12 Seeking ways to aid others (39%).12 Managing time effectively, personally, and for others (37%).12 Conducting tests and assessments on products, services, or processes (37%).12 Crafting written communication for colleagues or clients (37%).12 Adjusting and syncing work activities with team members (36%).12 Overseeing budget and expenditure management (36%).12 Influencing others to alter their perspectives or actions (34%).12 Supervising the correct functioning of equipment (34%).12 Resolving conflicts and discrepancies among individuals (30%).12 Efficient usage and management of equipment and materials (27%).12

This skill analysis emphasizes evaluating problem-solving approaches and highlights analytical thinking as essential for marketers and designers. Skills in using past knowledge, focused listening, and understanding documents are also crucial, emphasizing a holistic approach to problem-solving.



Additionally, decision-making and communication are critical, indicating the importance of informed decision-making and effective communication in modern work. Identifying complex issues and empathizing with others further stress the need for detailed analysis and interpersonal skills. This data provides insight into valuable skills for professional growth and effectiveness.

The top valued skills as an illustrator

Knowledge

Creating and performing arts, including music, dance, visual arts, drama, and sculpture (89%).12 Using design techniques and tools for crafting technical plans and models (68%).12 Implementing strategies for product promotion and sales (56%).12 Grasping and catering to customer requirements (54%).12 Mastery of English language composition and grammar (49%).12 Understanding the intricacies of production processes and quality assurance (49%).12 Proficiency in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, and statistics (49%).12 Skilled in strategic planning and managing resources (48%).12 Acquaintance with computer hardware and software (47%).12 Expertise in file management, record-keeping, and office tasks (46%).12 Knowledge of machines, tools, and their upkeep (44%).12 Familiarity with media production and broadcasting (42%).12 Developing and executing educational and training programs (39%).12 Comprehension of chemical compositions and interactions (37%).12 Understanding of financial markets and accounting practices (37%).12 Insight into historical events and their underlying causes (35%).12 Studying human behavior and mental processes (34%).12 Application of engineering principles in manufacturing and technology (28%).12 Knowledge related to the transportation of people or goods (26%).12 Familiarity with building materials and construction techniques (23%).12

These skills and knowledge areas highlight the multifaceted nature of the work done by illustrators and animators, highlighting the need for a blend of creative, technical, and interpersonal capabilities.

Frequently asked questions

What is illustration? Illustration is creating visual representations or drawings that enhance or convey a message, story, or concept. It can be done through various media, including traditional methods like pencil, ink, paint, and digital tools.

What is the purpose of illustration? Illustration serves various purposes, such as conveying information, telling a story, adding visual interest to a design, advertising, and enhancing image communication.

What are the different types of illustration? Illustration encompasses a wide range of styles and forms, including editorial illustrations, book illustrations, fashion illustrations, technical illustrations, medical illustrations, and more.

What skills are needed to become an illustrator? To become an illustrator, one needs skills in drawing, composition, color theory, and a good understanding of various illustration tools and techniques. Additionally, creativity and the ability to convey ideas visually are essential.

Can I become an illustrator without formal education in art? Yes, many illustrators are self-taught or have learned through online tutorials and practice. While formal education can be beneficial, pursuing a career in illustration is not a strict requirement.

