Drawing for joy: an interview with Titsay

Illustrator Titsay claims, “I draw things that make me happy,” and she’s spreading that joy through her art.

From cute characters to heartfelt quotes, Titsay’s illustrations capture her caring and empathetic nature. The talented creative began focusing on illustration during the pandemic, and her adorable artworks are now comforting over 240,000 Instagram fans.

Although she’s well-known for her charming, hand-drawn illustrations, Titsay recently invested in an iPad and downloaded Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator). She’s now enjoying translating her colorful drawings into digital vector paths, and the results are really beautiful!

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

We recently got in touch with Titsay to find out more about her creative journey.

Read on for our interview with talented illustrator, Titsay.

Hi Titsay! When did you first begin drawing and illustrating?

Hello! I started illustrating back in 2019 when I was able to save up for my first iPad. I am not an illustrator by profession, but I really really love playing with colors and shapes. This is why I decided to pursue drawing as a hobby.

When the pandemic started in 2020, I suddenly had nothing to do. This is why I decided to hone in on my illustrating skills to keep myself busy. I do not consider myself a professional yet—but I would like to get there someday :)

Where do you find inspiration and ideas?

My main source of inspiration is nature. I have a degree in biology and it helped me a lot with brainstorming for ideas. Most of my art has floral elements and cute animals.

Image Source: Titsay

What do you love the most about being an illustrator?

I love how I can express my feelings without solely relying on words. Oftentimes, I can’t explain my emotions and I feel isolated. However, when I draw my characters, I feel less alone.

You have a huge and supportive community of Instagram followers. When did you start sharing your art and how did you go about growing your audience?

I started posting consistently in the middle of 2019. I used my social media pages as my everyday diary— this is why I rarely missed a day. Thankfully, the social media algorithm liked this way of posting.

Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to become an illustrator as a profession?

My only advice is to be consistent and never stop learning new things. You won’t feel inspired everyday — this is why you need discipline. Having discipline will get you far.

What challenges have you faced in your career, and how have you overcome them?

I guess the most challenging thing for me is avoiding burn-out and the constant self-doubt. I can’t say that I have overcome these things, but one thing that helped me is resting. I feel like negative emotions will always exist but they become weaker when one is well-rested and energized :)

Unlock the Potential of Vector Drawing Discover why drawing with vectors is a game-changer in design. Our tutorial explains the advantages and techniques of vector graphics, enhancing your creative process. Get started

I use an iPad and I am currently enjoying Linearity Curve. I love how crisp and neat my art looks when I use it.

What drew you to start creating digital art?

I started digital art because of how convenient it is. I love painting with traditional tools but sadly, cleaning and preparation takes a lot of time— this is why I prefer digital nowadays :)

What do you like most about using Linearity Curve and what is your favorite tool?

I like the basic Pen Tool. I like free-handing nature themed drawings such as grass and leaves. The resulting images are crisp and high quality. I love how vector illustrations became easier and more comfortable to make because of Linearity Curve's simple interface. Actually, Linearity Curve is the first vector app that I have ever used and it made my first try smooth-sailing :)

Thanks Titsay! We can't wait to see what the future holds for you!

Titsay: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Shop

And if you'd like to start drawing cute, wholesome illustrations yourself, don't forget to download Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) today!