Image source: Behance We chat with Alex Reid about how he applies what he learned about iterative design in UX/UI to his graphic design work. Alex Reid is a multifaceted designer with a background in various design disciplines, including illustration, graphic design, and UX/UI design. He describes himself as a designer, illustrator, storyteller, and problem solver. He believes design isn’t just aesthetics and emphasizes the importance of narrative and functionality in his work. It’s about solving problems and communicating effectively. His unique skillset enables him to approach projects with a holistic perspective, integrating different design disciplines to create cohesive and impactful solutions.

💡 One of these principles is iterative design—a software engineering and UX/UI design approach that relies on constant testing and improvement. The key to iterative design is creating prototypes (not final products) and quickly getting them into users’ hands for real-life testing and feedback.

He speaks of a thought process that isn't just, ‘oh, let me create some cool vector and put it on the sides of the box.’ He expresses the need to test materials in 3D spatiality.

“I learned the ropes and spec design through talking with engineers and understanding what guidelines really are and understanding that, you know, a box isn't necessarily a box when you have to take two pieces of any type of material, print on it, and fold it in on itself.”—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

Having achieved UX/UI design certifications from Google, Alex expanded his knowledge of iterative design and started applying it to illustration, t-shirt design, and motion graphics.

Let’s deep-dive into his process.

1. Place the user at the center of design

Image source: Behance A user-centric approach ensures that the final product meets the needs and expectations of your audience. Alex applies this principle to his graphic design and illustration work by conducting thorough research and understanding the market. By doing so, he can elegantly solve design problems in a visually appealing and functional way.

"Keep the user first and foremost. Whether it’s a product or an illustrated poster."—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

2. Apply the principles of iterative design

Alex applies iterative design principles by starting with user research to identify pain points and needs. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the user's perspective when you’re creating functional and beautiful designs. This is how he explores potential solutions.

trust in the design process. He believes in explaining design principles to clients to help them understand why certain design choices work and others don’t. This also enhances their appreciation and

During the prototyping phase, Alex prefers keeping things simple. He recommends focusing on sketching and creating general layouts and compositions. Try not to overcomplicate things, because it will give you more flexibility for creativity.

Image source: Behance

User testing, including A/B testing, is crucial for gathering feedback and ensuring your design meets the intended goals. Alex tests and refines his designs based on audience reactions and preferences by delivering different versions: this could be a packaging design, button, or poster.

Alex’s iterative graphic design process:

User research: find the pain points (clients usually come to you with a need) UI/UX research: get ideas for solutions Explain design principles: “that’s why it works”—people feel like they’ve learned something Prototyping (concepting): create your general layout and composition. User testing and A/B testing (versions): deliver different versions for testing with the audience. Knowing what it’s going to be used for also helps.

"Prototyping is an essential part of the design process. Some designers prefer to do hand-drawn sketches for their prototypes."—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

3. Stay inspired by good design

Alex finds motivation in the challenge of creating beautiful designs that serve a purpose. The satisfaction of seeing his work positively impact clients and users drives him to continue pushing the boundaries of his creativity. Alex also draws inspiration from other designers and artists, constantly learning and adapting new techniques to enhance his work.

“Years of design experience have helped me understand the business side of design. Design helps people. Yes, I can make things pretty, but there's a reason why I'm doing everything I'm doing.”—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

He shares some of the ways he stays inspired with us below.

Refine your creative process

Image source: Behance Alex's creative process begins with brainstorming and sketching ideas (what he calls “concepting” or prototyping), often using traditional methods to explore different compositions. Once he has a clear concept, he moves to digital tools like Adobe Illustrator to refine and finalize the design. Throughout the process, Alex requests feedback and makes adjustments as needed to ensure the final product aligns with the design vision. He emphasizes the importance of iteration and experimentation, improving his designs along the way. Concepting (prototyping): keep things simple during this phase, focusing on sketching and creating general layouts and compositions. Refinement: once you have a clear concept, move to digital tools to refine and finalize your design. Make adjustments based on feedback. Iteration and experimentation: keep improving your design by testing different versions and listening to your audience.

"Each project is a new learning opportunity, and I embrace experimentation to keep my work fresh and innovative."—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

Work with clients

Alex also does commercial work. This often involves more structured processes and close collaboration with clients. Unlike personal projects, commercial work requires you to adhere to brand guidelines and client specifications.

He navigates these challenges by maintaining open communication with clients and incorporating their feedback into the design. This collaborative approach helps him deliver work that meets the creative vision and business objectives.

The most challenging aspect of commercial work for Alex is balancing client expectations with his creative vision. He navigates these challenges by setting clear goals and timelines, allowing for flexibility and adaptation as needed. Alex also ensures that his clients stay involved in the design process. This approach helps him maintain his creative flow while delivering high-quality work that satisfies client needs.

"It's just having really open communication with yourself, with your client, with the audience, and then just kind of going from there."—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

There’s also a major difference between working as a freelancer and working for an agency. Alex finds that there’s more ambiguity in freelance work, and you might never see the end result of the designs you create. But when working within an agency, the design brief usually specifies what the design is for, and you’ll get to see the result in a social post, poster, online ad, etc.

“Some things do land better and hit better when you know you’re creating something for social media or whatever platform it will be published on.”—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

Find your style

Although Alex does commercial work in a range of styles for different applications, he describes his own style as a blend of comic book and high-contrast illustrations. He enjoys using bold black-and-white color palettes to create punchy images. This style allows him to focus on composition and storytelling using vector paths.

Image source: Alex Reid on LinkedIn

Follow other illustrators and designers

Alex draws inspiration from classic comic book artists whose work he admires. He incorporates elements of their styles into his own work, blending traditional comic book techniques with contemporary design sensibilities.

This fusion of influences enables Alex to create unique and engaging illustrations that pay homage to the artists he respects.

"Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby are probably two huge comic book influences. Like, I just love their old school style of comic books and how they draw action, interpret the human body, and use high contrast with a lot of blacks and whites and mid-tones."—Alex Reid, Designer and illustrator

Steve Ditko's first published comic book cover. Image source: Grand Comics Database

Start concepting with Linearity

With his dynamic range of design skills, Alex encourages designers to embrace experimentation and remain open to new ideas and techniques. This is how you can apply iterative design principles to your graphic design work to produce better solutions. Seek feedback and collaborate with others, as these interactions can provide valuable insights and inspiration.

Are you ready to sketch your ideas on an intuitive interface? Linearity Curve is our innovative design software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

It’s also seamlessly integrated with our animation software, Linearity Move. Linearity Move empowers anyone to turn static designs into eye-catching animations for social media and more. Get started for free below, or check out our pricing for education, pros, and teams.

Frequently asked questions

What's iterative design? Iterative design is a method used in the software engineering and UX/UI design fields that relies on repeated cycles of prototyping, testing, and refining a product. Instead of aiming for a perfect outcome in one go, iterative design focuses on creating an initial prototype, gathering user feedback, and making improvements based on that feedback. This cycle is repeated until the product meets the desired standards and user needs.

What are the benefits of prototyping in iterative design? Prototyping is a core part of iterative design that allows designers to visualize and test their ideas in a practical context. This step encourages exploration, helps identify flaws early, and ensures that designs are practical before committing extensive resources. Offering a tangible representation of the design also fosters better communication with clients or stakeholders.

How does user feedback shape the iterative design process? User feedback helps designers understand how the product is received by the people who will actually use it. By incorporating feedback into each iteration, designers can address pain points, enhance usability, and align the product more closely with user expectations. This ongoing input is what makes iterative design effective and adaptable.