What makes Outsider Art so intriguing and irresistible? Is it because art by 'non-artists' brings us closer to answering that elusive question: Why do people make art?

If non-artists from differing backgrounds, neurodivergent people, and people with mental illnesses feel compelled to create art, what does it tell us about innate creativity?

Outsider Art can also help us keep a sober and critical stance toward the mainstream art market, an estimated $68 billion industry

In this post, we'll answer all these questions, look at the different types of Outsider artists, and provide examples of outsiders who made remarkable art.

Definition of Outsider Art

Art Brut ("raw art"), also known as peasant art or Naïve Art, is a term that encompasses the works of untrained artists who operate outside the boundaries of the mainstream art world. Art historian Roger Cardinal defined this type of creative work in his book Outsider Art (1972). Other terms used for this concept include Neuve Invention and Art Singulier (Marginal Art).

These artists often create their pieces without formal training at an art school, allowing for a unique and uninhibited approach to their craft.

Coined by French artist Jean Dubuffet in the mid-20th century, Art Brut refers to intuitive art created by individuals with mental illnesses, self-taught artists, or artists from marginalized backgrounds.

Self-taught art has gained recognition and popularity over time, with notable Outsider artists such as Henry Darger, Aloïse Corbaz, and Nek Chand capturing the imagination of collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Outsider Art challenges traditional categorizations and expands the boundaries of artistic expression, offering a window into the rich inner worlds of these self-taught artists.

"...real art is always just where it is not expected [...] everyone has met it somewhere along the way, running into it twenty times a day at every street corner, but not a single one of them who might get the idea it could be Mr. Art himself, whom everyone speaks of in the best of terms. Because he simply doesn't look like him." – Jean Dubuffet

History of Outsider Art

Outsider Art is a distinct and captivating artistic movement that emerged in the early 20th century but was only named in the 1940s. It highlights the talent and expression of artists considered "outsiders" in the traditional art world.

Dubuffet sought to celebrate such artists' work, which he considered pure, authentic, and free from the influences of commercial galleries and conventional artistic standards.

His preface to the exhibition catalog L’Art brut préferé aux arts cultures (Art Brut preferred to the cultural arts) (1949) serves as a manifesto for Outsider Art. This pivotal exhibition at the popular René Drouin Gallery in Paris displayed works from Dubuffet's collection: art by unknown and untrained artists, the mentally ill, anonymous folk artists, and children.

Scans of the Outsider Art exhibition catalog. Images source: Monoskop

But Dubuffet wasn't the first to give acclaim to this type of art.

Dubuffet's fascination with and support of Art Brut began when he flipped through psychiatrist Hans Prinzhorn's Bildnerei der Geisteskranken ("Artistry of the Mentally Ill") (1922). This groundbreaking book was published one year after psychiatrist Walter Morgenthaler published Ein Geisteskranker als Künstler ("A Psychiatric Patient as Artist") (1921) on the artistic work of his patient, Adolf Wölfli.

Morgenthaler's research into Wölfli's drawings and writings played a significant role in bringing attention to the art of the mentally ill. Having a creative outlet seemed to soothe Wölfli and provided a rich new resource to understand his inner world.

Psychiatrists have used these artistic inquiries for medical analysis and treatment since the late 18th century. In this sense, Outsider Art is also firmly rooted in art therapy practices.

The interest in the art of the mentally ill extended beyond Dubuffet, Prinzhorn, and Morgenthaler. The Der Blaue Reiter group, which included artists like Wassily Kandinsky and Franz Marc, was also intrigued by the creative output of psychiatric patients.

Private collections have played a crucial role in recognizing and preserving Outsider Art, as institutions don't always see the value in this kind of work.

Collectors who appreciate these works' unique qualities and emotional depth have valued and championed Outsider artists. This ensures their work continues to be appreciated and supported by future generations.

Today, Outsider Art continues to captivate audiences and gain recognition in the art world. It serves as a reminder that artistic talent isn't confined to the boundaries of formal training and that unconventional voices should be heard.

Significance of Outsider Art in design and illustration

Outsider art has significantly impacted the art and design world. One of its key contributions is the recognition it gives to creatives from non-artistic educational backgrounds. The precariously defined art world is known to be exclusive, elevating individual artists to celebrity status.

Outsider artists bring a unique perspective and raw talent to their creations, challenging the dominance of mainstream society.

In design, Art Brut directly influenced the Brutalism architectural movement. Among other stylistic aspects, this architectural style sought to expose all the raw materials used in construction: concrete, stone, clay bricks, steel, and glass. An 'honest' building.

In graphic design and illustration, we see the Outsider influence via a mash-up of artistic approaches and visual culture that produces new aesthetic styles. Some examples of 'rule-breaking' designers include David Carson and Paula Scher, although they were both trained at design education institutions.

These designers drew inspiration from various sources and employed unconventional images, textures, and typography compositions.

This challenge to the status quo has opened up new avenues for artistic expression and broadened the definition of good design. In this sense, Outsider art shapes and redirects the trajectory of traditional and mainstream art and design.

We can also see this influence today in the proliferation of self-taught illustrators and designers producing surprising and delightful work. One such example is Maxime Manga, a self-taught Cameroonian digital illustrator who graduated with a Computer Science degree in 2019.

Having experimented with graphic design software since 2016, he developed his own unique illustration style. His work caught the eye of numerous big brands. His clients include Adobe, Adidas, and The New Yorker.

Types of Outsider Artists

There are various types of Outsider artists with unique backgrounds and artistic styles. The diversity of Outsider artists and their artistic practices continue to expand the boundaries of visual art.

Let's look into a few of these closely related groups of Outsider artists:

Untrained artists

Self-taught artists

Visionary artists

Folk artists

Children

Older adults

Street artists

People with disabilities

People with mental illnesses

Neurodivergent artists

People experiencing homelessness

Prisoners

Untrained artists

Untrained artists play a vital role within the realm of Outsider Art, bringing diverse perspectives and unique expressions to the forefront. This category includes individuals who may not have received any formal artistic training or come from non-traditional backgrounds in the art world.

Art created by untrained artists holds a wealth of meaningful and intentional artistic expressions. These artists draw from diverse educational backgrounds (or lack thereof), cultural and personal experiences, literature, and their surroundings.

The significance of their artwork lies in recognizing the sociocultural, emotional, and spiritual substance of their creations.

Unlike traditional or mainstream art that focuses on accurately replicating visual impressions, the artwork of untrained artists often expresses their innermost thoughts and emotions. Their compositions provide a window into their unique experiences and offer connections to their individual realities.

Self-taught artists

Self-taught artists establish their art practices without formal education in art institutions but may have access to art publications or move in artists' social circles.

The term "self-taught" highlights their ability to develop artistic skills and techniques independently.

These artists emerge for various reasons. Some lack access to formal art education institutions due to geographic or financial constraints. Others may be interested in art as a hobby and learn (or develop) different techniques through research and experimentation.

Cultural norms and societal expectations may discourage individuals from pursuing formal art education, leading them to explore their artistic talents outside institutional frameworks.

Emerging scholarship has shed light on self-taught artists' innovations, mastery, and contributions to art history.

Researchers have recognized the immense creativity and originality within the works of self-taught artists, challenging the notion that you must have formal training to be a successful artist.

Nek Chand's The Rock Garden of Chandigarh, a captivating sculptural environment in India, was created by a self-taught artist who used discarded materials to build a realm inspired by his inner world. When it was in danger of being demolished, Chand appealed to the public, and the government granted the sculpture park public space status.

Chand received a job title, "Sub-Divisional Engineer, Rock Garden," a salary, and 50 workers to maintain the creative space.

The Rock Garden of Chandigarh. Images source: Wikipedia

Visionary artists

This is a fascinating subgroup of Outsider Art. Visionary artists create deeply imaginative and unconventional works that often blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Traditional artistic norms or techniques don't confine their creations as they venture into uncharted territories of the mind and spirit.

One notable visionary artist is Henry Darger, an American whose intricate and fantastical paintings and writings have captivated audiences worldwide. Darger's artworks depict a fictional world, The Realms of the Unreal, populated by childlike characters engaged in an epic battle between good and evil. His immense creativity was discovered after his death in 1973 and has since gained worldwide recognition.

Visionary artworks often incorporate personal symbolism, allegorical narratives, and thought-provoking imagery that invite viewers to explore hidden realms of consciousness.

The unconscious was an important interest area for Surrealist artists, too. They sought different ways to capture unconscious thoughts, such as keeping dream journals. But what sets visionary artists apart is their ability to envision and manifest unique worlds that are entirely their own.

They go beyond the mere representation of unconscious thoughts to create new realities that resonate with their innermost desires and visions.

It's important to note that not all visionary artists are self-taught or originate from Outsider backgrounds. Many mainstream artists, such as Paul Klee and Gustav Klimt, have also been recognized for their visionary works.

These artists have expanded the boundaries of artistic expression by embracing their intuitive and spiritual inclinations, pushing the limits of traditional artistic techniques and subject matter.

The recognition and appreciation of visionary art have grown steadily over the years, with exhibitions, art collections, and galleries dedicated to showcasing and promoting this unique subcategory of art.

Collectors, art enthusiasts, and scholars have recognized these unconventional works' inherent value and artistic merit, opening up new avenues for collaborations and dialogues between mainstream and visionary artists.

Folk artists

Folk art reflects certain groups' cultural heritage, traditions, and everyday experiences. It encompasses the diverse range of handmade crafts and images created by indigenous people groups and peasant communities.

Often utilizing traditional materials and techniques passed down through generations, folk artists use their skills and imaginations to produce beautiful artworks. These include intricate sculptures, vibrant paintings, intricately embroidered textiles, and other expressive art forms.

What sets folk artists apart is their connection to their geographic and cultural roots, as their artwork often embodies the spirit and stories of their communities.

Their creations share a profound link to their surroundings, capturing the essence of the landscapes, folklore, and rituals that shape their daily lives.

While folk artists' work can be considered a form of Outsider Art, each piece still carries the artist's personal touch. This offers viewers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of traditions and heritage that have guided these individuals in their artistic journey.

Children

Dubuffet incorporated children's art into the Art Brut movement. As minors, children aren't considered citizens until they reach the legal age of majority. In this sense, they're also on the fringes of society.

Children's artwork reflects their unique perspectives on their life experiences. They tend to create abstract pieces that draw inspiration from fantasy, nature, and everyday objects.

These works can be highly individualized and expressive as kids learn to grapple with their emotions and the world around them using art.

This type of Outsider art is typically characterized by their free-flowing, uninhibited imagination and use of vibrant colors.

Older adults

Older people have a lifetime of experiences behind them, and many choose to express these stories through art. These works often explore themes of nostalgia, mortality, aging, and memory.

The artwork of older adults tends to be very personal and intimate. They may use traditional mediums such as drawing, painting, and sculpture, as well as more unconventional methods like collage and assemblage.

Their artwork often features a combination of visual elements that reflect their life experiences. These works can be highly symbolic and emotional, providing insight into the older person’s life journey.

Street artists

Street art is a notable category within the world of Outsider Art, although it's not traditionally included in the movement. Street artists push the boundaries of traditional artistic expression by using public spaces as their canvas.

These artists embrace the streets as their gallery, creating works that challenge societal norms and engage with local communities in powerful and thought-provoking ways.

Through their unconventional approach, street artists break free from the constraints of formal art institutions and bring their messages directly to the people.

Their vibrant and often larger-than-life murals adorn city walls, trains, and more. They showcase a range of styles, techniques, and narratives that captivate passersby.

These artworks not only bring aesthetic beauty to otherwise ordinary spaces but also serve as a means of social commentary and cultural expression.

Notable street artists have emerged from all corners of the globe, each with their own distinctive style and perspective.

British graffiti artist, Banksy, is renowned for his stenciled artworks that make poignant political statements. Shepard Fairey, an American street artist known for his iconic "Hope" poster during Barack Obama's presidential campaign, has become a symbol of street art's power to convey messages of hope and inspiration.

Faith47 is a South African street artist famed for her monumental and intricate community-embedded murals that speak to socio-political and ecological issues.

Their captivating works bring art to the streets, challenge societal norms, and foster a sense of connection (or discomfort) within local communities.

People with disabilities

With the increased awareness and support of Outsider Art, people with disabilities have emerged as prominent artists. Collectively known as "mouth and foot painters," these artists live with any of a wide range of disabilities: paralysis, congenital amputation (absent limbs), and other autoimmune disorders.

These works may explore identity, disability stigma, and personal struggles to raise awareness and foster understanding among wider audiences. But many people with disabilities are driven to be recognized as artists in their own right, despite their conditions.

We see this in the CBS interview below, featuring American artists Brom Wikstrom and Alana Ciena Tillman:

Another notable artist with disabilities was Tony Quan, known by his graffiti name Tempt One. He played an integral role in the Los Angeles Hip Hop graffiti scene of the 1980s, specifically in the development of the Cholo style.

Tempt One was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in 2003, which left him completely paralyzed except for his eyes. A low-cost eye-tracking device called the EyeWriter was developed in 2010 to enable him to draw again using only eye movements.

People with mental illness

Mental illness plays a significant role in Outsider Art creation, contributing to the artwork's unique and often unconventional nature.

People with mental illness have a distinctive perspective and artistic vision that sets them apart from mainstream artists. Their psychological state profoundly influences their creative process, producing powerful and self-reflective pieces.

These works often feature repeating motifs, such as certain characters, shapes, or symbols.

Aloïse Corbaz was a Swiss artist whose artwork emanated from her experience with mental illness. Corbaz's drawings and writings depict scenes filled with vivid colors and intricate patterns. A sense of urgency and obsession characterize her artworks as she sought to express her complex inner reality.

Corbaz's art features repeating themes of princes and princesses embracing, a reflection of her imagined relationship with the German Emperor.

The expression of mental illness through art can serve as a form of therapy or a means of coping. By externalizing their emotions and experiences, artists can find solace and a sense of purpose in their creative endeavors.

Neurodivergent artists

Similar to artists battling with mental illness, neurodivergent artists are individuals whose neurological processes and states differ from those of the mainstream. This includes a broad spectrum of neurological differences, such as autism, ADHD, Tourette syndrome, dyslexia, and Down Syndrome.

These artists often have a unique imaginative capacity that can be tapped into to create artwork with unconventional expressions and narratives.

Neurodivergent art can range from dreamlike and symbolic to mapping and cataloging. These pieces often reflect the artist’s personal challenges, providing insight into their experience of the world.

A notable neurodivergent artist is Judith Scott, a deaf artist with Down syndrome who created vivid and complex textile sculptures.

People experiencing homelessness

People experiencing homelessness are often overlooked in society. Although it's circumstantial and not medical, artists like Geraldine Crimmins highlight the link between homelessness and mental health.

Crimmins lost her income and home because of a drug addiction. She was imprisoned and, in her own words, “cleaned up in there.” She had the opportunity to take art classes while in prison. After her release, she made it part of her mission to create a platform for homeless artists.

Homelessness-related artwork typically incorporates everyday objects found on the street, such as discarded cardboard boxes and other bits of trash. These works can also feature bright colors, offering an uplifting take on a difficult situation.

Some people who've experienced homelessness use their artwork to raise awareness of the issues facing those without a home. Other works can be highly personal, emotive, and thought-provoking.

This type of Outsider art encourages viewers to consider homelessness from a different perspective.

The One Festival of Homeless Arts was founded in 2016. Image source: BBC

Prisoners

Just like psychiatric patients who are limited to the confines of asylums, prisoners live on the fringes of society. Dubuffet believed this separation from society is a good thing for making "raw art" because the artist can dedicate all their focus to true personal expression.

Prisoner artwork typically utilizes a range of mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, and sculpture. They often incorporate found objects or recycled materials, reflecting the limited resources available in prison.

An example of this is the Paño ("cloth" in Spanish) art that originated in Texan prisons. Also called Artepaño, these pen-ink drawings are made by Chicano prisoners on kerchiefs, bedsheets, or other pieces of cloth.

The artworks often feature motifs of clocks, women, chains, hats, roses, skulls, and other traditional and religious imagery.

Image source: Latino USA

Prisoners’ art is often highly expressive and personal, providing an insight into their experiences in confinement. These works can also offer a powerful commentary on the realities of incarceration and the criminal justice system.

We've discussed the different types of Outsider artists and mentioned a few examples. Let's look at some Outsider artists and their work in more detail.

Notable Outsider artists and their works

Many Outsider artists have been recognized for the quality, depth, and uniqueness of their creative work. Through an exploration of their works, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the power and significance of Outsider Art.

Jean Dubuffet and his drawing sculptures

Dubuffet turned to art later in life. As mentioned earlier, his fascination with Art Brut led him to create a vast collection of artworks created by individuals outside of the art establishment—known as the Collection de l'Art Brut.

In 1948, Dubuffet formed the Compagnie de l'Art Brut, an organization dedicated to the exploration and promotion of Outsider Art. This group served as a platform for the exhibition and preservation of these groundbreaking artworks.

Through his own artistic work, Dubuffet brought attention to a marginalized group of artists and challenged the notion of what constitutes "art." His contributions to the understanding and appreciation of Outsider Art have had a lasting impact on the art world, inspiring a broader recognition of the artistic potential found within untrained individuals.

Aloïse Corbaz and her fantasy world

Aloïse Corbaz is renowned for her captivating drawings and paintings that reflect her distinctive artistic style and creative vision. Influenced by her time spent in psychiatric institutions, Corbaz developed a unique approach to art with an emphasis on intricate details and vibrant colors.

Corbaz was born in 1886. Her artistic journey was shaped by significant events in her life, such as her unrequited love for German Emperor Wilhelm II. Her passion for the Emperor ultimately led to her institutionalization.

During her time in the psychiatric hospital, Corbaz began expressing herself through art. Using bold reds, pastel pinks, deep blues, and bright yellows, she created mesmerizing works that captured her imagination and emotions.

Her art was deeply rooted in her personal mythology, with recurring imagery of romanticized landscapes, fairytale-like characters, and imaginary realms. Her use of bold lines, energetic brushstrokes, and harmonious color palettes added depth and intensity to her works.

Corbaz's drawings and paintings are a testament to her exceptional ability to convey complex emotions through her art. Her unique artistic style, influenced by her experiences and imagination, continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place among the prominent outsider artists of the twentieth century.

Auguste Forestier and his playful sculptures

Institutionalized after derailing a train when he was 27 years old, Auguste Forestier used any materials he could find to create his small sculptures: bones from the kitchen, scraps of leather and fabric, string, and trash. He also created some drawings.

His recurring motifs include soldiers, transportation, medals, and animals. Some compare his imaginative works to a fantastical toy store.

He created a workshop for himself in one of the St. Alban's hospital hallways, and visitors to his workshop marveled at his creations. His work forms part of the Collection de l'Art Brut.

Bill Traylor and his documentation of Southern life

Bill Traylor was a self-taught African American artist considered one of the most important figures in the field of Outsider Art. Born into slavery in 1853, Traylor later moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where he worked as a farm laborer and started creating art in his spare time. He was 85 at this point.

His art reflects his life experiences and observations of the world around him, utilizing a unique, whimsical, and complex style.

Traylor's works often feature lively figures and animals depicted in dynamic poses and colors. His art is characterized by its distinctive composition and perspective, juxtaposing flat silhouettes with lively details such as expressive eyes, gesturing hands, and accessories.

Each picture tells a story, often depicting domineering figures with hats and whips or axes enacting violence on other figures and animals. Other recurring motifs include dancing figures, houses, dogs, and farming equipment.

Traylor's work has had a lasting impact on the Outsider Art movement, largely due to its subversive nature and its ability to communicate powerful messages about race and oppression.

His art is recognized for its unique perspective of African American life during the Jim Crow era, acknowledging both the struggles and resilience of those affected by this period of racial segregation.

Nek Chand and his impressive sculpture garden

Nek Chand's Rock Garden is a remarkable example of Outsider Art, showcasing the incredible creativity of an untrained artist from India. Located in Chandigarh, India, this sprawling sculpture garden is a testament to Chand's unique vision and resourcefulness.

Chand, a government official without formal artistic training, secretly began creating the Rock Garden in the 1950s. He used discarded materials such as rocks, broken ceramics, and industrial waste.

What started as a personal project eventually grew into a vast display of over 2,000 sculptures across nearly 40 acres of land.

The sculptures are diverse and whimsical, ranging from human figures and decorative walls to animals and mythical creatures. One of the most notable features of the garden is its intricate mosaic work, with broken tiles meticulously placed to create vibrant patterns and designs.

The rock formations in the garden also showcase Chand's ingenuity. He skillfully arranged rocks and boulders to resemble waterfalls, caves, and winding paths, creating a sense of wonder and adventure as visitors explore the space.

The Rock Garden of Chandigarh is a testament to the power of artistic expression, transcending formal training and traditional materials. It serves as a reminder that art can be found in the most unexpected places and that creativity knows no bounds.

Henry Darger and his Vivian Girls series

Henry Darger's Vivian Girls series is a captivating body of work showcasing this Outsider artist's unique and imaginative style. Darger's paintings depict Edwardian settings populated by young girls and mythical creatures, juxtaposing innocence and impending darkness.

The Vivian Girls, central figures in Darger's series, are portrayed as heroic figures navigating a world plagued by war and carnage. These young girls, often shown in vibrant colors, starkly contrast the bleak and violent scenes surrounding them.

Darger's paintings remained undiscovered until after his death in 1973. His work, created in secrecy for decades, was intended to accompany his still-unpublished epic novel, The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glandeco-Angelinnian War Storm, Caused by the Child Slave Rebellion.

This fantasy tale explores themes of childhood, subordination, and rebellion. He used an interesting mix of magazine cut-outs, tracings of children's book illustrations, drawing, and coloring. Sometimes, he would have his found images enlarged with a photographic printer at a local drug store.

While there are contentions about his depiction of nude children, it's possible that his illustrations followed the style of classical allegorical painting—featuring fairies, centaurs, serpents, and the like.

With its intricate detail, Darger's Vivian Girls Series gives viewers a glimpse into a fantastical, thought-provoking, and oftentimes deeply disturbing world.

Image Source: Pinterest

Frederich Schroder-Sonnenstern and his religious themes

Some consider Frederich Schroder-Sonnenstern as one of the most important Outsider artists.

His diverse experiences include admittance to a psychiatric asylum, conscription to the army, joining a circus, practicing the occult, con-artistry, imprisonment, and World War II labor camps. He also founded a religious sect that gave bread rolls to poor children.

He had contact with artists early in life who encouraged him to draw. His unconventional artistic style, influenced by his personal religious beliefs, helped shape his unique approach to art.

Schroder-Sonnenstern's religious themes served as a means for him to explore and express his spiritual experiences. His artworks often feature biblical figures, such as angels, demons, and religious icons.

These religious symbols, infused with his distinctive artistic style, created a unique visual language that was celebrated at the 1959 Surrealist exposition in Paris.

One of the striking aspects of Schroder-Sonnenstern's religious themes was the intensity and emotional depth with which he depicted divine figures. He portrayed religious figures in unconventional and awe-inspiring ways, usually with exaggerated and distorted features.

This stylistic choice added a sense of eery otherworldliness and spirituality to his pieces.

Maud Lewis and her Nova Scotia scenes

Maud Lewis, a renowned Canadian folk artist, is best known for her charming artworks depicting the scenic landscapes and rural life of Nova Scotia. Her paintings capture the essence of the region, showcasing its natural beauty and unique charm.

In her Nova Scotia scenes, Lewis employed a distinctive style characterized by vibrant colors and simplistic brushwork. She often used bold and contrasting hues like bright blues, vibrant yellows, and deep greens to bring her landscapes to life.

Her brushwork was minimalistic yet effective, conveying a sense of whimsy and playfulness in her compositions.

The subject matter of Lewis' artworks primarily revolved around rural life in Nova Scotia. She depicted charming and idyllic scenes of cottages, rolling hills, beaches, and fishing villages. Through her simple yet evocative compositions, she managed to encapsulate the spirit of the region and its people.

The significance of Lewis' paintings lies in their ability to preserve and celebrate the rural way of life in Nova Scotia. Her artworks capture the simplicity, resilience, and beauty of the community. They serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of embracing and cherishing our cultural heritage, even in the face of modernization and change.

In 2016, a film telling Lewis' story was released featuring actors Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins.

Grandma Moses and her rural life

Grandma Moses, or Anna Mary Robertson Moses, is renowned for her significant contribution to Outsider Art. Born in 1860 in upstate New York, Moses began her artistic journey at the age of 78. Her humble beginnings as a farmwife served as inspiration for her paintings.

Her artistic style can be described as naïve and folk art-inspired. Like Lewis, Moses depicted scenes of rural life and landscapes with vibrant colors and simplified forms. She often painted from memory, creating charming and nostalgic depictions of everyday rural existence.

Moses' works showcased a sense of wonder and a playful storytelling approach, adding to their unique aesthetic.

Grandma Moses gained recognition when her paintings were discovered by a New York art collector in 1938. Her art quickly gained popularity, attracting the attention of the mainstream art world.

She held her first solo exhibition in 1940 at the age of 80 and became an overnight sensation. Collectors and art enthusiasts were captivated by her unaffected style and the authenticity of her works.

Grandma Moses proved through her art that age or lack of formal training doesn't hinder artistic expression. She became a celebrated artist, earning numerous accolades and becoming an inspiration for aspiring artists, particularly in the realm of Outsider Art.

Her legacy continues to influence and inspire artists who appreciate the charm and simplicity of contemporary folk art, making her a true icon in the world of Outsider Art.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and his street art

Jean-Michel Basquiat was a prominent Outsider artist who gained recognition for his graffiti-inspired paintings and mixed-media works. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1960 to a Haitian father and a Puerto Rican mother.

Basquiat began his artistic career as a graffiti artist under the pseudonym SAMO.

Bold colors, expressive mark-making, and incorporating text and symbols characterize Basquiat's unique artistic style.

Basquiat's rise to fame occurred during the 1980s Hip Hop art scene. His raw talent and innovative approach to art quickly garnered attention and international acclaim. He was also in a romantic relationship with rising pop star Madonna.

His work often explored social and political themes, addressing issues such as racial inequality, class struggle, and cultural identity. He cited Dubuffet's artistic work as one of his stylistic inspirations.

A notable point in Basquiat's career was his collaboration with pop artist Andy Warhol in the mid-1980s. The partnership resulted in a series of artworks that combined Basquiat's raw energy with Warhol's screen-printing techniques, further solidifying his place in the contemporary art world.

Basquiat tragically died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 27 in 1988, but his impactful contributions to the art world continue to be celebrated today.

Inside the outside: what's next in Outsider Art?

Outsider Art has had a profound impact not only on the art world, but also on design and illustration. This genre of art celebrates and elevates the raw talent and uniqueness of non-academic artists: self-taught, untrained, imprisoned, people with mental illness, and others on the fringes of mainstream society.

Kindling appreciation for raw creative expression helps us break the confines of traditional art rules.

Through collectors like Jean Dubuffet, Outsider artists have been given platforms to tell powerful stories about culture and society and push creative boundaries.

Technological developments have also made it possible for non-artists to try their hand at digital drawing and painting—often with surprising results. Cameroonian Computer Science graduate Maxime Manga is one such example.

Technological developments have also made it possible for non-artists to try their hand at digital drawing and painting—often with surprising results. Cameroonian Computer Science graduate Maxime Manga is one such example.